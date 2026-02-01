Shop beauty care, decor, and activity sets.

If you have surplus funds from last month’s budget, you’ll be happy to hear that Five Below just restocked its shelves with new beauty and skincare products, seasonal decor, and activity sets. After all, who doesn’t love a little retail therapy? Below, discover the 11 best Five Below new arrivals hitting shelves this February.

1 Spalife Skincare

Upgrade your skincare routine with these new products from Spalife, retailing for $5 a piece. The Bounce Boost Firming Cream Moisturizer is formulated with collagen and peptides to give skin a bouncy, youthful glow. Meanwhile, the Bright On Brightening Cream Moisturizer is packed with niacinamides (great for locking in moisture), and the Dewy Dose Hydrating Cream Moisturizer is formulated with hyaluronic acid, which boosts skin elasticity.

2 Fourth Wing Coloring Book

Calling all Empyrean Riders! Bring your imagination to life with the Fourth Wing Coloring Book ($5), which features illustrations of Basgaith War College, characters, and dragons.

3 Airtight Storage Container

Keep meal prep and leftovers super fresh in this Airtight Storage Container ($3) thanks to its snap-lock lid.

4 Sour Patch Kids Hydrating Hand Sanitizer

Move over soda-flavored Chapstick, there’s a new food-themed beauty item in town: Sour Patch Kids Hydrating Hand Sanitizer ($4). The mist comes in three Sour Patch Kids signature flavors, including strawberry, watermelon, and blue raspberry.

5 Colored Chalk Spray & Roller Set

Turn your driveway and sidewalk into a beautiful masterpiece with this Colored Chalk Spray & Roller Set ($5). It comes with stencils in the shape of a lizard, panda, ice cream, octopus, and planet.

6 ScentXScent Beauty Care

ScentXScent just added two new scents, Cookie and Rainbow, to its rotation. They’re available as body wash, lip scrub, and body scrub:

7 Lisa Frank Activity Kits

Talk about a throwback! We spotted Lisa Frank activity kits at Five Below, including this 600-Count Sticker Sheet ($4), Coloring Book ($5), and Super Design Activity Set ($5).

8 Embellished Candles

Perfect for spring, the retailer just dropped a new line of Embellished Candles ($5 each). Choose from five scents: Cherry Crush, Daisy Daydream Love, Gloss Over It!, Pink Vanilla Cookie, and Shell Yeah!

9 ESPN FC Country Soccerball

Get outside and challenge your friends to a game of footie using your new ESPN FC Country Soccerball ($5). Choose from Brazil, England, Italy, Mexico, or Spain.

10 Easter Eggs

Snag this Duck-Shaped Egg ($2) and Gummy Bear-Shaped Egg ($2) for your Easter egg hunt.

11 Inflatable Easel Set

For life-size fun, nab this Inflatable Easel Set ($15), which measures four feet tall and comes with a built-in tray for art supplies.