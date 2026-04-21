New Five Below spring finds for outdoor fun, home updates, and self-care.

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Shopping for last-minute outdoor essentials for your backyard or spring break getaway? Five Below has pool inflatables, roomy tote bags, picnic must-haves, games, and more items to help you make the most of your time outside. And don’t forget to check out the beauty aisle either—you deserve a little pampering, too. Here are 11 Five Below new finds flying off shelves now.

1 Super-Sized Duck Party Pool

Fun for the whole family—beat the heat in this quirky Super-Sized Duck Party Pool! The portable swimming pool retails for $25, spans over six feet wide, and even glows in the dark for nonstop entertainment.

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2 Clear Tote Bag

Available in pink or blue, this Clear Tote Bag ($7) can hold a beach towel, water bottle, sunscreen, book, and other small essentials. Furthermore, it complies with most venue bag policies.

3 Full-Length Floor Mirror

This Full-Length Floor Mirror ($25) has a wavy frame with a cute bow detail at the top for a playful, feminine touch. It comes with all the mounting hardware you need for quick and easy installation.

4 Bath Bombs & Tumbler Set

Treat yourself to a DIY spa day at home with this Bath Bombs & Tumbler Set ($5), featuring a pair of fizzy bath bombs and a tumbler with a straw lid. Light a few candles, queue up your favorite playlist, and pour yourself a crisp glass of wine or concoct a fun mocktail for a lil’ self-care pampering.

5 Foldable Picnic Table with Built-In Cupholders

Upgrade your picnic setup with this savvy Foldable Picnic Table with Built-In Cupholders ($5). Crafted from sturdy wood, the table is the perfect vessel for charcuterie boards, snacks like chips and dip, or drinking card games. Its collapsible design makes it easy to take everywhere and simple to store when not in use.

6 Giant Inflatable Bowling Set

Get outside and soak up the sunshine with this Giant Inflatable Bowling Set ($10), suitable for ages six and up. Make it even more exciting by raising the stakes—like letting the winner pick dinner or choosing which movie you watch next.

7 Quilted Duffle Bag

Who was going to tell me that Five Below sells dupes for Vera Bradly?! This beyond cute Quilted Duffle Bag ($10) comes in a floral pink or striped blue design. It’s the ideal size for a carry-on bag, or for gym sessions and weekend getaways.

8 “The Life Of A Glam Girl” Hair & Body Fragrance Mist Set

A playful nod to Taylor Swift‘s most recent album, “The Life Of A Glam Girl” Hair & Body Fragrance Mist Set ($7) features a trio of scents: Coconut, Vanilla, and Peach. Best of all, the fragrance sprays come in TSA-approved bottles.

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9 Light-Up Mesh Pool Lounger

Get the party vibes going with this Light-Up Mesh Pool Lounger ($7), designed with multicolor LED lights for a disco ball glow. The chair is over three feet wide and has cushy headrest for added comfort.

10 4-Pack Towel Clips

Is there anything more annoying than your towel blowing away after a swim? Keep it securely in place with these handy 4-Pack Towel Clips ($2), which can also be used as clothespins to hang wet towels and bathing suits to air dry.

11 10-Count Mini Canvas Party Pack

Keep kids entertained at the beach and park with this 10-Count Mini Canvas Party Pack ($5). Each canvas comes with its own mini easel so they feel like a true artist!