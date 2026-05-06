11 Best Five Below “New Arrivals” I Saw Hitting Shelves Now

Shop 11 new Five Below arrivals, from chic Dior bag dupes to $7 preppy tumblers.

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I get dragged to Five Below a few times a week to hunt for squishie dumplings and NeeDohs. During our shopping trip last week, I was blown away by the new arrivals section. The store is filled with everything you need for spring and even summer, starting with Memorial Day essentials like red, white, and blue everything, to clothing and beauty dupes for less. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new arrivals from Five Below I saw hitting shelves now.

1 New Preppy Tumblers

Does anyone still spend $40 on designer tumblers? Not me. And not when Five Below has the preppiest, most on-trend designs for spring and summer for just $7 a pop. Patterns include butterflies, flowers, and a tres Paris style that says “bonjour” with blue stripes.

2 And, Tumbler Accessories

Don’t forget to grab some bling for your tumbler. There are matching accessory sets for all the designs. These Tumbler Carrier Sets come with a chain to carry your tumbler and a straw cover to prevent spillage. There is also a tumbler charm with an attached lip balm holder.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Swim Trunks

Of course, Five Below is selling swimming trunks! The entire summer collection is unbelievable, with so many fierce and fashionable items in the clothing department, ranging from sandals and dresses to even swimsuits. This striped one is just $7.

4 Vacation Sunscreen Dupes

Five Below is famous for duping name-brand beauty and cosmetics. One of the latest items I spotted is this spray bottle dupe of my favorite Vacation sunscreen. The store’s version is dubbed Pool Side and costs just $7 for a large bottle of the spray-on “sunscreen butter.”

5 These Skims Dupes Dresses

There were a few super chic clothing items in the new arrivals section. These SKIMS tank dresses in pink and red were ultra soft and sophisticated. Each is just $7 and will look great all summer long. They also make great nightgowns.

6 A Bogg Bag Dupe

Get a Bogg Bag for Five Below prices. There were a few different colors of these amazing pool and beach bags, all with the same name-brand function, for a fraction of the cost. I love the navy blue, which will be great for Memorial Day weekend.

7 Lucky Charms Body Butter

Apparently, Five Below is taking its Sol de Janeiro style body butter and making it even fruitier. I was obsessed with this new Lucky Charms Marshmallow Scented Body Butter, a collaboration with the popular breakfast cereal brand.

8 An Inflatable Projector Screen

Watch movies from your projector with this inflatable screen, just $25. The fabulous find will majorly upgrade movie night, enabling you and your family and friends to watch movies outdoors. It is also great for all the summer holiday weekends.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below Summer Finds That Just Landed in Stores

9 An Inflatable Hot Dog Float

Pool days, especially Memorial Day and Fourth of July parties, will be so much more fun when you throw this hot dog-inspired pool float into the pool. Five Below has lots of other great pool floats in various shapes and sizes, most of them just $5.

10 American Flag Slipper

The American aisle is packed with so many patriotic items. There are sweatshirts, t-shirts, a bag, and even these super-cute, cozy flag slippers. They are just $7 and are giving Ralph Lauren and Vineyard Vines.

11 Dior Bag Dupes

Spend thousands of dollars on a Christian Dior tote bag for the pool. Or, get the Five Below version, clearly inspired by the designer’s trademark style and pattern, for just $7. I love the pink and black.