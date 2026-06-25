11 Best New Five Below Kitchen Finds Under $10

Affordable finds for summer picnics and simple storage.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Five Below‘s kitchen section is full of portable snacking essentials for park outings, beach picnics, and backyard hangs, where keeping food fresh matters most. The discount retailer also has organizers and cute decor to help freshen up your cooking space for summer. The best part? Everything is under $10.

1 Food-Shaped Ice Packs

Picnic and potluck foods stay cold and fresh with these fun Food-Shaped Ice Packs (three for $2), shaped like hamburgers, pizzas, and tacos. Their miniature size is perfect for individual lunches or for keeping several dishes cold in a larger insulated tote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals This Week.

2 2-Tier Spinning Organizer

Utilize this 2-Tier Spinning Organizer ($7) to tidy up your countertops, whether as a produce bowl or to arrange kitchen basics like aluminum foil, plastic wrap, and baggies. Its 360-degree spinning mechanism makes everything easy to access.

3 Bento Box

Many parents are jumping on the bento box bandwagon because its divided design promotes balanced nutrition and keeps foods separated, which is ideal for picky eaters and helps prevent foods from getting soggy. Try it out for yourself with this Bento Box for just $7.

4 20-Ounce Tumbler

Double your water intake in style with the 20-Ounce Tumbler ($5). The quencher features a pedestal base that’s compatible with most cup holders, as well as a lid and straw for on-the-go sippin’.

5 Wood Framed Dry Erase Calendar

Track all your events, appointments, and travel plans on this Wood Framed Dry Erase Calendar ($5), which you can conveniently reuse every month. It comes in nine designs so you can find the right look for your space. (Editor tip: stick magnets on the back so you can hang it on your fridge.)

6 3-Pack Silicone Snack Containers

Approved for both dishwasher and microwave use, these 3-Pack Silicone Snack Containers ($4) have leakproof, snug-fitting lids to optimize freshness. Their compact size is ideal for cut fruit and veggies, while their stackable design helps save space in the pantry and fridge.

7 20-Piece Plate Set

Skip the dishes and pick up this 20-Piece Plate Set ($5) for your next gathering. The set includes 10 dinner plates and 10 smaller plates that can be used for appetizers or dessert. The scalloped rim offers a more elevated look than traditional paper or plastic dinnerware.

8 Tumbler Spinner Storage

If you collect Starbucks and Stanley tumblers, this Tumbler Spinner Storage ($5) is a must. It’s an organization hack that also makes it easier to see your entire collection, so you’re more likely to reach for different ones and use them regularly.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Kitchen Finds Under $5.

9 Accent Strawberry Rug

Gussy up your kitchen with this adorable Accent Strawberry Rug ($7), which you can place by the kitchen sink or stove for a comfy landing pad. As a bonus, you can toss it in the washing machine for easy upkeep.

10 Spinning Organizer Tray

I use this Spinning Organizer Tray ($3) to store olive oils and dressings in my pantry cabinet. Its ribbed edges keep items securely in place.

11 42-Piece Food Storage Set

The 42-Piece Food Storage Set ($6) includes an assortment of container sizes with snap-on lids. They’re top-rack dishwasher safe, and the clear bases make it easy to see what’s inside.