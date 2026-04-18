11 Best New Target Spring Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop rugs, pillows, lighting, and more spring decor for a home refresh.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One thing about me: I’m not averse to changing things up. But while a full home renovation isn’t always in the budget, I’ve found that simple redecorating hacks can completely transform the vibe of a room. And of course, I’m turning to Target to get the job done. I found artwork, ambient lighting, couch accents, and more spring decor that can make your space feel brand new with minimal effort. Here are my top 11 picks.

1 Floral & Paisley 5′ x 8′ Indoor Area Rug

With its neutral earth tones, this Floral & Paisley 5′ x 8′ Indoor Area Rug (on sale for $278) seamlessly blends into any aesthetic. It’s crafted from a wool-cotton blend with a medium pile height, and the rug comes in additional sizes to accommodate a range of spaces.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Outdoor Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 Round Print Pillow

Add a pop of color to your entryway bench, bedroom, or living room with this green and pink Round Print Pillow ($20). Its circular shape also makes it a comfortable backrest or seat cushion for chairs.

3 LuxenHome Antique Terracotta Vase

Display your farmer’s market flowers in this LuxenHome Antique Terracotta Vase (on sale for $40), or style it with a DIY faux foliage bouquet for long-lasting decor.

4 Jeremiah Brent Home Pointelle Throw

Now that it’s spring, it’s time to retire our heated blankets and flannel linens in lieu of more breathable fabrics. More than 1,000 Target shoppers have purchased this Jeremiah Brent Home Pointelle Throw ($40) in the last month.

5 3-Wick Wavy Ribbed Ceramic Candle

This 3-Wick Wavy Ribbed Ceramic Candle ($20) exudes notes of jasmine and saffron, creating a warm amber and sweet floral scent. Editor tip: Clean out the excess wax and repurpose the jar—it’s too pretty to toss out!

6 12″ Mini Lavender Wreath

If you don’t have a green thumb but still want to style your doorstep for spring, the 12″ Mini Lavender Wreath ($15) is an easy choice and requires no maintenance. The artificial wreath is trending at Target, so it’s clearly a customer favorite.

7 Hearth & Hand Brass Table Lamp with Ceramic Shade

I found this chic Brass Table Lamp with Ceramic Shade ($55) hiding in Joanna Gaines‘ Hearth & Hand Target collection. It has a dimmable light setting, letting you adjust the brightness to match the mood.

8 Vintage Arch Full-Length Mirror

If you’re looking for a functional statement piece, this Vintage Arch Full-Length Mirror (on sale for $110) is it.

One shopper said the frame is “sleek and not bulky,” while another customer noted “it can be hung, propped against the wall, or placed on the floor with the tilt bar.”

RELATED: 11 Best New T.J. Maxx Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves.

9 Short Marble Taper Candle Holder

Accentuate your mantle or tablescape with a Short Marble Taper Candle Holder ($12), choosing your choice of colored/designed taper candle. The marble is a certified best-seller, and comes in a taller size if you want a complete set.

10 Wicker Basket

More than 3,000 Target shoppers have picked up this Wicker Basket ($20) in the last month. It’s great for organizing pet supplies, coffee table items, spare bathroom linens, and other small miscellaneous things.

11 Set of 3 Flower Framed Arts

I know…florals for spring? Groundbreaking. This Set of 3 Flower Framed Arts (on sale for $59) includes pink, yellow, and green art pieces in a ribbed frame.