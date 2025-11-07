Target’s newest Christmas arrivals include beautiful Studio McGee décor and viral Wondershop finds.

The holidays are in full swing at Target. I hit my local store this week and was greeted with a holiday explosion —from the mostly $ 5-and-under picks at the Bullseye Playground to stunning decorations from Magnolia and Studio McGee’s collaborative collections with Target. I do want to issue a disclaimer: Many of the most popular items are selling out fast. If you see something you like, throw it in your cart as it might not be there tomorrow. Here are the 11 best new Target Christmas finds hitting shelves this week.

1 This Simply Stunning Studio McGee Wreath

You can never go wrong with the Studio McGee holiday decor at Target. This Red and Green Holiday Wreath from the Threshold and Studio McGee line is simple but elegant, available in 26 and 30-inch sizes. “The best well made artificial wreath ever!!” writes a shopper. “Just as pictured. So beautiful and realistic looking,” adds another.

2 And, This Gorgeous Matching Garland

And, if you are looking for a great garland to go with it, the 72″ Christmas Garland Red/Green from the line is sparking major joy. “I purchased this garland online and it’s pretty in person. The mix of greenery, pine, and red berries looks realistic. I like that it looks nice without any mess or shedding. I used it on my entryway table, and it instantly made the space feel cozy and ready for Christmas.The quality is great — it’s full, flexible, and easy to shape around candles or décor pieces. The berries add the perfect pop of color, and the different textures make it look far more expensive than it is. It would look nice on a dining room table as well!” writes a shopper.

3 A “Perfect” Faux Tree in a Pot

This 3′ Pre-lit Indexed Balsam Fir Mini Artificial Christmas Tree in Black Pot Warm White Lights from Wondershop is LED battery-operated and a returning bestseller. It is the “perfect tree,” according to shoppers. “Was finally able to snag these when they came back in stock and super glad I did! These trees are super cute and give off just enough light,” one writes.

4 A Magnolia Framed Wreath Print

My other favorite holiday collection at Target is the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. They just dropped a bunch of framed holiday-inspired art, including this 12″x12″ Vintage Green Plaid Matte Wreath Framed Wall Art. “This plaid vintage wreath picture is absolutely adorable! It has that cozy, timeless holiday look that fits perfectly with any Christmas décor. The colors are rich, the quality is amazing, and it shipped quickly — arriving in perfect condition. It’s festive without being over the top, and adds the sweetest touch of Christmas cheer to my home!” writes a shopper.

5 A Gorgeous Magnolia Holiday Candle

As a candle addict, I am fully supportive of buying this 5 Wick Large Scalloped Brass Footed Candle, 22oz, also from the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection. It is available in a few scents, and shoppers are loving the design. “Looks amazing and smells just as good!!” writes one. “Candle is beautiful and smells wonderful!” adds another.

6 The Viral Throw Pillow Collection From Wondershop

My daughter lost her mind over the holiday-shaped throw pillows that go viral every year. The Christmas Wreath Throw Pillow Green/Red/White from Wondershop is my favorite of the bunch. The snowman and candy cane are also too cute for words.

7 John Derian for Target Decorations

The John Derian for Target line is also popular this year. This John Derian for Target 14″ Christmas Tree Lit Blow Mold is a timeless and beautiful decoration for a mantel or table. “the quality of this is way better than I expected. When I see blow molds these days the plastic is super thin and the paint is streaky. This piece is BEAUTIFUL 😍 it has a good weight to it and the detail is amazing. With the flickering candles this is the epitome of a charming and timeless Christmas decoration,” a shopper writes.

8 And This Mini Ornament Set

Do you have a mini tree to decorate? This John Derian for Target 10ct Mini Glass Ornament Set is a gorgeous option, especially if you buy the tree from the same collection. “Cute set! Beautiful on the Derian tree. A Target score!” writes a shopper. “Very cute. Will be using on our Norfolk pine tree for the holidays,” adds another.

9 A Merry Grinchmas Blanket and Pillow Set for Kids

If you want to add a little Merry Grinchmas spirit, pick up this The Grinch Pillow and Throw Blanket set. Kids will love the blanket and matching stuffed Grinch pillow-slash-toy.

10 And, a Faux Fur Blanket “As Nice As the One From Pottery Barn”

It’s not a Christmas-themed blanket, but this ultra-soft Cream Extra Plush Throw – 50 x 50″ from the Threshold Studio McGee line, will add some coziness and texture to your holiday-themed room. “Beautiful. As nice as the one from Pottery Barn that I paid 3x the price. Great value for the money,” writes a shopper. “Love it!” adds another.

11 An “Absolutely Beautiful” Velvet Bow

Is this the perfect bow? Shoppers who are throwing it in their cart believe so. The 12″ Christmas Velvet Bow from Wondershop has “limited quantities” left so buy it before it’s gone. “I ordered a bunch of the burgundy and green for the doorknobs. They are absolutely beautiful and perfect for what I was looking for! There’s a clip on the back. These will sell out!! Love them!” wrote a shopper. “This is a beautiful bow for the price you can’t beat it the size is great and it’s a true burgandy,” another added.