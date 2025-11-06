Cracker Barrel’s latest Christmas arrivals include festive blow molds, glitter globes, and gifts.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

You already know that the Cracker Barrel General Store is one of the chain restaurant’s biggest draws. But did you know that you can shop the down-home country selection of everything from gag gifts to clothing and decor on the Cracker Barrel website? I was today-years-old when I learned you can order Cracker Barrel items online, and there is an extensive selection of Christmas decorations you don’t want to miss. Here are the 7 best new Cracker Barrel Christmas items hitting shelves this week.

1 So Many Adorable Blow Molds

Shoppers love this adorable Stacked Gingerbread Blow Mold, a Cracker Barrel exclusive for $59.99. “I am a collector of blow molds and this one is of sturdier plastic and has built in nail tabs and the nails to secure it into the ground. Being electric is also a great plus,” writes a shopper. “I’m happy with this product. It comes with steaks to secure to the ground. Can’t wait to put it out on display this year,” adds another.

2 A Cake Stand in the Shape of Santa’s Boot

People also adore this Santa’s Boots Cake Stand, $24.99. It’s a super fun way to display your baked treats, ranging from a cake or cupcakes to cookies, and sure to spread joy over the holiday season.

RELATED: 10 Target Retro Christmas Decorations Bringing Back Holiday Nostalgia.

3 A Gingerbread Cat or Dog Decoration

Cat lovers are going crazy over this Gingerbread Cat. Not into felines? There is a dog version as well. Each is just $9.99. “Please carry more gingerbread items. Ones that light up with timers would be sweet!!!” a shopper writes.

4 A Wall Mounted Elk Plush with Lights

The cuteness factor of this Elk Wall Motion Plush with Lights is killing me. The wall hanging is just $39.99. The elk has colorful lights around his antlers, and he even sings one of your favorite Christmas tunes. “Definitely a lot of fun,” a shopper confirms.

5 A Pretty Tree Shaped Glitter Globe

The LED Silver Base Tree Glitter Globe is another holiday favorite for $29.99. “Love this little tree and all the colors. Even my son and husband like it. Always getting compliments on it. I have a tiny home and it fits perfect in my space,” writes a shopper. “This tree is so pretty. changed colors and it looks like shined glass. The glitter is awesome!” adds another.

6 A Metal Bow for the Wall

Dress up your wall in sophisticated holiday spirit with the Metal Bow Wall Decor wall hanging, $29.99. Shoppers love it so much, they are buying multiples. “This bow is very large and very well made! I bought 3 at the mall that aren’t as big & cost more,” one writes. “Gorgeous bow wall hanging. Purchased two so far!!” adds another.

7 Salt and Pepper Shakes in the Shape of Stockings on a Fireplace

A cute find for your kitchen or dining table? This Stockings On Fireplace Salt and Pepper Set, just $9.99. Each of the shakers is functional and spreads seasoning and cheer with every shake.