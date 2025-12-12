 Skip to content

11 Best New Dollar General Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

December 12, 2025
Refresh your living room and kitchen on a budget.
December 12, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For bargain hunters, Dollar General is a one-stop shop for beauty dupes, gift finds, and discounted, name-brand house supplies. But ask any seasoned DG shopper: Shelves are regularly restocked, and if you don’t strike while the iron is hot, you run the risk of missing out. So without further ado, here are the 11 best new Dollar General home finds arriving in stores this week.

1
Oversized Waffle Textured Throw

beige waffle blanket
Dollar General

I have one rule when it comes to blankets: The bigger, the better. That’s why I’m adding this Oversized Waffle Textured Throw Blanket ($15) to my cart A.S.A.P.

2
Lodge 9-Inch Cast Iron Grill Pan

cast iron grill pan
Dollar General

Don’t let its $17 price tag scare you—You won’t find a Lodge Cast Iron Grill Pan cheaper elsewhere. Lodge is beloved by home chefs for its durability and craftsmanship. The pan’s nine-inch frame is perfect for cooking individual portions.

3
Organization Storage Set

storage sets
Dollar General

Is your New Year’s resolution to get organized? Snag this 8-Piece Storage Set for $10 while supplies last. The assortment includes various sizes, most of which fit into standard-size drawers and cabinet shelves.

4
Microfiber Bath Mat

blue bath mat
Dollar General

Freshen up your powder room for as little as $6 with this Microfiber Bath Mat.

“It’s so pretty! It has held up very well through many washings,” says one shopper. “I would buy this product again & again.”

5
Chill Pill Squishy Throw Pillow

chill pill pillow
Dollar General

Shoppers say DG’s Chill Pill Squishy Throw Pillow ($3) is a dupe for the viral Squishmallows, but for a fraction of the cost.

“It’s almost like a squish mallow in texture and feeling,” writes one reviewer, adding:”I sleep with this every night now.”

6
Pull-String Light Bulb

lightbulb light
Dollar General

Enhance the visibility in your walk-in closet, pantry, or garage with this handy Pull-String Light Bulb ($2). It’s battery-operated, so wall outlet proximity isn’t an issue, and it’s fixed to a 40-foot cord.

7
Dolomite Butter Dish

butter dish
Dollar General

Add a touch of pink to your kitchen with this stylish Dolomite Butter Dish ($3). It has a beautiful pink and green design with gold accents and lettering.

8
Soup Mug with Lid

soup mug
Dollar General

‘Tis the season for soups, stews, and chilis! Bring leftovers to work in this handy Soup Mug with Lid ($5), which has a vintage-inspired blue floral design.

9
Memory Foam Bed Pillow

memory foam pillow
Dollar General

The secret to a good night’s sleep? It all comes down to your mattress and bedding, including what kind of pillows you use. Strengthen your REM sleep cycle with the help of these Memory Foam Bed Pillows ($10 each).

10
Glade Limited-Edition Scented Candle

Glade candle
Dollar General

This Glade Limited-Edition Scented Candle ($6 per two-pack) has notes of snow, frosty air, and eucalyptus for the perfect wintery fragrance.

11
Nonstick Muffin Pan

muffin pan
Dollar General

Baking up a storm this holiday season? Grab this Nonstick Muffin Pan ($6), which you can also use for egg bites, taco cups, mini pies, and bite-sized appetizers.

