11 Best New Dollar General Kitchen Finds Under $20

Budget-friendly Dollar General kitchen finds for summer entertaining and everyday use.

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Dollar General has stepped up its kitchen game. On recent trips, I’ve found ceramic dishware dupes for Pottery Barn, everyday utensil upgrades, and hosting essentials (perfect timing with backyard BBQ season in full swing). And since it’s a discount retailer, I never feel like I’m going over budget. Below, shop new Dollar General kitchen must-haves for under $20.

1 Serving Platters

Made from shatterproof and chip-resistant material, the 10-Inch Round Serving Plate ($2) and 16-Inch Serving Tray ($5) are perfect for entertaining. Both feature raised scalloped edges accented with a classic blue trim, combining durability with timeless style.

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2 Mesh Food Cover

Speaking of entertaining, this Mesh Food Cover ($3) shields food from debris, insects, and curious hands. Its tented design and roomy 11.8-inch diameter provide ample coverage for most dishware, including large serving bowls.

3 Ceramic Salt & Pepper Shaker Set

Making simple swaps, like replacing store-bought salt and paper canisters with this chic Ceramic Salt & Pepper Shaker Set ($3), can instantly add a more polished look to your tablescape without stretching your budget. It features a glossy green finish and elegant vertical ridges. When it’s time for a refill, simply remove the stoppers on the bottom for easy filling.

4 Mini Food Chopper

Cut meal prep time in half with this Mini Food Chopper ($17). This compact kitchen helper makes quick work of chopping, blending, and pureeing ingredients for homemade salsas, sauces, dressings, hummus, and even baby food.

5 2-Pack Quilted Trivets

Designed with soft, padded insulation, these 2-Pack Quilted Trivets ($4) create a protective barrier between hot pots, pans, servingware, and your tabletop—and for safely handling dishes straight from the microwave. Moreover, they’re a clear visual cue that a dish is fresh from the oven and too hot to handle without care.

6 Printed Kitchen Towels

Switching out kitchen hand towels for ones with a seasonal print is a simple, low-effort update that can make a surprisingly noticeable difference. Some of my favorite summer designs at Dollar General include this Floral Kitchen Towel, Blue Floral Kitchen Towel, and Green Striped Dish Cloths—all retailing for just $2 each.

7 4-Piece Silicone Mini Utensil Set

Dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, the 4-Piece Silicone Mini Utensil Set ($6) includes a spatula, spoon, slotted spoon, and ladle. Its travel-friendly size makes it practical for picnics, camping trips, and potlucks.

8 Ceramic Measuring Cups

Featuring a cream and robin’s egg blue color palette, these Ceramic Measuring Cups ($8) evoke the charm of a vintage farmhouse kitchen. The ergonomic handles have built-in hanging holes, while nesting design also makes them easy to store in drawers and cabinets.

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9 Beach-Themed Plastic Tablecloth

Available in three fun designs, this Beach-Themed Plastic Tablecloth ($5) protects surfaces from scuffs and spills while setting the scene for summer get-togethers and tiki-themed parties. Waterproof and easy to clean, it can simply be wiped down for quick reuse.

10 3-Piece Mixing Bowl Set

This do-it-all 3-Piece Mixing Bowl Set ($12) can be used for meal prep, transporting dishes, or storing leftovers. The set includes multiple sizes with snap-on lids for secure storage, and the bowls nest together to help save space.

11 Beverage Pitchers

Whether you’re hosting a backyard BBQ or just prefer storing drinks in nicer containers, Dollar General has plenty of cute beverage pitchers to elevate your kitchen. I’m adding all of these to my cart: