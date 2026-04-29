11 Best Five Below Gift New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Five Below gifts this week, from a Stitch graduation plush to a Turkish throw.

The coming weeks will have 4plenty of cause for celebration: Mother’s Day is May 10th, graduation is just around the corner, and all of those summer birthday parties will be squeezed in before school’s end. Gifts are in order.

Five Below has recently become one of the better places to shop for all of it—not because every gift has to be inexpensive, but because the right inexpensive gift, well chosen, lands exactly as well as something that costs much more. The current new arrivals drop leans hard into that logic, with a mix of practical finds, novelty gifts, home accents, and toys that will make any kid’s spring and summer significantly better.

The full range here includes a Disney Stitch graduation plush for the May cap-and-gown crowd, a pretty Turkish throw for mom, a backyard water table for the kids—not to mention gift cards and gift bags to wrap it all up. Here are eleven new Five Below arrivals worth grabbing this week.

1 Mother’s Day Gift Cards

A gift card is not a cop-out—it’s the gift that lets someone buy exactly what they actually want, which is often more thoughtful than guessing. These Mother’s Day gift cards from Five Below come in a seasonal design and are a clean, simple solution for anyone who needs a last-minute addition to a gift bag or a standalone present that’s genuinely useful. They start at $3.

2 Mother’s Day Gift Bag

A gift bag that actually looks good makes everything inside it feel more considered. This Mother’s Day gift bag from Five Below handles the presentation side of gift-giving without adding much to the budget—leaving more room for what goes inside. It’s $2.

3 Floral Printed Jewelry Case

A jewelry case with dedicated compartments keeps rings, earrings, and necklaces organized and separated—useful at home and genuinely necessary when traveling. This floral printed jewelry case brings the organizational function with a floral print that makes it feel like a real gift rather than a practical afterthought. You’ll spend just $7.

4 Series 8 Fitness Premium Yoga Mat

The Series 8 Fitness Premium Yoga Mat has a plush, non-slip surface for cushioned support and enhanced stability—the two things a yoga mat genuinely needs to do its job well. It makes a solid gift for anyone building a home workout habit or looking to upgrade from a worn-out mat, and it’ll cost you just $7.

5 Slant Flap Journal

The Slant Flap Journal comes in seven colors and is designed as a space for self-reflecting and goal-setting. It’s the kind of gift that works for a graduating student, a friend going through a transition, or anyone who’s been meaning to start a journaling practice and just needs a notebook they actually like. It’s $5.

6 Disney Stitch Graduation Plush

Graduation season and Stitch’s ongoing pop culture moment have aligned perfectly in this Disney Stitch Graduation Plush. Wearing a cute cap and gown, this sweet Stitch stuffie makes a small, silly, genuinely charming token for the May ceremony crowd. Just $7.

7 Tri-Fold Vanity Mirror

A tri-fold vanity mirror with multiple panels gives a full view for makeup application, skincare routines, and getting-ready tasks that a single flat mirror can’t deliver. This one is a practical, well-priced gift for a teen, a college student setting up a dorm room, or anyone whose mirror situation needs an upgrade. It’s $7.

8 Bracelet Bar

A bracelet bar is both a display piece and a storage solution—keeping bracelets organized, untangled, and visible so they actually get worn instead of forgotten in a drawer. This one from Five Below is a thoughtful add-on gift for anyone with a jewelry collection that’s outgrown its current situation. It’s $7.

9 LED Badminton Set

Looking for the perfect summer birthday gift for a kid in your life? This LED badminton set includes two light-up racquets and a light-up birdie so players can see the shuttlecock even after dark, with batteries included. The LED Badminton Set extends backyard game time well past sunset and makes a strong warm-weather gift for kids and adults alike.

10 Turkish Throw

A Turkish throw has a lightweight, textured quality that works for the transition between seasons—substantial enough to feel cozy but not heavy enough to overheat.Given as a mother’s day gift, it’ll look elegant on her couch and feel considerably more expensive than it is at just $5.55.

11 Water Table

A water table is one of those outdoor toys that buys parents significant amounts of peaceful afternoon time, meaning it makes a great gift for the whole family. This water table is a genuinely fun warm-weather gift for small kids—open-ended enough that it entertains on its own and with friends, and priced low enough that it’s an easy yes for $25.