7 Costco Finds That Look Like Luxury Brands for Less

When it comes to home decor, skincare, fashion, and even travel gear, a high price tag doesn’t necessarily mean better. Stores like Costco aren’t just for saving money on your groceries, with fashion, electronics, furniture, and home decor on sale to make your space feel luxurious at a budget. Here are 7 Costco finds that look expensive with an affordable price tag.

1 LumiPur 6-piece Flameless LED Candles Design Series Glass with Remote

The LumiPur 6-piece Flameless LED Candles Design Series Glass with Remote for $42.99 can add some soft, romantic lighting to a room. “Amazing candles! Best I have ever owned. The “candle” mode is 100% realistic of a real candle flicker flame. I feel cozy when I have these on & can fall asleep feeling safe since my house won’t catch on fire. Love the timer & the remote buttons work excellent 10ft away from where I have the candles positioned,” a review said.

2 Mina Victory Loop Decor Pillow 2-pack

Throw pillows can cost a fortune, but these Mina Victory Loop Decor Pillow 2-pack, 22″ x 22″ are just $52.99 for the pair. “Quality and beautiful addition to any room. Large and adds style. Loved so much I bought 3 sets,” a reviewer said. “These pillows exceeded my expectations. They are comfortable and well made,” another said.

3 Holley Oversized Fabric Accent Chair with Storage Ottoman

The Holley Oversized Fabric Accent Chair with Storage Ottoman is just $549.99 and adds a chic, modern design element with storage in the ottoman. “I’ve been needing a lounge chair for my office forever and I couldn’t find the right piece for over a year. Finally found this and I couldn’t be more obsessed!!! If you’re thinking about it, just do it! You won’t regret it,” a review said.

4 WELLAGE Real Hyaluronic Blue Ampoule

Skincare can cost you hundreds of dollars, but Costco has affordable options like a two pack of the WELLAGE Real Hyaluronic Blue Ampoule for $29.99. “This super hydrating serum hydrates your skin multiple layers deep. I was suffering from a pretty bad case of dehydrated skin, and within a few short weeks my skin started feeling normal again,” a reviewer said. “This serum has zero scent for anyone who might be sensitive to fragrance, fear not.”

5 Thane End Table

Thane End Table for $169.99 adds a subtle touch to the room without blowing your entire budget. “I was concerned at first that the metal would look cheap or the dimensions listed were not correct as I was looking to replace a large square coffee table,” a reviewer said. “This did not disappoint on either front. The wood and metal look high quality and the table itself is nice and large at nearly 50″ wide! Came quickly, one tiny nick on the corner of the table, but hardly noticeable and I’ve decided not to have it replaced. Highly recommend!”

6 Numiere Time Keeper LED Face Mask

Facials and treatments can get pricey, so having some self-care items at home like the Numiere Time Keeper LED Face Mask for $199.99 is a great way to treat yourself and take care of your skin. “After 10 days of use, I can very truthfully say that the aging lines are actually disappearing. It’s amazing.,” a review said. “The prior mask I had that Costco was selling dug into around my eyes and although the power output was better in the old mask, this one is far more comfortable and actually usable.”

7 Seagrass Woven Chaise Lounge with Wheels, 2-pack

The Seagrass Woven Chaise Lounge with Wheels, 2-pack for $499.99 feel like you’re on vacation by the pool at home. “They stayed outside in our screened pool area (in Florida) since last August and are still in excellent condition. No issues with rain, or with the plastic-like weave coming apart or fading. We needed two more, and we like this year’s style even better! Same comfort, excellent quality, and durability, but these fold flat,” a reviewer said. “These are excellent lounge chairs and I expect them to last for years.”