11 Best New Five Below Valentine’s Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Everything you need for your Galentine’s Day party.

The Christmas season might not be over, but retailers are already lining their shelves with heart-shaped chocolates, teddy bears, sappy cards, Valentine telegrams, and more Valentine’s Day items. If you’re trying to save money after the winter holiday rush, Five Below has tons of Valentine’s Day finds and gifts for $7 and under. Here are the 11 best new V-Day items arriving at Five Below this week.

1. Hyperquench Valentine’s Tumbler

Available in two funny designs, this Hyperquench Valentin’s Tumbler ($7) is a creative party favor for your Galentine’s Day festivities. Choose from “Gal Pal” in pink and “Anti Valentine Club” in white.

2. Lip Pillow

Did somebody say smooches? Grab this oversized Lip Pillow for just $6 while supplies last.

3. Valentine’s Icon Fluffy Slippers

These Valentine’s Icon Fluffy Slippers ($7) come in candy hearts, red hearts, and cherub designs in women’s sizes six to 11. Their faux fur-lined insoles will keep your feet toasty warm all winter long.

4. Metal Rhinestone Drip Heart Sunglasses

Show up to your company Valentine’s Day party in these groovy Metal Rhinestone Drip Heart Sunglasses ($5)—and then save them for a Halloween costume!

5. Embroidered Heart Journal

The new year is a time for inner reflection and goal-setting. And what’s more on theme than jotting down your thoughts and feelings in an Embroidered Heart Journal ($5)?!

6. Valentine’s Paint Your Own Photo Stand Set

If you have an aspiring artist on your hands, add this creative Valentine’s Paint Your Own Photo Stand Set ($2) to their Valentine’s Day basket. It comes with a mini brush and four paint tubes.

7. Heart Cake Trinket Jar

Conversely, for the little girls who love playing dress up, grab this Heart Cake Trinket Jar ($5) for all their costume jewelry. (You might even be able to find mini makeup products or hair clips at D.G. that you can add to the trinket, too.)

8. Heart-Shaped LED Vanity Mirror

This Heart-Shaped LED Vanity Mirror ($5) has a built-in tray for storing small jewelry pieces and makeup. Pair it with the Heart Cake Trinket Jar for the perfect vanity setup.

9. Sweethearts Light-Up Block Heart Build Set

This Sweethearts Light-Up Block Heart Build Set ($6) is essentially a 97-piece glow-in-the-dark puzzle with sweet, short messages, such as “Sugar Pie,” “Sweet Pea,” “UR Sweet,” UR Cute,” and “Crush on You.”

10. Heart-Shaped Drinking Glasses

Gather your gals and sip on your cosmopolitans in these Heart-Shaped Drinking Glasses. Five Below is selling them in packs of two for just $3.

11. Valentine’s Bow Garland

Pick up this Valentine’s Bow Garland ($3) to use as a photo backdrop or to deck out your dinner space.