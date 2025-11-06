7 Best New Cracker Barrel Christmas Items Hitting Shelves This Week
You already know that the Cracker Barrel General Store is one of the chain restaurant’s biggest draws. But did you know that you can shop the down-home country selection of everything from gag gifts to clothing and decor on the Cracker Barrel website? I was today-years-old when I learned you can order Cracker Barrel items online, and there is an extensive selection of Christmas decorations you don’t want to miss. Here are the 7 best new Cracker Barrel Christmas items hitting shelves this week.
1
So Many Adorable Blow Molds
Shoppers love this adorable Stacked Gingerbread Blow Mold, a Cracker Barrel exclusive for $59.99. “I am a collector of blow molds and this one is of sturdier plastic and has built in nail tabs and the nails to secure it into the ground. Being electric is also a great plus,” writes a shopper. “I’m happy with this product. It comes with steaks to secure to the ground. Can’t wait to put it out on display this year,” adds another.
2
A Cake Stand in the Shape of Santa’s Boot
People also adore this Santa’s Boots Cake Stand, $24.99. It’s a super fun way to display your baked treats, ranging from a cake or cupcakes to cookies, and sure to spread joy over the holiday season.
3
A Gingerbread Cat or Dog Decoration
Cat lovers are going crazy over this Gingerbread Cat. Not into felines? There is a dog version as well. Each is just $9.99. “Please carry more gingerbread items. Ones that light up with timers would be sweet!!!” a shopper writes.
4
A Wall Mounted Elk Plush with Lights
The cuteness factor of this Elk Wall Motion Plush with Lights is killing me. The wall hanging is just $39.99. The elk has colorful lights around his antlers, and he even sings one of your favorite Christmas tunes. “Definitely a lot of fun,” a shopper confirms.
5
A Pretty Tree Shaped Glitter Globe
The LED Silver Base Tree Glitter Globe is another holiday favorite for $29.99. “Love this little tree and all the colors. Even my son and husband like it. Always getting compliments on it. I have a tiny home and it fits perfect in my space,” writes a shopper. “This tree is so pretty. changed colors and it looks like shined glass. The glitter is awesome!” adds another.
6
A Metal Bow for the Wall
Dress up your wall in sophisticated holiday spirit with the Metal Bow Wall Decor wall hanging, $29.99. Shoppers love it so much, they are buying multiples. “This bow is very large and very well made! I bought 3 at the mall that aren’t as big & cost more,” one writes. “Gorgeous bow wall hanging. Purchased two so far!!” adds another.
7
Salt and Pepper Shakes in the Shape of Stockings on a Fireplace
A cute find for your kitchen or dining table? This Stockings On Fireplace Salt and Pepper Set, just $9.99. Each of the shakers is functional and spreads seasoning and cheer with every shake.