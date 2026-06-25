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11 Best New Five Below Kitchen Finds Under $10

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 25, 2026
Fact-Checked
Affordable finds for summer picnics and simple storage.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 25, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Five Below‘s kitchen section is full of portable snacking essentials for park outings, beach picnics, and backyard hangs, where keeping food fresh matters most. The discount retailer also has organizers and cute decor to help freshen up your cooking space for summer. The best part? Everything is under $10.

1
Food-Shaped Ice Packs

Shaped Ice Packs 3-Count
Five Below

Picnic and potluck foods stay cold and fresh with these fun Food-Shaped Ice Packs (three for $2), shaped like hamburgers, pizzas, and tacos. Their miniature size is perfect for individual lunches or for keeping several dishes cold in a larger insulated tote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals This Week.

2
2-Tier Spinning Organizer

Spinning Organizer 2-Tier
Five Below

Utilize this 2-Tier Spinning Organizer ($7) to tidy up your countertops, whether as a produce bowl or to arrange kitchen basics like aluminum foil, plastic wrap, and baggies. Its 360-degree spinning mechanism makes everything easy to access.

3
Bento Box

Bento Box With Stainless Steel Container 55.1oz
Five Below

Many parents are jumping on the bento box bandwagon because its divided design promotes balanced nutrition and keeps foods separated, which is ideal for picky eaters and helps prevent foods from getting soggy. Try it out for yourself with this Bento Box for just $7.

4
20-Ounce Tumbler

Hyperquench Dual-Tone Hydration Bottles 20oz
Five Below

Double your water intake in style with the 20-Ounce Tumbler ($5). The quencher features a pedestal base that’s compatible with most cup holders, as well as a lid and straw for on-the-go sippin’.

5
Wood Framed Dry Erase Calendar

Wood Style Frame Dry Erase Calendar
Five Below

Track all your events, appointments, and travel plans on this Wood Framed Dry Erase Calendar ($5), which you can conveniently reuse every month. It comes in nine designs so you can find the right look for your space. (Editor tip: stick magnets on the back so you can hang it on your fridge.)

6
3-Pack Silicone Snack Containers

Silicone Snack Containers 3-Pack 6.7oz
Five Below

Approved for both dishwasher and microwave use, these 3-Pack Silicone Snack Containers ($4) have leakproof, snug-fitting lids to optimize freshness. Their compact size is ideal for cut fruit and veggies, while their stackable design helps save space in the pantry and fridge.

7
20-Piece Plate Set

Cream Plastic Plate Set 20-Pack
Five Below

Skip the dishes and pick up this 20-Piece Plate Set ($5) for your next gathering. The set includes 10 dinner plates and 10 smaller plates that can be used for appetizers or dessert. The scalloped rim offers a more elevated look than traditional paper or plastic dinnerware.

8
Tumbler Spinner Storage

Tumbler Spinner Storage
Five Below

If you collect Starbucks and Stanley tumblers, this Tumbler Spinner Storage ($5) is a must. It’s an organization hack that also makes it easier to see your entire collection, so you’re more likely to reach for different ones and use them regularly.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Kitchen Finds Under $5.

9
Accent Strawberry Rug

Washable Rug 24inx36in
Five Below

Gussy up your kitchen with this adorable Accent Strawberry Rug ($7), which you can place by the kitchen sink or stove for a comfy landing pad. As a bonus, you can toss it in the washing machine for easy upkeep.

10
Spinning Organizer Tray

Multi-Purpose 360° Ribbed Plastic Spinner
Five Below

I use this Spinning Organizer Tray ($3) to store olive oils and dressings in my pantry cabinet. Its ribbed edges keep items securely in place.

11
42-Piece Food Storage Set

Food Storage Set 42-Pcs
Five Below

The 42-Piece Food Storage Set ($6) includes an assortment of container sizes with snap-on lids. They’re top-rack dishwasher safe, and the clear bases make it easy to see what’s inside.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more

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