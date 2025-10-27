7 Best New IKEA Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If your home’s been feeling a little stale lately, IKEA’s latest arrivals are here to fix that. The retailer just dropped a fresh batch of stylish, functional, and surprisingly affordable finds that make it easy to refresh any space—whether you’re updating your living room, organizing your kitchen, or cozying up your bedroom for the season. Here are the best new IKEA home finds hitting shelves this week.

1. Daggaster dinnerware

IKEA’s new Daggaster dinnerware collection blends clean lines with subtle colors and a playful speckled glaze, making them “practical enough for daily use and polished enough for special occasions.” Choose from beige or light gray.

The affordable prices, as follows, mean you can also get an entire new set to freshen up your dining room:

2. Solfibbla duvet cover and pillowcases

This brand-new Solfibbla duvet cover and pillowcase set could easily come from Pottery Barn or Crate and Barrel for probably triple the price. Instead, it’s just $40 at IKEA, made from “soft 100% cotton” in four classic striped colors: gray and white, beige and white, green and white, and blue and white.

“The thicker yarn adds a cozy, handcrafted vibe with a hint of vintage charm to your bedroom,” reads the product description.

3. Storklinta 3-drawer chest

At first glance, the Storklinta 3-drawer chest may not seem like anything special, but its limited-edition gray/green color makes for a beautiful, understated accent piece. And at just $129, how can you go wrong?

“I am using these as nightstands for my guest room. They are perfect size and height,” wrote one happy IKEA shopper, while another added, “Such a sturdy little dresser!”

It’s also worth noting that the dresser comes equipped with an anchor and lock safety feature, meaning it must be anchored to the wall to open more than one drawer at a time, thereby reducing the tip-over risk.

You can complete your bedroom collection with the Storklinta 2-drawer nightstands for $80.

4. Stockholm and Skansnas dining table and 6 chairs

An oval table is an easy way to add a little intrigue to your dining room, as is pairing the oak table with contrasting black beech and rattan chairs. The Stockholm and Skansnas dining table and 6 chairs set is $1,750, and exudes a Scandi-cool vibe.

The table is made of high-quality oak veneer and is 90.5 inches long.

5. Fargsattare green wall shelf

This metal, Kelly green shelf is a fun addition to a kid’s room, bathroom, or any contemporary home. The single shelf is $30, while the double-wide shelf is $60.

According to IKEA, “the sides function as built-in bookends,” while “the loop-shaped bottom of the side units can be used to hang things like headphones and jewelry.”

6. Smasnore LED decorative light

Here’s your chance to have a little fun with your lighting. IKEA’s new Smasnore LED decorative light ($25) is flexible, so you can keep it on a counter as an arch, position it to step down some shelves, or come up with your own configurations for just about any space.

Plus, you can choose from nine different light colors (or have it switch automatically), pick whether the light shines up or down, and choose from two brightness levels. There are even pre-drilled holes in its feet if you’d like to screw it onto a wall.

7. Dachshund door mat

You don’t have to spend a lot to make a big impact, and for just $25, this dachshund door mat will have everyone who enters your home smiling. It’s 2′-11″ X 2′.