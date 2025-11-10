7 Best New Hallmark Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Hallmark’s newest Christmas finds include nostalgic ornaments, festive mugs, and cozy décor.

The other day, I was at the mall and wandered into the Hallmark store. The greeting card company makes far more than just paper products, and right now the store and website are filled with fantastic holiday decorations. From festive mugs and dishes to figurines and nostalgia-sparking collectibles, there were so many fun holiday items that I can’t wait to display. Here are the best new Hallmark Christmas finds hitting shelves this week.

1 The Annual Singing Snowman Collectible

This adorable Roasting Marshmallows Singing Snowmen Plush With Light and Motion is an animated plush snowman that sings a fun rendition of Up on the Housetop when you press the button. Get the collectible for $44.99. “We’ve been collecting these for about 13 years. My kids love them,” writes a shopper. “This years version is very cute. I think this is their best one yet,” another says.

2 This Cute Kid’s Book

There are lots of books at Hallmark, including this There’s Snow Place Like Home Book for $7.99. “I just love these Christmas books about the snowmen family, I have been purchasing them since they first came out 22 years ago. My grandchildren just love them. They are grown now but still look forward to each new book every Christmas. Please don’t ever stop making them,” writes a shopper.

3 This Cute Santa Mug

Another great gift item? This Winking Santa Holiday Sculpted Mug, 23.5 oz. for $19.99. “Adorable Santa mug,” writes a shopper. “This Santa mug is very cute and a great size. My only complaint is that it can only be bought online. I much prefer to be able to look at hand painted items in person before buying.”

4 A Peanuts Musical Ornament

Celebrate A Charlie Brown Christmas with the The Peanuts® Gang Let’s Go Sledding! Musical Ornament With Light and Motion, $57.99. “It is a precious ornament with the Charlie Brown gang having fun in the snow to make young and old smile,” writes a shopper. “This musical ornament with light and motion is adorable. It plays Let It Snow while characters go around and spin. The cute snowman lights up. I am planning to keep this out all year round,” adds another.

5 Holiday Stacking Bowls

It wouldn’t be a Hallmark Christmas without celebrating the stars of the Hallmark Movie Channel’s holiday movies. Lacey Chabert Collection Holiday Bow Ceramic Bowls, Set of 3, designed by the star, are so beautiful for $28.99.

6 The 2025 Barbie Ornament

The 2025 Holiday Barbie™ Ornament is here for $30.99. “Every year the Holiday Barbie looks great and this year is no exception. I have been giving these beautiful ornaments to my sister since the collection started. She has a Christmas tree to display her Barbies at Christmas,” writes a shopper. “I buy one every year for my daughter for Christmas; she loves them. She puts them on her Christmas tree every year,” adds another.

7 And, a National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Decoration

Fans of the classic movie will love National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation™ Griswold Family Christmas Figurine With Light and Sound, 7.75″ H, just $89.99. “This is so cute,” writes a shopper. “Perfect size very and detailed. This has multiple lines from the movie that it plays. Very very cute. So pleased with this. Nice add to my collection.”