7 Best New Walmart Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Just as plants come back to life in the spring, so do patios and backyards.

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Just as plants come back to life in the spring, so do patios and yards with a little effort. Walmart is already stocking shelves with fresh outdoor finds that make it easy to upgrade your outdoor space without overspending. From cozy seating sets to colorful accents (as well as practical picks, including pest-control solutions), the newest arrivals blend style and function for easy outdoor living.

Whether you’re planning quiet coffee mornings outside or gearing up to host friends, these seven new Walmart patio and garden finds are worth adding to your warm-weather setup.

RELATED: 7 Best New Target Patio & Garden Finds.

1 My Texas House Outdoor Seating Collection

If your patio needs a full refresh, this coordinated furniture lineup makes it simple to build a cohesive outdoor lounge. The collection includes a sofa ($279), two-pack of club chairs ($267), chaise lounge chair ($179), and a coordinating coffee table ($97) designed to create a comfortable seating area.

With clean lines and neutral tones, the pieces can fit a range of outdoor styles—from modern to farmhouse-inspired.

For an easy way to add shade to your patio setup, the ZUNMOS Outdoor Patio Umbrella delivers classic market-umbrella style with practical features. The 9-foot canopy is designed to provide shade for patio tables with four to six chairs, making it a good fit for small outdoor dining areas or lounge setups.

A hand-crank mechanism makes opening and closing the umbrella simple, while a push-button tilt lets you adjust the canopy as the sun moves throughout the day. The umbrella is supported by eight steel ribs for stability and features polyester fabric that’s UV-protective, fade-resistant, and water-repellent.

Currently on sale for $31.99 to $36.99, depending on color, it offers an affordable way to add shade and comfort to your outdoor space.

3 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 5′ x 7′ Tiles Outdoor Rug

Outdoor rugs instantly make patios feel more like an extension of the home, and this geometric tile design from Drew Barrymore’s latest collection adds texture and pattern underfoot.

Sized at 5 by 7 feet, it’s large enough to anchor a seating arrangement while still fitting comfortably on smaller patios or balconies. The rug is designed for outdoor use and easy maintenance. Best of all? You can expect to spend just $87 on this budget-friendly decor boost.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Spring Home Finds.

4 My Texas House Blue Cabana Outdoor Pillow

A quick way to refresh patio seating is by adding bold cushions. The My Texas House Blue Cabana Outdoor Pillow features a vibrant striped design that brings a breezy, coastal feel to outdoor chairs and benches. Measuring 18 by 18 inches, it works well layered with other cushions or as a standout accent—and will set you back less than $15.

5 Solar Insect Killer Torch with LED Flame Effect

Warm evenings outdoors are great—mosquitoes, not so much. This solar-powered torch combines insect control with a decorative flickering flame effect LED, creating ambience while helping eliminate flying insects without insecticides. The adjustable design can function as a torch, pathlight, or tabletop lantern. Walmart currently lists the bug-zapping torch for $32.96.

6 My Texas House 8in Terracotta Flower Planter Pot

A stylish planter can instantly elevate even the simplest patio or porch, and the My Texas House 8-inch Flower Terracotta Planter delivers classic charm in a compact size. Made from durable ceramic, the pot measures about 8.2 inches in diameter and 6.5 inches tall, giving herbs, flowers, or small houseplants enough room to grow while still fitting easily on a patio table, plant stand, or windowsill.

The warm terracotta finish offers a timeless look that blends well with farmhouse, rustic, or modern outdoor décor. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, it also includes a drainage hole with a removable plug, making it easy to manage watering depending on where you display it.

Walmart currently lists the planter for $14.88, making it an affordable way to add greenery—and a little extra style—to your space.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Patio & Garden Finds.

7 The Pioneer Woman Mazie Squirrel-Proof Lantern Bird Feeder

To attract more wildlife to your outdoor space, add this colorful lantern-style bird feeder from The Pioneer Woman collection. Designed with decorative punched metal details, it doubles as garden décor while holding bird seed. Weight-activated shields help deter squirrels from stealing the food.

Walmart currently lists the feeder for about $13.47, making it one of the most budget-friendly additions to your yard or patio.