11 Best New Dollar General Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
For bargain hunters, Dollar General is a one-stop shop for beauty dupes, gift finds, and discounted, name-brand house supplies. But ask any seasoned DG shopper: Shelves are regularly restocked, and if you don’t strike while the iron is hot, you run the risk of missing out. So without further ado, here are the 11 best new Dollar General home finds arriving in stores this week.
1
Oversized Waffle Textured Throw
I have one rule when it comes to blankets: The bigger, the better. That’s why I’m adding this Oversized Waffle Textured Throw Blanket ($15) to my cart A.S.A.P.
2
Lodge 9-Inch Cast Iron Grill Pan
Don’t let its $17 price tag scare you—You won’t find a Lodge Cast Iron Grill Pan cheaper elsewhere. Lodge is beloved by home chefs for its durability and craftsmanship. The pan’s nine-inch frame is perfect for cooking individual portions.
3
Organization Storage Set
Is your New Year’s resolution to get organized? Snag this 8-Piece Storage Set for $10 while supplies last. The assortment includes various sizes, most of which fit into standard-size drawers and cabinet shelves.
4
Microfiber Bath Mat
Freshen up your powder room for as little as $6 with this Microfiber Bath Mat.
“It’s so pretty! It has held up very well through many washings,” says one shopper. “I would buy this product again & again.”
5
Chill Pill Squishy Throw Pillow
Shoppers say DG’s Chill Pill Squishy Throw Pillow ($3) is a dupe for the viral Squishmallows, but for a fraction of the cost.
“It’s almost like a squish mallow in texture and feeling,” writes one reviewer, adding:”I sleep with this every night now.”
6
Pull-String Light Bulb
Enhance the visibility in your walk-in closet, pantry, or garage with this handy Pull-String Light Bulb ($2). It’s battery-operated, so wall outlet proximity isn’t an issue, and it’s fixed to a 40-foot cord.
7
Dolomite Butter Dish
Add a touch of pink to your kitchen with this stylish Dolomite Butter Dish ($3). It has a beautiful pink and green design with gold accents and lettering.
8
Soup Mug with Lid
‘Tis the season for soups, stews, and chilis! Bring leftovers to work in this handy Soup Mug with Lid ($5), which has a vintage-inspired blue floral design.
9
Memory Foam Bed Pillow
The secret to a good night’s sleep? It all comes down to your mattress and bedding, including what kind of pillows you use. Strengthen your REM sleep cycle with the help of these Memory Foam Bed Pillows ($10 each).
10
Glade Limited-Edition Scented Candle
This Glade Limited-Edition Scented Candle ($6 per two-pack) has notes of snow, frosty air, and eucalyptus for the perfect wintery fragrance.
11
Nonstick Muffin Pan
Baking up a storm this holiday season? Grab this Nonstick Muffin Pan ($6), which you can also use for egg bites, taco cups, mini pies, and bite-sized appetizers.