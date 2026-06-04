11 Best New Target Home Finds Hitting Shelves This June

Shop the best new Target home finds for June, from a Studio McGee bench to a sage green cabinet.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Target’s home section is a genuine furniture destination — not just the place you grab a throw pillow on the way to the grocery aisle. This June, new arrivals include a Studio McGee upholstered bench, a 4-door arch cabinet in sage green from Hearth & Hand, a Casa Vieja ceiling fan with a DC motor and CCT LED light, and a fully assembled Scandi nightstand for $50. The range runs from a $10 fairy pearl string lights to a $659 multipurpose craft table-meets-island, and nearly everything in between has a Pottery Barn or West Elm counterpart that costs significantly more. Read on for the 11 best new Target home finds this June.

1 Trend Glass Table Lamp—Milk Opal White, Room Essentials

Milk opal glass has a soft, diffused quality that gives a lamp an ethereal glow — the light comes through warm and even, perfect for evening. This Room Essentials trend glass table lamp in milk opal white is $20 and fills the room with an ambient calm.

2 Fairy Pearl String Lights—Room Essentials

Ten dollars for string lights that add warmth to a bedroom, a porch, or a dorm room — but with an unexpected twist. This Room Essentials fairy pearl light set looks like a string of precious pearls from a beloved collection. It’s the lowest price point on this list and one of the most immediately impactful.

3 Casa Vieja 52-Inch Delta Modern Indoor Ceiling Fan with CCT LED Light and Remote

It’s going to get hot this summer, but the right ceiling fan can keep you comfy without running the AC 24/7. This elegant Casa Vieja Delta 52-inch modern ceiling fan is $449.99 and comes in a wood and soft brass finish — an aesthetic you won’t curse every time you enter the room. It’s got a DC motor and with CCT LED lighting (meaning color-tunable light from warm to cool) not to mention a handy remote control. That makes it a smart home upgrade that also happens to look very good on a ceiling.

4 Cabriole Leg Upholstered Bench—Dark Walnut, Threshold Designed with Studio McGee

Cabriole legs on an upholstered bench are the furniture detail that reads antique-adjacent without committing to a period style — elegant without being precious. This Threshold Studio McGee cabriole leg upholstered bench in dark walnut is $150 and the end-of-bed or entryway piece that pulls a room together.

5 Natural Woven Storage Bench—Threshold Designed with Studio McGee

Practical storage benches that also look good are harder to find than they should be. Most sacrifice one for the other. This Threshold Studio McGee natural woven storage bench has the organic, textured quality of the woven exterior working alongside real storage capacity inside. It’s $200 and the functional piece of this week’s drop that also happens to be beautiful, doubling as a coffee table-style centerpiece.

6 Famapym Multipurpose Craft Table with Storage—Sewing Workstation

A dedicated craft and sewing table with adjustable shelves and built-in storage is the home studio upgrade that turns a corner of a room into an actual workspace. This Famapym multipurpose craft table and sewing workstation is $659, a worthwhile investment piece for anyone who has been working around a folding table and a pile of bins.

7 2-Wick Glass Salt Jar Candle with Wooden Lid—12 oz, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

With a salt jar, wooden lid, and two wicks, this Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 12-oz salt jar candle is $14.99 and the home fragrance find that you’ll want to light all summer long. It’s got a fresh and citrusy scent of grapefruit and pomelo — perfectly matched to bright summer days.

8 Marble Catchall Tray—Threshold Designed with Studio McGee

A marble catchall tray is the entryway or vanity detail that organizes small objects while making the surface they sit on look curated. This bestselling version, the Threshold Studio McGee marble catchall tray, is $18 — real marble at a price that makes it an obvious yes.

9 Scandi Nightstand—Natural, Room Essentials, Fully Assembled

Fully assembled is the two-word feature that turns a furniture purchase from a weekend project into a ten-minute task. This Room Essentials Scandi nightstand in natural has clean Scandinavian lines, arrives ready to use, and is $50 — the bedroom upgrade that requires no tools and no cleared Saturday morning.

10 Grooved Wood with Glass 4-Door Arch Cabinet—Sage Green, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Sage green, grooved wood panels, glass doors, arch top — the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 4-door arch cabinet is the statement furniture piece of this week’s drop. At $599.99, it’s also the one that makes the most meaningful difference to a living room, dining room, or bedroom that needs a focal point.

11 Bobbin Turned Wood Desk with One Drawer—Natural, Room Essentials

Bobbin turning is the lathe technique that produces the characteristic spool-like shape in furniture legs. It’s been in and out of interior design trends for centuries, and right now it’s firmly in. This Room Essentials bobbin turned wood desk with drawer in natural is $150 — the home office piece that looks like it came from a boutique furniture store, but also from an antique collector’s front yard.