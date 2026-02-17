Shop table decor, artwork, lighting, and storage solutions.

Ready to freshen up your home for spring? A new collection of boucle furniture, floral artwork, pastel linens, and savvy storage solutions just arrived at Walmart—and prices are as little as $12. These items are bound to sell out, so you’ll have to act quickly! Shop the 11 best new Walmart spring home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Mainstays Boucle Cloud Storage Ottoman

Boucle furniture is having a major moment right now. First, it was swivel chairs and loveseats, and now we’ve moved on to boucle footrests, like this Mainstays Boucle Cloud Storage Ottoman ($63). The ottoman conceals spare blankets and throw pillows, while also serving as extra seating.

2 White Vintage Botanical Floral Cotton Decorative Pillow

This White Vintage Botanical Floral Cotton Decorative Pillow ($13) is an easy way to add a small pop of color to your living room without going overboard.

3 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Piece Dot Bath Towel Set

We spotted this luxurious 6-Piece Dot Bath Towel Set ($27) hiding in Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful collection. It’s made from 100 percent cotton, and includes a pair of bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths. Choose from six colors, including this pretty sage green.

4 “HOME” Doormat

Give your front porch a spring makeover with this floral “HOME” Doormat ($12).

“This cute doormat quickly and effortlessly elevated [the] look of my entry way. I paired it with two barrel style pots filled with rosemary, placed on each side of my door. All purchased from Walmart. Took my entryway to a whole new level,” says one shopper.

5 Decorative Carved Wooden Bowl

Utilize this Decorative Carved Wooden Bowl ($19) as a catch-all for your keys, wallet, sunglasses, chapstick, gum, and other purse essentials. Alternatively, you can use it as a fruit bowl or a decorative centerpiece on your dining table.

6 Scalloped Rim Water Hyacinth Basket

This Scalloped Rim Water Hyacinth Basket ($18) can be turned into a stylish waste bin or an organizer for toys (kids or pets), books, spare toilet paper, or knitting supplies.

7 The Pioneer Woman Agatha Quilted Fabric Table Runner

The Pioneer Woman knows a thing or two about tablescapes—and this gorgeous Agatha Quilted Fabric Table Runner ($18) is no exception. It’s made entirely from cotton, and you can toss it in the washing machine for easy upkeep!

8 Framed White Floral Brush Artwork

This ready-to-display Framed White Floral Brush Artwork ($26) would look pretty in a gallery wall or entryway.

9 Ribbed Ceramic Table Lamp

Perfect for nightstands and desks, this Ribbed Ceramic Table Lamp ($16) has a “warm, modern vibe and the design is super simple but stylish,” says one shopper. “The white shade softens the light nicely, making it perfect for a cozy corner,” says one shopper.

10 Springwood Storage Bench

This Springwood Storage Bench ($168) is made from boucle upholstery and high-density foam padding for ultimate comfort. The hidden storage compartment is ideal for spare linens or off-season clothes and footwear.

11 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Fluted Over-The-Toilet Storage Cabinet

Maximize bathroom space with this savvy Fluted Over-The-Toilet Storage Cabinet ($119), which has three built-in shelves. It comes in warm honey or rich black.