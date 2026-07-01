11 Best New Dollar General Finds Hitting Stores as July Begins

New Dollar General summer arrivals include decor, kitchen accents, and linens starting at $3.

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The latest drop of summer arrivals at Dollar General bring happy vibes to every corner of your home. Right now, shoppers can snag summer-inspired garden decor, functional kitchen tabletop accents, and airy bed linens for as low as $3. Treat yourself to a little retail therapy this July 4th weekend with these fun (and affordable) new finds at Dollar General.

1 Floral Placemats with Ruffles

If you’re forgoing a tablecloth or runner, these Floral Placemats with Ruffles ($3) do enough jazzing up on their own. The delicate ruffled edges and floral design instantly elevate any tablescape.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Kitchen Finds Under $20.

2 Terracotta Citronella Candle

Perfect for summer outdoor hangs, this Terracotta Citronella Candle ($3) helps ward off mosquitos and other biting insects so you can enjoy your time outside in peace. The candle also doubles as a stylish decor piece—no one will guess it’s actually on repellent duty.

3 Metal Plant Stand

Bring plants off the ground and support trailing vines with this raised Metal Plant Stand ($6). The top surface features an intricate perforated design with enough space for small to medium-sized plants.

4 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Live out your DJing dreams at the beach, park, or backyard pool party via this Wireless Bluetooth Speaker ($20). A single charge offers up to 10 hours of playtime, with a connection range of up to 30 feet.

5 Floral Bread Box

In your sourdough era? Keep homemade loaves and baked treats fresh in this cute Floral Bread Box ($12) that’s pretty enough to keep out on the counter. It has an airtight bamboo lid to preserve flavor and texture.

6 Shimmery Pink Press-On Nails

Skip your nail appointment and save money with these Shimmery Pink Press-On Nails ($8). Their summer-inspired design is perfect for right now, and they feature a “squoval” shape that fits most nail types. Each pack comes with 24 nails so you can find the right fit for every finger.

7 Green Striped Bedsheet Set

Bring a fresh, summery feel to your bedroom with this bright and soft Green Striped Bedsheet Set ($25). The fitted sheet features deep pockets that securely fit over thick mattresses and toppers.

8 Strawberry Garden Gnome Decor

Even the garden gnomes are dressing in their summer best. Add this happy Strawberry Garden Gnome Decor ($3) to your flower beds or vegetable garden for a playful seasonal touch. The gnome is also available in watermelon and lemon prints.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Summer Decor Finds Under $25.

9 White Decorative Bowl

Turn this White Decorative Bowl ($8) into a display for your farmers market finds or an entryway catchall. The scalloped edges and pedestal base give it an elegant finish that feels on par with Pottery Barn and Anthropologie dupes.

10 Bluetooth Headphones

If you’re looking for an affordable alternative to Bose headphones, try these Bluetooth Headphones for just $12. They’re designed with a cushioned headband and ear muffs for a comfy fit, while a single charge delivers up to five hours of playtime.

11 Cushioned Floor Mat

Place this Cushioned Floor Mat ($10) in high-traffic standing areas like the kitchen sink, stove, standing desk, or laundry room to help reduce pressure on your joints and feet. Its rustic pink floral print is a pretty disguise.