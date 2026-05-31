11 Best New TJ Maxx Decor Finds

Brass sconces, wool rugs, marble bookends and more at steep discounts.

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There’s a version of TJ Maxx shopping that involves finding one good thing after forty minutes of circling the rug aisle. Then there’s a week like this one, where the inventory practically curates itself. Brass sconces, hand-tufted wool rugs, Carrara marble bookends, overfilled linen pillows made in the USA—if you walked into a boutique home store and saw this lineup, you’d expect to spend considerably more. The eleven picks on this roundup represent the strongest home drop we’ve seen from TJ Maxx in recent memory, ranging from a $12.99 basket that belongs in a design editorial to a $349.99 wool rug that competes with pieces at three times the price.

1 Elliot Frosted Glass Brass Sconce

Wall sconces are one of the fastest ways to change the feeling of a room, and this one does it with frosted glass and a brass finish that reads warm and current without veering into trendy territory. The Elliot Frosted Glass Brass Sconce is a genuine find at $199—that’s a generous $159 markdown from the original.

2 2pk Cortina Carrara Marble Bookends

Carrara marble bookends are a shelf staple that never really goes out of style, and a brass trim only adds to the appeal. Ideal in a library, on a console, or flanking a collection of coffee table books in a living room, this pair has the weight and materiality you’d expect from a much pricier set. The 2pk Cortina Carrara Marble Bookends are $129.99—$370 under their usual $500 price tag.

3 Medium Oval Tapered Laundry Basket with Liner

Laundry baskets don’t have to be boring just because they’re practical or simple. This oval-shaped basket has a tapered silhouette, a crisp white removable liner, and a centered detailing that offers just enough visual intrigue. The Medium Oval Tapered Laundry Basket with Liner is priced at $29.99.

4 16×30 Uplift Solid Wood Ribbed Table Lamp

Ribbed wood lamps have been circulating in interior design for a few years now, but the good ones—the ones with actual weight and solid construction—are rarely this affordable. This table lamp has a clean, architectural quality that suits a nightstand or a side table equally well. The 16×30 Uplift Solid Wood Ribbed Table Lamp is $129.99, saving you $50.

5 Blossom Quilt Set

Quilts occupy an interesting middle ground between bedding and textile art, and this set earns its spot in either conversation. The Blossom pattern has enough detail to anchor a bed without competing with other elements in the room—it’s the rare floral that doesn’t demand the rest of the bedroom negotiate with it. The Blossom Quilt Set is more than $20 off at $49.99.

6 7x15x4 Block Print Linen Wrapped Box

Decorative boxes are a solution to the problem of objects you want accessible but not visible. This Block Print Linen Wrapped Box moves well past pure function—it’s the kind of piece that gets picked up and examined by guests. It’s $29.99.

7 Made in Turkey 6×9 Indoor Outdoor Saybrook Greek Key Border Area Rug

A Greek key border on an indoor/outdoor rug is a practical upgrade—you get a classic, tailored pattern that works on a covered porch, a sunroom, or in a mudroom without worrying about what happens to it. Made in Turkey, this rug has the credentialed construction to back up its visual appeal. The Saybrook Greek Key Border Area Rug is $119.99.

8 Made in USA 13.5×21 Linen Blend Overfilled Double Flange Pillow

Domestic production and a double flange detail on a linen blend pillow—this is the kind of spec sheet that usually results in a much higher price tag. The overfilled construction means it holds its shape without constant fluffing, which is the real metric by which throw pillows should be judged. The Made in USA Linen Blend Overfilled Double Flange Pillow is the perfect shade of charcoal gray, and just $34.99.

9 8×10 Wool Pimpernel Hand-Tufted Area Rug

Hand-tufted wool rugs—especially in a William Morris print—are an investment category, and this 8×10 competes directly with rugs sold at specialty retailers for $800 and up. Wool pile has a density and warmth underfoot that synthetic alternatives don’t replicate, and the arts and crafts era pattern gives it a traditional richness that grounds a room rather than decorating it. The Wool Pimpernel Hand-Tufted Area Rug is $349.99.

10 Small Oval Tapered Basket with Scalloped Top

Another oval basket? Yes, and here’s why: The scalloped top edge on this small basket is a thoughtful finishing touch that separates it from purely utilitarian storage—put it on a bathroom counter, a bookshelf, or a side table and it reads as decor that happens to hold things. At $12.99, the Small Oval Tapered Basket with Scalloped Top is the easiest add-to-cart on this list, and a nice companion piece to the laundry basket above.

11 Floral Quilt Set

Where the Blossom set leans sculptural, this floral quilt set goes softer and more painterly—it’s the warmer option of the two and works especially well in a guest room where you want the bedding to do most of the decorative work. Layered over white sheets, it reads considerably more expensive than the price suggests. The Floral Quilt Set is $39.99.