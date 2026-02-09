Shop outdoor furniture, dinnerware, and decor.

Looking to upgrade your backyard entertainment space or a few pieces in your fancy dinnerware collection? Fortunately, at IKEA, you can spruce up your home this spring without breaking the bank. The home furnishings retailer just restocked its aisles with new outdoor furniture, lighting solutions, tablescape items, and more spring-ready decor. Without further ado, here are the 11 best new IKEA spring home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Four-Seat Conversation Acacia Wood Set

Sit back and relax in this 4-Seat Conversation Acacia Wood Set ($690), featuring a two-person modular sofa, two lounge chairs, and a low coffee table. The set is outfitted with tufted backrests and plush seat cushions.

2 Yellow Striped Umbrella

Brighten up your seating area with this Yellow Striped Umbrella ($130), which is just shy of nine feet tall and comes with a base with sandbags. It’s also available in three solid colors: bright orange, dark blue, and gray.

3 Handblown Stemmed Glasses

Brighten up your Easter tablescape with these Handblown Stemmed Glasses, which come in a sheer-colored assortment of pinks, purples, greens, and yellows. A set of four retails for just $25. In the review section, many shoppers noted they also make fun dessert holders.

4 Egg Cups

Made from impact-resistant porcelain, these Egg Cups ($5 per four-pack) can also be used as pinch bowls for sugar, spices, and herbs—or even as a ring dish to keep next to the kitchen sink.

5 Floral Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set

Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking. The Floral Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set ($35 for a king set) is made from shrink-resistant, wrinkle-free fabric that’s super soft to the touch. The set is also available in twin, full, and queen sizes.

6 Steel Plant Trellis Set

Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, this two-piece Steel Plant Trellis Set ($10) includes a flower-shaped and circle-shaped supportive frame. Trellises are great for climbing plants, vining vegetables (tomatoes, cucumbers, and peas), and flowers (honeysuckle and wisteria).

“Beautiful plant supports that clearly stand out from the run-of-the-mill trellis and orchid holders,” says one shopper.

7 Rattan Pendant Lamp

This Rattan Pendant Lamp ($62) blends earthy and contemporary aesthetics with its handwoven flower petals and black steel base.

8 Rattan Picture Frames

Multifunctional, you can display this Oval-Shaped Rattan Picture Frame ($13) and Rectangular-Shape Rattan Picture Frame ($17) vertically or horizontally. Both pieces are designed with a white mount for added contrast. The oval frame fits 5×7 photos, while the rectangle frame fits 8×10 photos.

9 Spring Tray

Bring your S.O. breakfast in bed using this pretty Spring Tray ($5) that’s embellished with bunnies, flowers, and greenery. Alternatively, it can be used as a decorative display tray or coffee table tray for your morning Joe and breakfast.

10 Framed Floral Artwork

This Framed Floral Artwork ($30) is bursting with oranges, blues, pinks, greens, and yellows set against a blue polka dot background in a thick white frame. It’s cheery and bright and perfect for spring.

11 White Table Lamp

This White Table Lamp ($40) is crafted from moulded paper pulp and has a dome shade.