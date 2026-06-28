11 Best New Dollar General Decor Finds Under $20

Shop the best new Dollar General decor finds under $20, from disco ball lights to floral sheets.

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Dollar General’s home section is leaning into summer with a mix of bright, playful pieces and a few practical upgrades. The xo Holly by Holly Williams line shows up strong here, alongside a few other playful pieces—think disco ball string lights and a squishy decorative axolotl that’s bound to get some attention. Nothing on this list breaks $20, making it easy to refresh a few rooms without spending much. Here are the top eleven Dollar General decor finds worth grabbing this week.

1 True Living Summer Battery-Operated Pink Disco Ball String Lights—6 Ft

These string lights bring a fun, retro touch to a bedroom or patio with their disco ball-shaped bulbs. The pink disco ball string lights run on batteries, so no outlet is needed for setup. And at $5, they’re an easy way to add some sparkle to a space.

2 Comfort Bay Pink Floral Pattern Chindi Tufted Rug

A chindi rug brings texture and a handmade look that’s hard to find at this price point. This pink floral chindi rug has a cute, modern look and works well as an accent piece in a bathroom, entryway, or by a bed. It’s $10.

3 Comfort Bay Montgomery Blackout Curtain Panels with Rod Pocket

Blackout curtains make a real difference for anyone trying to sleep in past sunrise or block out streetlights at night. This 2-pack of Montgomery blackout curtain panels comes with a rod pocket for easy hanging. At $18, it’s a solid deal for a full set of two panels.

4 Holly Williams Scalloped Edge Melamine Serving Platter

A scalloped edge gives this serving platter a more polished, decorative look than a standard flat tray. The Holly Williams melamine serving platter is durable enough for regular entertaining without worrying about chips or cracks. It’s $5.

5 xo Holly by Holly Williams Fashionable Rectangular Doormat

This doormat collection offers four different style options, so there’s a good chance of finding one that fits a specific entryway aesthetic. The xo Holly rectangular doormat is sturdy enough to handle regular foot traffic. It’s $10.

6 xo Holly by Holly Williams Floral Printed 4-Piece Queen Sheet Set

A floral print gives this xo Holly queen sheet set a soft, decorative feel—just right for summer. At $20, it’s the priciest item on this list but still a good deal for a complete set .It includes all four pieces needed for a full bed refresh.

7 Squishy Axolotl Light Decor

This light-up axolotl decor piece is exactly the kind of quirky, fun find that stands out on a shelf or nightstand. The squishy axolotl light decor has a soft, squeezable texture along with its built-in glow. It’s $8 and a great get for kids’ rooms or anyone who likes playful decor.

8 Brilliant Innovations Summer Battery-Operated Warm LED Curtain Lights

Curtain lights create a soft, ambient glow that works well for a bedroom wall or a window display. These warm LED curtain lights run on batteries, making them flexible to hang almost anywhere. At $5, they’re an easy way to add some warm lighting without rewiring anything.

9 Core Printed Runner Rug

A printed runner rug adds some pattern and color to a hallway or kitchen without overwhelming the space. This classic pattern Core printed runner rug is sized well for narrower walkways. It’s $12.

10 xo Holly by Holly Williams Printed Dish Cloth

These printed dish cloths come in four pattern options, giving some variety for kitchen towels. The xo Holly printed dish cloth set is absorbent enough for everyday cleanup tasks, and at $2, it’s one of the better value picks on this list.

11 Holly Williams Bookends Decor

These dog-inspired bookends do double duty as both a functional shelf organizer and a decorative accent. The Holly Williams bookends come in two color options—black and gold—to fit different shelf setups. It’s $15 for the pair.