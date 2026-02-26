Including Supergoop sunscreen dupes.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I think I speak for everyone when I say the subzero temperatures and back-to-back snowstorms have us dreaming of warmer weather. Thankfully, spring break is almost in session. Whether you’re taking the kids to Disneyland or you’re hitting the beach with the girls, we found tons of spring break essentials for cheap at Five Below—including sunscreen dupes for Supergoop. Before you get to packing, shop the 11 best new Five Below spring break finds hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below New Arrivals.

1 Clip-On Bluetooth Speaker

Channel your inner DJ with the Bass Jaxx Clip-On Bluetooth Speaker ($5). It guarantees up to two hours of playtime and has a 32-foot bluetooth range.

2 Eva Tote Bag

Stow your beach and pool essentials in the Eva Tote Bag ($15), which is strategically designed with a reinforced base to prevent tipping, as well as drainage holes to keep sand where it belongs…the beach. Choose from six bright colors.

3 Travel Silicone Container Set

This Amora 4-Piece Travel Silicone Container Set ($5) features T.S.A.-friendly bottles for shampoo, conditioner, body wash, face cleanser, and lotion. The leakproof containers are reusable, so you can skip the cost of travel-size toiletries and refill them using your everyday soaps and lotions.

4 Mini Hair Straightener

While many of us would deem them essential, hot tools can take up a lot of luggage space—especially if you’re trying to squeeze everything into a carry-on. Purify’s Mini Hair Straightener ($5) maximizes real estate and has dual voltage, which is key if you’re traveling abroad.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Spring Shoes.

5 Black Carry-On Suitcase

Speaking of which, Five Below is also selling Black Carry-On Suitcases for just $25. The roller is designed with a hardshell exterior, while the interior is equipped with a built-in pouch for undergarments and compression straps to keep items in place.

6 Supergoop Dupes

If your spring break plans include rotting poolside or long strolls on the beach, listen up! We found dupes for the viral Supergoop sunscreen brand, including Sugar Girl’s Glow Up Body Illuminator Sunscreen, Sunshine Body Illuminator Sunscreen, and Glowy Sunbeam Face Cream. All Sugar Girl sunscreens are formulated with SPF 30 and retail for just $7 each.

7 Travel Manicure Set

Danielle Creations’ Manicure Set With Travel Bag ($5) has everything you need for a last-minute mani, including a nail file, tweezers, nail scissors, clippers, and cuticle pushers. Just throw in your favorite nail polish!

8 Single-Use Makeup Remover Wipes

This might be a hot take, but I’ll pay an upcharge for individually packaged makeup remover wipes because they don’t dry out as easily, plus I find them easier to pack. My Beauty Spot’s Single Makeup Remover Wipes ($3) comes with 20 individual wipes, albeit you can pack however many you need based on the duration of your trip.

RELATED: 11 Best New Michaels Spring Home Finds.

9 2-In-1 Power Bank & Portable Fan

Don’t let humidity or scorching temps ruin your vacay! Grab this 2-In-1 Power Bank & Portable Fan ($7) if you’re headed to a hotter climate.

10 Travel Emergency Kit

Lumie’s Travel Emergency Kit ($5) includes dental floss picks, safety pins, bobby pins, hair ties, bandaids, a mini hair brush, pill case, tooth brush, and sanitation wipes—all of which come in a soft travel pouch.

11 Travel Laundry Bag

Corral your stinky clothes in this Travel Laundry Bag ($5). It comes in three bright colors with sayings like “Laundry,” “Wash Me,” and “Dirty.”