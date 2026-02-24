11 Best New Costco Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop bedding, outdoor furniture, kitchenware, and toys.

If you’re craving some sunshine after this weekend’s blizzard storm, Costco has you covered. The warehouse has tons of new spring home items, including outdoor hosting essentials for all the BBQ and pool parties you’ll be hosting this season. Ahead, shop durable cookware, cooling bed linens, outdoor furniture, and more new Costco spring home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Stoneware Fruit Basket Set

Designed with perforated grooves, this Stoneware Fruit Basket Set ($20) functions as both a colander and plastic-free storage/serving basket. The three-piece set comes with one large bin and two medium bins, all of which are dishwasher-safe. Pick up the set just in time for farmer’s market season!

2 3-Piece Reversible Comforter Set

Choose your fighter: This 3-Piece Reversible Comforter Set ($70) features both a pintuck and baffle box design, or a solid face. The set is available in both queen and king sizes, and comes in green, blue, or gray.

3 10-Piece Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set

Circulon’s 10-Piece Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set ($250) has been manufactured with laser-etching technology that’s “six times more stain resistant, nine times more scratch resistant, and has 50 percent longer-lasting nonstick release,” per the brand. The set features two saucepans with lids, two skillets, a stockpot, and a saute pan.

4 Fruit Icon Glasses

Perfect for sipping on iced cold soda or a spicy margarita, these Fruit Icon Glasses feature lemon, strawberry, orange, and cherry paintings. The glass is “thick” and dishwasher-safe, plus it has “a nice weight to it,” per a customer review.

5 Woozoo Fans

After this weekend’s blizzard, it’s hard to imagine that warmer weather is just around the corner. Get ahead of the heat wave with Woozo’s new 360 Pedestal Fan ($80) or 5-Speed Globe Fan ($47), which is ideal for desks, counters, and other tabletop surfaces.

6 Outdoor Swivel Glider Recliner Set

Get your home ready for spring with this luxe-looking Outdoor Swivel Glider Recliner Set ($1,150). The rust-resistant set, including the conversation table, is made from all-weather, hand-woven resin wicker. Furniture coverings are included as well.

7 Outdoor Prep Station with Storage

Double your cooking and entertaining space with this savvy Outdoor Prep Station with Storage ($400). It’s built with rust-resistant stainless steel countertops, and the cabinetry offers ample storage, including a paper towel holder, utensil hooks, and a trash bin.

8 Handloom Pouf

Made from a cotton-wool blend, this Handloom Pouf ($70) is a comfy, compact alternative to an ottoman or footstool. Plus, it can also function as extra seating.

9 Wila Round Seagrass Wall Mirror

Sustainable materials, like seagrass and natural rattan, are all the rage right now due to their warmth and texture. Hop on the trend with Costco’s Wila Round Seagrass Wall Mirror ($240), which some shoppers say is a Crate & Barrel dupe.

“It is even more beautiful in person than the pictures,” raved another customer.

10 Solar LED Flamingos

These Solar LED Flamingos ($60) give pathway lights new meaning. They also have a built-in charging port for low-light areas.

11 Disney Spring Train Set

For the kiddies, grab this light-up and musical Disney Spring Train Set ($110), featuring Mickey and the whole crew.