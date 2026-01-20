Everything costs $7 or less.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Cupid’s holiday is less than one month away, and Valentine’s Day cards and gift finds are going to be sold out before you know it. Fortunately, Five Below has Valentine’s Day party essentials, unique presents, and decor with prices that fit everyone’s budget. Without further ado, here are the 11 best new Five Below Valentine’s Day finds hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Spring Home Finds.

1 Heart Wireless Speaker

Listen to your favorite jams on the go with this portable Heart Wireless Speaker ($5); the carabiner clip makes it easy to attach the speaker to backpacks, purses, and key rings. A full charge guarantees up to 90 mins of runtime.

2 Valentine’s Day Party In A Box

Are you hosting Galentine’s Day this year? This convenient and disposable Valentine’s Day Party In A Box ($7) includes 10 dinner plates, 10 small plates for apps, salad, or dessert, and 20 napkins in a red and pink plaid print.

3 Heart Beverage Dispenser

And while you’re at it, pick up this Heart Beverage Dispenser ($5) for themed cocktails.

4 Maud Borup Cotton Candy Glitter Drink Bombs

What goes better with bubbles than fizzy Maud Borup Cotton Candy Glitter Drink Bombs ($5)? The cotton candy pieces are strawberry-flavored and free from dairy and gluten.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Valentine’s Finds.

5 Valentine’s Day Plush Toys with Candy

Show your S.O. some love this Cupid’s Day with a Valentine’s Day Plush Toy with Candy ($5 each). Choose from seven toys and themed messages, including:

6 Glow With The Flow Candle Decorating Kit

This D.I.Y. Glow With The Flow Candle Decorating Kit ($6) is perfect for your next arts and crafts night with the girls. It includes everything you need, such as six taper candles, four Valentine’s Day-themed holders, and a mini paint set for decorating.

7 Sugar Cookie Baking Kit

Cap off your Valentine’s Day night with homemade cookies using this Sugar Cookie Baking Kit ($5) and the heart-shaped skillet.

8 Squishmallows Valentine’s Day Pink Clown Plush

Snag one of these adorable Squishmallows Valentine’s Day Pink Clown Plush ($6) for your kid’s Valentine’s Day basket.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Spring Home Finds.

9 Mini Heart Journal

Jot down love notes to your crush in this Mini Heart Journal ($1). It’s available in purple, pink, or red.

10 Valentine’s Bestie Vouchers

If your friend is someone who appreciates adventure over stuffed animals and candy, go with this creative Valentine’s Bestie Vouchers ($2), which includes “free passes” to activities such as picnics. For your partner, snag the Valentine’s Love Vouchers for also $2.

11 Valentine’s “You Are Loved” Coir Mat

Get your front porch Valentine’s Day-ready with this “You Are Loved” Coir Mat ($7), which is designed with an anti-slip backing.