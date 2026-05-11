Shop 11 Five Below hidden gems, from hot dog pool floats to viral Anthro mug dupes.

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If you aren’t visiting your local Five Below at least once a week, you are missing out. I usually get dragged in by my 10-year-old daughter, who is hunting for an elusive squishie dumpling, NeeDoh toy, or some other “rare” item she spotted on TikTok. However, I walk out with a cart full of items I never knew I needed, ranging from accessories for my water tumbler to pool inflatables shaped like hot dogs. Currently, there are so many great spring and summer items that will sell out fast. Here are the 11 best Five Below Finds that are hidden gems this week.

1 A Hot Dog Hat

Nobody ever walks into Five Below looking for a hot dog hat. But when you see one, you must buy it, especially if you have any BBQs this summer to celebrate America. Memorial Day, July 4, and Labor Day all have that in common, really. A “Bad Day to Be a Hot Dog.”

2 Also, a Hot Dog Party Float

How better to celebrate the holidays this summer than by lounging on a hot dog pool float in the pool or lake, while eating a hot dog? I hate spending a ton of money on pool floats, as they generally get tossed after a season. This adorable one is only $5, and everyone will get a kick out of it.

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3 Flower Cups

If you are hosting a little summer soire with cocktails or mocktails and want to add a beautiful touch, pick up a pack of these flower cups, just $5 for four. Five Below is a great place to shop for party utensils, and there are tons in stock right now that are summer and outdoor-specific.

4 Citrus Outdoor Cushions and Pillows

I’ll admit, you can find nicer throw pillows and cushions at HomeGoods, but not for $5! These on-trend cushions decorated with citrus and other fruit are an easy way to add a splash of color to your outdoor seating without breaking the bank.

5 Hula Hoops and Other Sports Gear

Five Below has everything you need for summer fun outdoors, including volleyballs, soccer balls, swimming goggles, pool floats, and yes, hula hoops. There was a huge bin of giant, sparkly hula hoops selling for $5 each.

6 Viral Fruit Mugs

Everyone is duping the viral Anthropologie fruit cups. I love the Five Below version, which comes in a bunch of patterns, including cherries and hearts. The mug has a cover and a straw, making it super versatile for beverages. Each is $7.

7 Sun Bum Chapstick

No, it’s not another Five Below dupe! The store is actually selling my favorite protective chapstick from Sun Bum. Each tube is $4 and offers SPF protection while smelling like a tropical coconut.

8 Sweatshirts and Sweatpants

On the market for a cozy sweatsuit? You can spend $200 buying a matching Alo sweatshirt and sweatpants. However, if $20 is more your budget, Five Below has some super comfy options, and the price is on point.

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9 Polo Bear Style Towels

It’s a Ralph Lauren summer, and Five Below is giving you the look for less! I love these adorable pool and beach towels, perfect for patriotic picnics, pool parties, and beach days. The bear one looks so much like the Polo Bear, and the flag print is clearly a classic. Get them for $5,55 each.

10 Tumbler Accessories

Whether you buy name-brand tumblers or opt for the Five Below dupes, these tumbler charms are here to help you dress up your water bottle. These sets are designed to perfectly match the Five Below bottles, but will look great with your solid color ones as well.

11 And, Vacation Sunscreen Dupe

I haven’t tried Poolside Sunscreen yet, but it’s clearly trying to dupe my favorite spray, Vacation. Get a bottle for $7, a great price for a can of sun protection. What are your favorite Five Below finds right now?