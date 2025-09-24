IKEA Launches 40 Weeks of Sales, Starting Today

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you’re decking out your first apartment or doing a little sprucing up around the house, there’s never really a bad time to shop at IKEA. Despite the gripes some shoppers may have about the DIY assembly of certain pieces, the iconic store remains a fantastic resource for furnishings and decor at practically any budget. And now, to celebrate four decades of business in the U.S., IKEA is kicking off 40 straight weeks of sales and special events.

IKEA’s savings and celebrations will run through next June.

If you’ve been waiting to kick off that big home redesign, you’re in luck: Starting on Sept. 24, IKEA is commemorating the 40th anniversary of its first store stateside with a nearly year-long party. Shoppers can expect savings on must-have items, participate in giveaways, get their hands on limited-edition store apparel, and celebrate in person at their local store with unique events, according to Chain Store Age.

But don’t worry if you’re concerned about putting your relationship to the test with an in-person trip to the infamously cavernous store: Many of the promotions will be available on the company’s website, too. Shoppers can see these savings now through June 29, 2026.

So, what can you expect from the IKEA celebration?

Besides the non-stop savings taking place, there are several notable celebratory perks you may want to know about. This includes retro pricing on the store’s beloved meatball plate served in the cafeteria for just $2.99 (the same price it was when the first U.S. store opened in 1985) from Sept. 24 through Oct. 28, Chain Store Age reports.

Die-hard fans of the store will also be thrilled to know they’ll be able to add a little IKEA to their wardrobe with the launch of the limited-edition AURTIENDE line. The in-store only collection will feature apparel and accessories that will be available for the duration of the 40-week sales window.

And if you’re hoping to party down in person, you’re also in luck: The retailer is throwing a special in-store 40th anniversary party on Sept. 27. Expect to take in a special lineup of product demos, informative workshops, and unique food tastings. The best part? Members of IKEA’s loyalty program will also receive a free breakfast plate from the cafeteria just for swinging by.

IKEA is also making some updates.

Still, the birthday celebration isn’t just about customer appreciation. IKEA is also rolling out some significant changes to its stores as it turns 40 stateside, which could change the way you shop.

While it may be known for its long, winding showrooms, the Swedish retailer announced in June that it’s continuing to launch smaller “Plan & Order Points,” The Hill reported. The smaller footprint locations will be tailored for urban and suburban markets, focusing on services such as design consultations and serving as a pick-up point for online orders. According to the store’s website, there are currently 16 of the pared-down stores operating across nine states.

The store is also making it easier to test drive your furniture purchases with an updated IKEA Place app. The program uses augmented reality to “place” items in your home to see how they fit before you commit to buying, Renascence.io reports.