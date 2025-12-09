11 Best New Dollar General Finds for Just $1 Hitting Shelves This Week

Stock up on cleaning supplies, beauty items, and household essentials.

There’s nothing better than discovering a genuinely good $1 find—and Dollar General is delivering a whole batch of them this week. Whether you’re refreshing your cleaning stash or grabbing a few festive extras, these new arrivals are well worth the trip.

1 Colgate Baking Soda and Peroxide Whitening Toothpaste

In this economy, every penny counts, so the fact that this Colgate Baking Soda and Peroxide Whitening Toothpaste is $1.50 more at CVS than at Dollar General is still a big deal.

2 Nissin Top Ramen Packs

Is there anything more comforting than a piping-hot bowl of ramen on a freezing-cold day? Dollar General is selling these Nissin Top Ramen Packs in Beef or Chicken for just 50 cents each.

3 120-Count Paper Napkins

You can now get these 120-Count Paper Napkins for just $1 at Dollar General. Stock up ahead of the holidays for all your entertaining needs.

4 2-Pack Invisible Tape

A roll of Scotch Tape is usually more than $4. But at Dollar General, you can grab this 2-Pack of Invisible Tape for only $1, which will save you some serious money during gift-wrapping season.

5 Stainless Steel Utensil 3-Packs

Speaking of preparing for the holidays, ensure you have enough place settings for all your guests with these $1 Stainless Steel Utensil 3-Packs. There are Forks, Teaspoons, Dinner Spoons, and Butter Knives.

6 Pine Glo Lavender Antibacterial Disinfectant

A 48-ounce bottle of lavender-scented, name-brand Pine-Sol cleaner is $7.59 at Target. Even a 56-ounce bottle of Target’s generic brand is $6. However, at Dollar General, a 40-ounce bottle of Pine Glo Lavender Antibacterial Disinfectant is only a buck.

7 3-Pack Mini Dog Balls

As any dog owner knows, tennis balls don’t tend to last long after a few trips to the dog park. But given that this 3-Pack of Mini Dog Balls is just $1, you can stock up.

8 Believe Beauty Ultra Shine Nail Polishes

Manicures are definitely not budget-friendly, and even buying name-brand polish to do your nails at home can cost upwards of $10. But Dollar General has these Believe Beauty Ultra Shine Nail Polishes for only 90 cents in shades like Periwinkle, French Kiss, Coral, White, Red, and Merlot.

“It is phenomenal!! It honestly lasts 3 weeks with no chipping or wearing off of color,” one shopper wrote of the nail polish.

“Applies evenly and smoothly with one coat and not steaky, works better than sally hanson and other polishes I have,” said another.

9 PowerHouse In-Wash Scent Boosters

Name-brand laundry scent boosters aren’t cheap, but it’s certainly nice to have your clothes and sheets smelling great. Dollar General’s PowerHouse In-Wash Scent Boosters are only $1, so you can grab both the Lavender and Fresh Linen scents.

10 Charmin Essentials Mega Toilet Paper Roll

For better or worse, giant toilet paper rolls are taking over social media. If you prefer not to change the roll as often, Dollar General is selling the Charmin Essentials Mega Toilet Paper Roll for $1.

11 2-Pack Guru Nanda Toothbrushes

Guru Nanda’s oral care items have a huge following. Get this 2-Pack of Guru Nanda Toothbrushes for only a buck; they even come with brush caps.