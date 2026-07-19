11 Best New Bath & Body Works Fall Candles Hitting Shelves in July

Shop the best new Bath & Body Works fall candles, from Leaves to Pumpkin Pecan Waffles.

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Fall often arrives in the air before it arrives on the calendar, the scents of the season ushering in that cozier chapter. Wood smoke, wet leaves, piping hot home-baked treats, the particular cold that settles in at dusk even when afternoons are still warm: these are the sensory cues that tell us autumn is close.

Bath & Body Works makes its fall candles with this lush sensory experience in mind. This year’s lineup arrives with the full autumn repertoire: pumpkin, maple, cinnamon, cranberry, salted butterscotch, almond croissant, and natural notes that bring the outdoors in. Every candle on this list is a 3-wick and costs $15.95, meaning you can focus on your favorite scent profile without worrying about price. These are the best new Bath & Bodyworks candles to get before the season starts.

A candle called Football Season is doing something specific and nostalgic: it’s bottling the smell of a fall Sunday, whatever that means to the person lighting it. The Football Season 3-wick candle presumably leans woodsy and cool-air adjacent, which makes it the most seasonally optimistic candle in the lineup for anyone who starts thinking about football in July.

2 Salted Butterscotch 3-Wick Candle

Salt and butterscotch together produce a warmer, more complex sweetness than straight caramel. The addition of salt keeps it from reading as purely dessert-adjacent and gives it enough depth to work as an all-day home fragrance. The Salted Butterscotch 3-wick candle is one of the stronger bakery-leaning scents in this year’s fall drop.

3 Cinnamon Sugar Coffee Cake 3-Wick Candle

Cinnamon sugar coffee cake as a candle scent is the olfactory equivalent of a weekend morning: warm, sweet, and enticing. The Cinnamon Sugar Coffee Cake 3-wick candle is the fall candle for anyone whose ideal autumn involves a kitchen that smells like baking before 9am.

4 Leaves 3-Wick Candle

Leaves is the Bath & Body Works fall classic that returns every year because it’s never been successfully replaced. It’s got an apple, clove, and earthy autumn accord that smells precisely like the season itself rather than any specific food or object from it. The Leaves 3-wick candle is the one people stock up on in multiples.

5 Cranberry Woods 3-Wick Candle

Made with the essence of cranberry, cinnamon bark, and forest cedar, this Cranberry Woods candle is the fall fragrance that bridges summer and autumn without leaning too hard into either. The tartness of cranberry against a woody base gives it a crispness that reads as September rather than deep November. The Cranberry Woods 3-wick candle is the seasonal transition candle worth burning now rather than saving for October.

6 Maple Pumpkin 3-Wick Candle

Maple and pumpkin is a more nuanced take on the pumpkin candle category: the maple adds a warmth and sweetness that’s more breakfast-adjacent than pie-adjacent, which gives it more everyday versatility than a straight pumpkin spice scent. The Maple Pumpkin 3-wick candle is the pumpkin candle for people who find standard pumpkin spice a bit much.

7 Almond Croissant 3-Wick Candle

An almond croissant candle makes your space smell like a European bakery at 8am: buttery, warm, lightly sweet, and slightly nutty from the almond. The Almond Croissant 3-wick candle is the fall candle that doesn’t actually smell like fall and doesn’t need to—it still captures the feeling well.

8 Cotton Candy Cobwebs 3-Wick Candle

A Halloween candle called Cotton Candy Cobwebs is the fall lineup’s commitment to the spooky season. It’s sweet, it’s playful, and it arrives in July so there’s plenty of time to burn through it before October 31st. The Cotton Candy Cobwebs 3-wick candle is for anyone who starts decorating for Halloween the moment summer begins to feel like it’s winding down.

9 Vanilla Bean 3-Wick Candle

Vanilla bean is the candle scent that works in every room, every season, and every aesthetic — warm without being gourmand, familiar without being generic. The Vanilla Bean 3-wick candle is the fall collection’s most versatile pick and the one that gets used year-round rather than saved for a specific time of year.

10 A Day at the Café 3-Wick Candle

Coffee, pastry, and a warm interior: those are the ingredients of a perfect fall day. The A Day at the Café 3-wick candle is the scent that evokes that cozy feel amidst the blustery weather. Plus, it pairs naturally with the Almond Croissant above for a two-candle rotation that smells like a very good morning indefinitely.

11 Pumpkin Pecan Waffles 3-Wick Candle

Pumpkin pecan waffles is the most maximalist scent in this year’s fall lineup. It doesn’t pick a single scent inspiration, it stacks three of them into a single fragrance. The Pumpkin Pecan Waffles 3-wick candle is the fall candle for anyone who likes a sweet aroma but prizes complexity, too.