Shop linens, storage solutions, seating, and more.

No interior design project is too small or too big for IKEA. The Swedish home furnishings retailer can help you transform any space from top to bottom, whether that entails a furniture upgrade or making minor decor improvements. And you’ll never run out of inspiration thanks to IKEA’s high turnover in inventory. Keep reading to see the 11 best new IKEA home finds hitting shelves this week.

1. Black Wildflower Duvet Cover Set

Made from certified organic cotton, this Black Wildflower Duvet Cover Set ($45) feels super soft to the touch and absorbs moisture for a cool sleep experience. It comes in twin, full, queen, and king bed sizes.

2. Metal Cabinet with Shelving

For apartments and other small spaces, utilize this Metal Cabinet with Shelving ($129) to maximize storage. It has two open-frame compartments and bi-fold doors with more concealed shelving.

3. Outdoor Perforated Patio Chair

Enjoy your morning cup of joe while relaxing in this Outdoor Perforated Patio Chair ($200). It’s designed with a reclined seat for extra comfort.

4. Three-Seat Stockholm Sofa

This Three-Seat Stockholm Sofa ($1,899) is made from a teddy-like fabric called Djurmo that has a luxurious texture. The cushions are stuffed with cold-molded, medium-firm foam. Added bonus: The cover is machine washable.

“My couch is PERFECT and so beautiful. It looks way more expensive than it is,” raved a five-star reviewer.

5. Self-Watering Inserts

You don’t need a green thumb to keep your plants alive, thanks to these Self-Watering Inserts ($15 per two-pack).

6. Wall-Mounted Bedside Table

Save on floor space with this savvy Wall-Mounted Bedside Table ($30), which is made out of durable metal. It’s equipped with a main drawer compartment as well as an open shelf.

7. Low-Pile Rug

This Low-Pile Rug ($130) is “soft and comfy” and “worth every penny,” according to satisfied customers. It comes in beige, green, medium gray, and off-white.

8. Moulded Table Lamp

Add some warm texture to your reading nook or work office with this Moulded Table Lamp ($40); the design is inspired by the “organic surface pattern of sand dunes.”

9. Herb Storage for Fridge

According to Ikea, this nifty Herb Storage Container ($7) keeps parsley, coriander, mint, chives, dill, and asparagus fresh for up to three weeks.

It’s “easy to use: Pull down window at front when you need some herbs and then pull up to close. I highly recommend these,” says one shopper.

10. Drop-Leaf Table

Perfect for apartments and compact spaces, this Drop-Leaf Table ($300) can comfortably accommodate four people at its full size. When it’s not in use, collapse the foldable sides to create a slim rectangular shape.

11. Air Quality Sensor

This Air Quality Sensor ($30) takes note of temperature and measures carbon dioxide, keeping your home in tip-top shape.