11 Best New Tractor Supply Pet Finds Under $20

Your four-legged family members will love these tasty treats, fun toys, and comfy bedding.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Out of all the major retailers, you could argue that Tractor Supply is near the top when it comes to pet and animal supplies. But it’s not just about their wide selection: The rural retailer is also one of the best-priced, offering plenty of budget-friendly items for your four-legged (or scaly) family members. There are fun toys for both felines and canines, treats for promoting oral health, specialty shampoos, comfy bedding, and so much more. Here are the best new Tractor Supply pet finds under $20.

RELATED: 7 Best Dollar Tree Pet Finds Under $5 Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Retriever Foldable Pet Water Bottle

Those long summer walks can be harder on your dog than you realize. Make sure they’re always hydrated with this Retriever Foldable Pet Water Bottle ($9.99), which opens easily to provide the drink they need, whether it’s on a hike or even a long drive.

2 Greenies Dental Dog Treats

Concerned about your canine’s oral hygiene? These Greenies Dental Dog Treats ($19.99) make cleaning your pet’s teeth so much easier, helping to remove plaque and tartar while improving breath and gum health in the process.

The review section is also filled with pet parents who say this helpful snack has become one of their dogs’ favorites. “They keep her breath smelling great and her teeth clean,” writes one. “She loves when I grab this bag off the counter and immediately starts in on all of her treat commands.”

3 Purina Friskies Lil’Lickables Variety Pack

Of course, we can’t forget about giving our feline friends a special treat, too! This Purina Friskies Lil’Lickables Variety Pack ($8.99) is perfect for giving your cat a snack or adding it to their dry kibble, with all flavors made from real ingredients like chicken, tuna, and whitefish.

And with over 2,650 five-star reviews on the Tractor Supply website, it’s clear that customers (and their pets) think this product is the cat’s meow. Reviewers write that “Lickables are likable,” and that their “cats clean their entire bowl of dry food when I drizzle some of the puréed treats on their food!”

4 Vet’s Best Flea and Tick Spray for Dogs

Taking care of your pup involves more than just walking, feeding, and providing water in the summer months! This Vet’s Best Flea and Tick Spray for Dogs ($9.99) helps protect your canine from ticks, fleas, and mosquitoes and is made without harsh chemicals. We also love how portable the 8-ounce bottle is, making it easy to bring along to the park, on hikes, or on walks.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Backyard Oasis Finds.

5 Petmate Litter Scooper

Cats are fairly low-maintenance pets, but keeping their litter box clean is still a top priority. This Petmate Litter Scooper ($4.99) is a must-have for any feline parent, made with antimicrobial plastic that makes it stain- and odor-resistant.

6 Tetra Color Tropical Flakes Fish Food

Have a home aquarium that’s your pride and joy? Keep your aquatic friends happy with Tetra Color Tropical Flakes Fish Food ($11.99). They’re designed not to leach any color into the water, contain antioxidants that help promote healthy cells, and have protein and probiotics for digestive health and growth.

7 Retriever Mega Watermelon Plush Dog Toy

Talk about the dog days of summer! This month, treat your pup to this Retriever Mega Watermelon Plush Dog Toy ($9.99) for hours of squeaky, chewy play. We also love that it’s machine washable!

8 Cat Craft Catnip Fish Kicker Toys, 3-Pack

…And don’t think for a second we would leave our feline friends hanging! These Cat Craft Catnip Fish Kicker Toys ($7.49) come in a three-pack and are a great way to keep your kitty happy for hours.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Finds Hitting Shelves in Mid-July.

9 Burt’s Bees Oatmeal Shampoo for Dogs

Summer means plenty of opportunities for your dog to spend some time outdoors, but that also means they’re going to need to be bathed more often. This Burt’s Bees Oatmeal Shampoo for Dogs ($9.99) is made with gentle natural ingredients that moisturize, soothe, and soften dry skin, all without potentially irritating added scents.

10 Nature’s Miracle Advanced Dog Stain and Odor Foam

Anyone who has owned a pet knows messes come with the territory. Fortunately, you can make clean-up much easier with some Nature’s Miracle Advanced Dog Stain and Odor Foam ($11.99). Simply apply it where needed, and the enzymatic formula will scrub away scents and discoloration from carpet and other surfaces.

11 Retriever Pillow Pet Bed

Thanks to Tractor Supply, you don’t have to spend a fortune to treat your pet like the king or queen they are! This Retriever Pillow Pet Bed ($9.99) is easily one of the best-priced pads we’ve ever seen on the market. And besides the value, shoppers say it’s super easy to clean and an instant favorite for their animals!