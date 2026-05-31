11 New Target Summer Dresses That Look High-End for Less

Stylish summer dresses at Target that look expensive but won't break your budget.

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Summer dressing has always had a quiet luxury to it—flowy fabric, a little skin, maybe a hem that grazes your ankle on a windy day. But when it comes to your wardrobe, nobody needs to know what you spent. The idea that any of it has to cost a fortune? That’s a myth worth busting, especially when Target’s dress section is stocked the way it is right now.

From classic midi silhouettes to gingham prints straight off a European street-style account, these 11 picks have the kind of polish that turns heads. People will ask where you got your fit—not because they’ll suspect it’s from Target, but because they’ll want one too.

1 Women’s Button-Front Midi A-Line Dress – Wild Fable

A solid or floral print on an A-line midi silhouette is summer’s most reliable formula, and this Wild Fable button-front dress delivers it with a full button placket that gives off serious vintage-market energy. Wear it open over a tank or fully done up with a pair of strappy sandals. It’s $40, and comes in navy, light yellow, and white.

2 Women’s Open-Back Maxi Dress – A New Day

This dress has a timeless silhouette, but the open back is the whole story here. This red maxi reads as a dinner-out dress in a city where people actually dress for dinner, the kind of piece that does all the talking while you just show up. Available in black, red polka dot, or floral print, pick up a red lip to match and call it a look. It’s $35.

3 Women’s Tiered Maxi Dress – A New Day

Tiered maxi dresses have been creeping back into serious style territory, and this A New Day version in black is proof the trend aged well. The tiers hit with just enough movement to feel effortless, and black keeps the whole thing grounded. It’s $35.

4 Petal and Pup Kelda Maxi Dress

Petal and Pup has built a devoted following for good reason, and the Kelda maxi in beige is the brand at its most refined. The neutral colorway and draped silhouette give it a resort-ready quality that vacation photos will thank you for. At $89, it’s one of the two splurge items on this list—and worth every dollar.

5 Women’s Short Sleeve Tie-Front Knit Midi Dress – A New Day

Twenty-five dollars for a dress that photographs like it costs triple? Yes. The tie-front detail adds waist definition without trying too hard, and the knit fabric means no wrinkles after a long day of running around. Grab it in every color. It’s $25 at Target, with similar styles going for $160 at the French cool-girl retailer Sezane.

6 Petal and Pup Seraphine Midi Dress

There’s a reason the name is Seraphine—this cream midi from Petal and Pup has an almost ethereal quality to it, the sort of dress you’d spot on a mood board and then be shocked to find at Target. The midi length and tonal palette make it a strong candidate for weddings, garden parties, or simply impressing yourself. It’s $99.

7 Women’s Sleeveless Bow-Front Midi A-Line Dress – A New Day

Brown gingham is having a major moment, and this sleeveless bow-front midi is exactly where to meet it. The bow at the neckline tips into playful without going precious, and the A-line cut flatters broadly. You’d never guess it’s only $29.

8 Women’s Corset Midi Dress – A New Day

A corset bodice on a midi dress is fashion math that adds up every single time, and at just over $26, this A New Day pick is practically a steal. The structured top does the heavy lifting so you don’t have to think too hard about the rest of the outfit. Compare it to House of CB corset dresses, selling for hundreds at Nordstrom.

9 Women’s Sleeveless Embroidered Midi Skater Dress – A New Day

Embroidery is a shorthand for quality that this cream dress exploits brilliantly. The detailing elevates what’s otherwise a simple silhouette into something that reads as carefully chosen. With cream being the summer neutral that works hardest across the widest range of occasions, you won’t believe it’s just $40.

10 Women’s Twist-Front Midi Dress – A New Day

Blue gingham gets a grown-up update via the twist-front construction on this A New Day midi, which creates just enough visual texture to make the silhouette feel modern rather than country-picnic. Pair it with white sneakers for day or block-heel mules for a more polished finish. It’s $45.

11 Women’s Linen Mini Slip Dress – A New Day

Linen mini slip dresses are the building block of a good summer wardrobe, and this A New Day version keeps things appropriately unfussy. Layer it under an oversized linen shirt for an outfit that looks very much on purpose, or wear it solo with sandals and minimal jewelry. It’s $29.75.