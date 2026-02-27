11 Best New Walmart Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Go from winter drab to spring chic with these eye-catching items.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

At this point in February, the only thing on our minds over here at Best Life is pushing into the next season. And whether you’re preparing for a spring break trip or getting ready to get your garden and patio back into full swing, one of the best ways to embrace the change is to give your home a little sprucing up with a trip to Walmart. The retailer is already prepared for the transition away from those cold, drab days with items that are perfect for Easter and beyond, from simple side plates all the way up to full-blown furniture. If you’re counting down those days to the equinox like we are, here are the best new Walmart spring home finds hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Dolomite Oval Bunny Plate

Setting the tone for an Easter feast doesn’t have to rest solely on an egg basket centerpiece. This Dolomite Oval Bunny Plate ($5) is the kind of dish that’s perfect for the spring holiday and beyond, making it an easy addition to your basic rotation if you so choose. It also looks good as a decorative piece even when you’re not using it!

2 Better Homes & Gardens Weston Cloud Modular Sectional Sofa

Spring cleaning is one thing, but a spring furniture overhaul? Now we’re talking! This Better Homes & Gardens Weston Cloud Modular Sectional Sofa ($728) is the kind of item that will transform your living room in more ways than one. Not only does it give a modern look that matches practically any design motif, but it’s also downright comfortable when it comes to actually sitting on it. Get ready for plenty of couch naps!

3 Mainstays Decorative Pillow

While you’re dressing up your furniture, this Mainstays Stripe Lumbar Decorative Pillow ($15) is the perfect accent piece inspired by spring. Whether it’s brightening up your bedding or making your couch that much cozier, it’s a simple (and affordable) addition that brings a lot to the mix.

4 Mainstays Cotton Bath Towel

Sometimes, spring cleaning can involve replacing and updating your bath linens. But even if you’re working on a budget, you can still get what you’re looking for with a Mainstays Cotton Bath Towel ($4).

Multiple customers have taken to the review section on the Walmart website to admit that the towels are of much higher quality than they were expecting for the price. “I love these towels. Great product, wonderful quality!” writes one.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Spring Home Finds.

5 Floral Bunny Decorative Pillow

Sometimes, the best holiday decorations are the ones that subtly look like they belong there year-round. That certainly appears to be the case with this Floral Bunny Decorative Pillow ($13), which features a colorful design that will help your couch or bed truly embrace spring even after Easter has passed.

6 Beautiful 4-Quart Dutch Oven

Customers agree there has been no shortage of great items released in the Beautiful line by Drew Barrymore at Walmart, but few are as functional as this Beautiful 4 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven ($50). The essential piece of cookware takes on an aesthetic quality that makes it as much a part of your kitchen’s springtime decor as it is the ideal vessel for making stews.

“Definitely recommend this pot! It is not a thin cast iron; it’s very sturdy and well-made,” writes one happy reviewer.

7 Mainstays Mini Ribbed Glass Tabletop Vase 2-Pack

You’re going to need a vessel for all those colorful spring flowers, but the last thing you want to do is blow out your floral budget on a pricey designer piece. This Mainstays Mini Ribbed Glass Tabletop Vase ($7) comes as a 2-pack, making it the perfect pick for dressing up your tablescape without spending too much.

8 Better Homes & Garden Lauren Fabric Placemat

Speaking of setting the right tone at the table, you might also want to consider some Better Homes & Garden Lauren Fabric Placemats ($5) to really carry the look through. They’re the kind of understated elegance that can bring so much to a meal!

RELATED: 11 Best New Michaels Spring Home Finds.

9 Mainstays Ceramic Planter

Even though spring is the time most people get their outdoor gardens back into full swing, it’s also a good time to reassess your houseplant situation. This Mainstays Ceramic Planter ($6) is affordable and aesthetically pleasing, not to mention the perfect size for smaller plants or herbs for your kitchen windowsill.

10 Mainstays Chevron Pattern Coir Mat

Don’t start mud season off on the wrong foot by letting guests enter your home with dirty feet! This Mainstays Chevron Pattern Coir Mat ($11) is sturdy yet eye-catching, making it the perfect option for decorating your entryway.

11 Mainstays Lemon Bowl

If anything, spring design is a celebration of the return of brighter colors and joyful accents. That’s what makes this Mainstays Ceramic Lemon Bowl ($7) so perfect, providing a brilliant pop of yellow to your table as a serving bowl or on your kitchen countertop as a fruit container.