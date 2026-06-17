11 Best New Five Below Finds Under $10 in June

Save on summer pool floats, patriotic party supplies, and budget-friendly kids' crafts.

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It’s almost summer and Five Below has some fantastic deals for shoppers who want fun new items without spending a fortune. From pool floats to arts and crafts, the specialty discount chain has top-quality merchandise for customers, some so affordable you will wonder how they make it happen. If you’re planning a trip to Five Below or just want to browse online, there are some real gems to snap up before they’re gone: Here are 11 of the best Five Below finds under $10 hitting shelves this June.

1 Harry Potter™ Paint Your Own Hogwarts Owlery Birdhouse Set

Five Below shoppers should grab this Harry Potter™ Paint Your Own Hogwarts Owlery Birdhouse Set ($6.00) before they sell out. The perfect gift for a kid, this Harry Potter birdhouse set comes with six colors to paint with and a little brush. It truly is a great deal.

2 Silly Putty

Keeping kids busy over the summer is a full-time job, and this Silly Putty is the perfect distraction for just $1.00. This classic silly putty is stretchy and endlessly fun for kids of all ages, and of course there’s tons of nostalgia for adults. Stock up!

3 Disney Lilo and Stitch Crochet Kit

I love anything that forces me away from my phone, especially crafts like the Disney Seasonal Crochet Kit ($5.00). This adorable Lilo and Stitch-themed crochet kit includes everything you need for some crafty fun. Perfect for anyone over 6 years old.

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4 K-Pop Demon Hunters Bluetooth® Karaoke Microphone

Ready to live out your pop star dreams? This Netflix K-Pop Demon Hunters Bluetooth® Karaoke Microphone is $10.00 and comes in a cute purple color. Prepare to sing your heart out!

5 Party In A Box 40-Pack

This Party In A Box 40-Pack is a must-have for summer entertaining. Just $7.00, this all-in-one party in a box is perfect for birthdays, cookouts, and any other celebrations. This set is particularly good for July 4th.

6 USA Fireworks Stick Balloon

Celebrate Independence Day with this ​​14 inch USA Fireworks Stick Balloon ($3.00). Featuring bold lettering, star accents, and a fireworks design, this mini balloon is perfect for patriotic parties, holidays, or festive décor. Ideal for older kids to wave!

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Summer Decor Finds Under $10

7 Foldable Camp Chair

This new Foldable Camp Chair is another summer must-have. Just $7.00, this ultra-portable camp chair is perfect for camping, baseball games, cookouts, and more. Easy to set up and fold up, this chair is a steal for $7.00.

8 Party Ice Cream Float

This Party Ice Cream Float is perfect for summer fun in the pool. Just $5.00, this ice cream float kit will brighten up your parties and have your guests fighting over who gets to relax in it. At that price, you might as well get two!

9 Kinder Joy Egg

Five Below shoppers can get a Kinder Joy Egg for $2.50. This chocolatey candy has a toy inside each egg, perfect for summer treats while the kids are out of school. Styles may vary, so check out your local store for more details.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below Finds That are Hidden Gems This Week

10 Alani Nu Lime Slush Energy Drink

If you love Alani Nu Lime Slush Energy Drink, head over to Five Below and grab some at just $3.00 a can. This 12 oz drink has a nice citrusy taste that will cook you down during hot weather. Be mindful of the caffeine, as one can contains 200mg.

11 Pool Side™ Sunscreen Butter SPF30

If you’re planning on spending a lot of time outdoors this summer, stock up on the Pool Side™ Sunscreen Butter SPF30. This $7.00 sunscreen comes in very cute packaging and will protect you from sun damage.