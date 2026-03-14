11 Best New Costco Pet Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Get everything for your four legged friend from cleaning supplies to comfy bedding.

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Plenty of Costco members keep coming back thanks to the great deals on bulk items, healthy groceries, and those ever-popular Kirkland brands. But did you know there’s also a ton of products your furry companions will love, too? What’s even better is that the warehouse retailer has recently added a ton of great new products to their inventory, from grooming supplies to cozy cushions designed just for them. Read on for the best new Costco pet finds hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Spring Home Finds.

1 K&H Mod Dream Pod Pet Bed

Cat owners know that felines love nothing more than crawling into confined spaces to nap and relax. This K&H Mod Dream Pod Pet Bed ($40) provides that pristine hiding space they’re looking for (even if they’ll still probably hide in those empty delivery boxes just as often). It also features a removable interior, making it super easy to clean.

2 La-Z-Boy Newton Pet Sofa

If having your dog jump up on the couch is a no-no, the least you can do is give them their own comfy place to sit. That’s where a La-Z-Boy Newton Pet Sofa ($220) can come in handy. This handsome piece of furniture is good enough even for humans to sit on, with a removable cushion for easy cleaning and even a storage pouch hidden on the back.

“This is a perfectly sized pet couch, made of great chenille fabric along with a nicer than expected (dog bone) pillow,” writes one five-star reviewer. “It came fully assembled except for the legs, which easily screwed into the metal threads. The frame is solid. Our dogs love it.”

3 Petnology Tough Traveler Two-seater Car Pet Bed

Need a place for your pooch to sit when you’re on the go? Get them nice and cozy in the back seat with this Petnology Tough Traveler Two-seater Car Pet Bed ($80). By securing into your vehicle’s seatbelts and headrests, it provides a stable place for them to sit while protecting your upholstery from dirt and hair.

Happy customers say the product is “super high quality and seems durable,” adding that it’s “worth the money.”

4 Nellie’s Dog Towel and Waterless Dog Shampoo Bundle

Giving your dog a bath can be a real endeavor, even if they’re patient and well-behaved. Instead of flooding your bathroom, consider Nellie’s Dog Towel and Waterless Dog Shampoo Bundle ($30). This product cleans and deodorizes without the need for a tub, and this setup even comes complete with a towel for wiping down your dog after they’ve been sprayed.

Customers say that “the spray works wonders without leaving a heavy artificial scent,” while others appreciate the budget-friendly price point and large towel that works for dogs of all sizes.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Patio & Garden Finds.

5 PetSafe Outlast Cat Water Fountain

Refilling your cat’s water bowl is an important chore, but there’s a better and easier way to keep your feline hydrated. This PetSafe Outlast Cat Water Fountain ($70) holds 90 ounces of water and keeps a continuous flow of water trickling, all while filtering it to keep it fresh and clean. It’s also dishwasher safe, making it super easy to clean!

6 PetSafe CozyUp Steps & Ramp Combo

Whether you’ve got a small pup who can’t quite reach their seat or an elderly dog with mobility issues, this PetSafe CozyUp Steps & Ramp Combo ($125) might be the ideal setup for your home. It provides easy access to higher spaces as a set of stairs, but can also easily convert into a ramp (and also folds up for easy storage). It even includes non-slip carpet tread to provide plenty of stability.

“This arrived last night and has already been a game-changer for my older dog!” writes one buyer, who has a 10-year-old 40-pound pup. “This product exceeded my expectations. Right out of the box, it was a breeze to set up—no complicated instructions, just a few quick adjustments, and it was good to go. It’s incredibly sturdy, which was a big concern for me since he’s still pretty quick and tends to get thrown off if it wobbles, and then won’t like to use it. These steps didn’t wobble or shift at all, unlike others I’ve tried in the past.”

7 Catit Vesper Minou Cat Tree & Scratcher

Are your cat’s claws wreaking havoc on your furniture? This Catit Vesper Minou Cat Tree & Scratcher ($55) is the all-in-one solution you’ve always needed. Not only does it provide a snug place for them to sleep, but its exterior acts as the perfect scratching post for your feline.

In fact, some customers say it’s almost too good. “My cats were so excited to get this and started sitting on it before it was even put together. Easy assembly was made challenging with cats sitting on the pieces and wanting to play!” writes one five-star reviewer. Very cute, well-made cat scratcher.”

8 Fi Series 3+ Smart Dog Collar

Keeping tabs on your dog isn’t always as easy as keeping them within sight. This Fi Series 3+ Smart Dog Collar ($?) provides the peace of mind that you’ll always be able to locate your pet, thanks to GPS tracking and a “virtual fence” setting that alerts you whenever they stray, all powered by a battery that lasts for three week per charge. The tech also provides other information, including health insights that track activity, rest, eating, drinking, sleeping, barking, and scratching.

RELATED: 11 Best Dogs for Beginners, According to Veterinarians.

9 Tempur-Pedic Combination Pet Mattress

Plenty of humans out there sleep on Tempur-Pedic mattresses: Why shouldn’t your four-legged family member be able to do the same? This Tempur-Pedic Combination Pet Mattress ($65) has an orthopedic foam base and a faux fur sleep surface to keep them nice and comfortable.

Besides the price, customers say their pets appear to love them, too. “Excellent cushion for older and large enough for bigger dogs,” writes one. “My 13-year-old AKC Lab…seems more rested and energetic because of the bed rather than the cheaper ones or the floor.

10 Petlibro Granary Smart Camera Automatic Pet Feeder

It can be hard to leave your pet at home all day while you’re out at work. But with a Petlibro Granary Smart Camera Automatic Pet Feeder ($?), you’ll be able to keep them well fed while also keeping an eye on them. This model features app-controlled releases of up to 10 measured meals per day, making it easy to manage their feeding schedule remotely. It will also alert you as soon as food is running low and can even detect their movements throughout the day or night.

“It’s so reassuring to be able to check in and see my pet eating when I’m not home,” writes one happy customer who’s purchased the product. “The camera is clear, the app is simple to use, and the feeding schedule works exactly as set. It dispenses accurate portions and keeps the food fresh, which I really appreciate. It’s made daily feeding stress-free and gives me peace of mind. Definitely worth it!”

11 Nylabone Chew Toys & NUBZ Chew Treats Gift Box

There’s something special about spoiling your pup with special treats like this Nylabone Chew Toys & NUBZ Chew Treats Gift Box ($30). It includes Nubz Edible Dog Chews and three dental-health-promoting toys that will keep them occupied for hours while also treating their teeth. It’s the perfect pup present for the holidays or any occasion!