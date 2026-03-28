Including bistro sets, planters, rugs, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

After months of snow and frigid weather, I’m ready to savor the sunshine—and that starts with prepping my outdoor space for spring (and eventually, summer). Luckily, Target’s collection of outdoor furniture, planters, throw pillows, and poolside essentials makes it easy to create a space that’s both stylish and inviting. Keep reading to discover the 11 best new Target outdoor home finds hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Patio & Garden Finds.

1 Rubberwood Cylinder Patio End Table

Crafted from natural wood, this Rubberwood Cylinder Patio End Table ($110) is the perfect resting spot for a coffee mug and good book. Its petite silhouette is most ideal for small spaces, like balconies and patios—or as extra surface space for larger conversation sets.

2 Ikat Rectangular Woven Outdoor Area Rug

Dress up your backyard or front porch with this Ikat Rectangular Woven Outdoor Area Rug (on sale for $84). The checkered pattern and fringed tassels are a fun vibe, while the flat-pile weave is built to withstand heavy foot traffic.

3 Ikat Print Trimmed Throw Pillow

The Ikat Print Trimmed Throw Pillow (on sale for $21) is made from 100 percent recycled polyester and features a tropical print with raffia edges. Mix and match it with other green, beige, blue, and violet pillows.

4 Wavy Stripe Round Pouf

Ottomans are so overrated—go for this Wavy Stripe Round Pouf (on sale for $56) instead. It comes in a “cool” blue and green pattern, or a “warm” orange and pink print.

5 Tempera Round Cane Fringe Patio Umbrella

Stylish yet functional, this Tempera Round Cane Fringe Patio Umbrella (on sale for $71) has a push-button tilt that conveniently shields harsh UV rays and glare. The shade showcases a lively geometric pattern with fringed trim; the weather-resistant fabric helps maintain its look season after season.

6 Best Choice Products 3-Piece Stackable Steel Bistro Set

Designed with comfort in mind, Best Choice Products’ 3-Piece Stackable Steel Bistro Set (on sale for $163) has contoured seats for supportive lounging and an open design to boost airflow. Best of all, the pieces stack neatly for space-saving, easy storage.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Spring Home Finds.

7 Metal Round Travel Accent Patio Stool

Get the most out of this multi-purpose Metal Round Travel Accent Patio Stool ($90), whether you use it as a footrest, extra seating, or a side table.

8 Sun Bleached Composite Planter

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this Sun Bleached Composite Planter ($25) is ideal for large succulents, mini flower or herb gardens, and slow-growing trees. More than 3,000 Target shoppers have purchased it in the last month alone.

9 Costway Outdoor Chaise Lounge

Carved from solid acacia wood, the Costway Outdoor Chaise Lounge (on sale for $98) has a splinter-free surface, generously wide S-shaped seat, and gentle rocking function. Shoppers say the chaise lounge is “strong as a tank” and “really expensive looking.”

10 Plant-Themed Coir Doormats

Target just added two plant-themed designs to its line of coir doormats, including ones that say “Hey Fancy Pants” and “Proud Plant Parent.” Both have latex backings to prevent skidding and retail for just $12.

11 Costway 5-Piece Acacia Wood Patio Dining Set

Backyard entertaining season is just around the corner. Prepare your outdoor space for guests with Costway’s 5-Piece Acacia Wood Patio Dining Set (on sale for $396), designed with a built-in umbrella hole and cushioned seats.