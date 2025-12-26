11 Best New Dollar General Finds for Just $1 Hitting Shelves This Week

That’s right: Everything is just a buck.

You don’t have to search high and low for unbelievable deals at Dollar General. The discount retailer is naturally crawling with discounts on name-brand labels, seasonal decor, and home essentials. Below, we rounded up the 11 best new Dollar General finds hitting shelves this week—all for just $1!

1 Conair Detangle & Lift Hair Comb

Say goodbye to knots and tangled ends for good with Conair’s Detangle & Lift Hair Comb ($1). Its slim design makes it easy to pack for on-the-go emergencies, too.

2 Valentine’s Day Color Changing Cup

Made from BPA-free plastic, this Valentine’s Day Color Changing Cup ($1) magically shifts from red to purple when you pour a cold drink inside it.

3 Charmin Essentials Strong Toilet Paper

Why get a four-pack of regular toilet paper rolls when you can get a Mega Strong Toilet Paper Roll from Charmin Essentials for just $1? It has over 1,000 five-star reviews from people who say it’s “super soft and absorbs well” and “does not feel like cheap toilet paper.”

4 Artificial Plant

This Artificial Plant has both Monstera-style and Philodendron-style leaves in various hues of light and dark green. No one will believe you only paid $1 for the potted faux plant.

5 Valentine’s Day Novelty Straws

Start planning your Galentine’s Day party now and pick up these adorable Valentine’s Day Novelty Straws for your love-themed cocktails. A variety four-pack retails for $1.

6 Crest 3D White Stain Eraser Whitening Toothpaste

The Crest 3D White Stain Eraser Whitening Toothpaste ($1) works overtime to remove surface stains (commonly caused by coffee, tea, soda, and wine), brighten teeth, and protect your enamel. It’s your one-way ticket to a brighter and healthier smile.

7 Tabletop Chalkboard Decor Sign

Leave love notes for your partner or kids with this Tabletop Chalkboard Decor Sign ($1). Just wipe it clean with a damp cloth, and it’s good as new for reuse!

8 Flower Hair Clips

Good luck finding cute Flower Hair Clips like these for less than $1 anywhere else! Dollar General is selling them in packs of two (both medium sizes).

9 Colgate Extra Clean Firm Head Toothbrush

Dollar General shoppers can’t get enough of the Colgate Extra Clean Firm Head Toothbrush ($1), noting it’s easy to use and an excellent value for money.

“The Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush is a classic choice for those seeking a reliable clean for their teeth. With its sturdy construction and specially designed bristles, it provides an effective yet gentle brushing experience. What I appreciate most is its durability. Unlike some other toothbrushes that wear out quickly, the Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush maintains its shape and effectiveness for a long time, making it a cost-effective choice,” reads a five-star review.

10 Winter Knit Beanie

Winter is in full force, stay warm in the freezing temperatures and snow with this stretchy and thermal Soft-Knit Beanie ($1). Choose from two colors: Burgundy and pastel pink.

11 Shoe Eraser Shoe And Sneaker Cleaner

Get your sneakers to look brand-new again with this Shoe Eraser Shoe And Sneaker Cleaner ($1), a hexagon-shaped scrubber that uses dual-layer technology to release caked-on dirt and stains.