7 Best New Dollar Tree Stocking Stuffers for $1.50 or Less

These Dollar Tree stocking stuffers under $1.50 are perfect for filling every family stocking.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you are shopping for stocking stuffers, head to Dollar Tree. The discount store is famous for selling thousands of items, most of which cost around $1.50 or less. I recently visited the store, and there are endless options for stockings for the whole family, ranging from holiday-themed candy to stuffed animals and Christmas-themed pencils and paper. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree stocking stuffers for $1.50 or less.

1 Little Note Pads in Different Colors and Patterns

Inspire creativity with little notebooks for jotting down words and pictures. Jot Small Spiral Notebooks come in a 3-pack for $1.25. “The spiral-bound memo notepad is a perfect choice for school students, professionals, and warehouse employees who seek a note-taking solution. Each notepad contains 60 sheets, and the strong spiral binding secures each page quite well. You can also tear a page from the notepad and pin it to the board without having to worry about other pages disintegrating,” Dollar Tree writes.

2 Little Elf Stuffies

How adorable are these Christmas House Plush Elf Dolls, just $1.50 each? The 14-inch dolls can be enjoyed long after their Elf on the Shelf dolls disappear, and will look adorable popping out of the stocking.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Small Tin Prayer Boxes

Tin Prayer Boxes, a regular sell-out item at the store for $1.25, are small enough for stockings and perfect for all ages. “Very Inspirational,” writes a shopper. “I go to ALL the surrounding DOLLAR TREES in North Fulton County looking for these Prayer Boxes as gifts, as well as your small and large Bibles, black and white ones, mostly white.” Another adds: “These Prayer Boxes are a gift from the Lord Himself. Simple yet powerful! I pray they send me my order in Jesus’s name.”

4 Christmas Pencils

This Christmas House Pencils set is perfect for dividing among all the stockings you need to fill. Each bag comes with 16 ready-to-sharpen pencils featuring different holiday designs, just $1.50 per pack. Each is topped with an eraser. “Just stock up on the pencils and use them whenever required. Get your pack of Christmas House Pencils before they go out of stock,” writes Dollar Tree.

5 Christmas Colored Haribo Goldbears

Don’t forget to add candy to their stockings! Haribo Goldbears Gummi Christmas Candy is a bargain at Dollar Tree, $1.25 a bag. The bears are available in white, red, and green, but taste the same as the original.

6 Mini Candles

Adults and teens will love finding Luminessence Scent Jar Candle with Lid Soothing, just $1.25, in their stocking. “Best deal,” writes a happy shopper. “I buy these for my care packages and I swear they smell and look just like high end candles!” There is also a new apple cinnamon-scented jar that is a little more holiday-friendly.

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

7 Coloring and Activity Books

This $1.50 Christmas Coloring And Activity Book is another cute idea for a stocking. Choose from four designs, each with lots of pages to keep them busy. “The coloring book not only keeps your child intrigued but also brings more creativity to their mind. This Christmas, the Christmas Coloring and Activity Book is a good gift option for the children in your family. See your child away from screens, occupied with colors and creativity,” writes Dollar Tree.