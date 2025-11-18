11 Best New Dollar General Stocking Stuffers Hitting Shelves This Week

We found so many budget-friendly gifts.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For me, Christmas stockings are the best place for gag gifts and the most random, obscure finds—like a bag of coal, for example! My rule of thumb, however, is that stocking stuffers should never break the bank. (My family literally gifts snacks and gum to one another. It’s not that serious!) A great place to look is Dollar General, where you can find unique gifts at a very low price. Here are 11 new items catching our eye this week.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Stocking Stuffers for $1.50 or Less.

1 Knit Winter Hat

Stay warm this winter with this Knit Winter Hat ($5). The fuzzy beanie comes in white, black, and bright blue with different designs.

2 Skincare Trio Set

Give the gift of relaxation this Christmas with this rejuvenating Skincare Trio Set ($5), featuring a nourishing body butter, calming bath salts, and renewing body scrub.

3 Face Sheet Masks

I’ll never say no to a facial sheet mask, and they make the perfect stocking stuffers (lowkey, might throw one or two in my own stocking!). Snag the Hyaluronic Acid Sheet Mask and Collagen Sheet Mask from Celavi, which retail for only a dollar each!

4 Faux Coal from Santa

I love a good prank and gag gift, so I’ll definitely be slipping this bag of Faux Coal from Santa ($1) in my brother’s stocking.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 Travel Nail Care Set

This six-piece Travel Nail Care Set ($3) includes a nail file, fingernail clippers, toenail clippers, tweezers, and cuticle remover, all of which come in a compact, hardshell carrying case.

6 Gingerbread House Mug

Fill this Gingerbread House Mug ($5) with biscottis, tea bags, or, if you’re feeling extra generous, a gift card to their favorite coffee shop.

7 Magsafe Suction Phone Mount

For the aspiring influencer, pick up this Magsafe Suction Phone Mount ($6), which allows creators to film content on the go from anywhere.

Perfect for traveling, Dollar General is selling mini hair tools, including a Mini Curling Iron ($8) and Mini Flat Iron ($8). Throw in some scrunchies and claw clips, and you’re all done!

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Christmas Decor Dupes Flying Off Shelves Now.

These Detoxifying Scented Foot Pads work to alleviate foot soreness and improve circulation. Choose from types: Tea Tree Infused ($5) or Charcoal Infused ($5).

10 Ring Toss Game

My neighborhood bar has the Ring Toss Game ($6), and it always elicits some friendly competition and laughs. Plus, its compact size makes it easy to pack and play on the go.

11 2-in-1 Tumbler and Bluetooth Speaker

Just when I thought I’d seen it all, Dollar General drops this 2-in-1 Tumbler and Bluetooth Speaker ($10)—and it has a built-in can opener!