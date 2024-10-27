I’m an Interior Designer, and I’d Never Buy These 10 Things From Ikea

While it might not have the best reputation for quality , it’s no secret that Ikea can still be a fantastic resource for well-priced and attractive furniture. But for every great find, there are plenty of items you’d probably want to avoid adding to your home—no matter how well-priced they may be. Fortunately, you can stay away from some frustrating decor "don’ts," thanks to some input from a professional. Read on for the things you should never buy from Ikea, according to an interior designer.

1 | TÅGARP floor lamp Copyright @annieelliottdesign / TikTok The winding aisles of Ikea are notoriously disorienting and known to cloud even the most efficient shopper’s judgment. But in a recent series of videos posted to TikTok, interior designerAnnie Elliott shared her expertise on what items customers should avoid when decorating a smaller apartment or even any home. One item she points out is the TÅGARP floor lamp, which is a regular sight in many starter living spaces across the U.S. But despite the product’s popularity, Elliott emphatically urges shoppers to stay away . "Do not get this lamp! [Get] anything else, literally! This is the worst, please don’t buy it! It is so ugly!" she tells viewers. "I don’t care if it’s $14: I will pay you $14 not to buy this lamp!" She explains that the uplight has a torchiere at the top, "which means it throws light up at the ceiling—which is not where you need the light—and then it bounces down very unattractively." She then points out the smaller, flexible light that sticks out from the base—and immediately naysays it. "Blinding, glaring, 'Oh, I can read in bed!' You’re not going to use it," Elliott warns.

2 | OFTAST bowl Copyright @annieelliottdesign / TikTok Aside from its well-priced furniture, Ikea also has plenty of affordable options when it comes to kitchenware. But before you stock up on basics , Elliott strongly advises against picking up these basic white bowls. "Now, if you don’t want to go the vintage root, which is fine, do not be tempted by these," she warns in another TikTok video. "They are so inexpensive that you will be tempted, but they don’t feel good, they’re really thin, this thing is going to shatter when you drop it, so I don’t love these."

3 | ÅRSTID table lamp Copyright @annieelliottdesign / TikTok No one wants to break the bank on a basic table lamp. However, Elliott says to avoid this longtime store staple. "Please don't buy this lamp," she pleads. "I know: There's nothing wrong with it, it's fine, it's very inexpensive. But this is, like, classic IKEA. There's nothing you can do about it. And I love IKEA: I'm here! But just please, don't buy this lamp. We'll find you another one."

4 | STRANDMON wing chair Copyright @annieelliottdesign / TikTok Some of the better options for Ikea furniture do not require any assembly when you get home, including some upholstered items. Regardless, Elliott says there are much better options available out there than the STRANDMON wing chair. "Ugh, do not. Just do not," she pleads. "Every vintage chair is wingback—why would you buy an Ikea wingback?"

5 | SANDTRAV cushion Copyright @annieelliottdesign / TikTok Throw pillows can be one of the easiest ways to brighten up a space with minimal effort. That’s why Elliott says to steer clear of this curiously dark cushion. While she does concede that it "feels feathery" and has a removable cover for easy washing, there are better ways to avoid conspicuous stains. "This cover makes me insanely sad," she says while holding a dark-colored cushion. "The insert is really good, but why would you buy a grey pillow? It’s supposed to be a cheerful, fun accent! There’s nothing fun about charcoal."

6 | TRONES shoe storage cabinet Copyright @annieelliottdesign / TikTok Keeping your foyer or entryway tidy can be a nightmare if you don’t have a way to organize all of your shoes. Elliott just warns against using this common storage item from Ikea. "I just hate these so much," she gripes in another TikTok. "They’re plastic, you have to mount them on the wall, [and] it’s still $40 for a two-pack! Just please, don’t get this."

7 | TOLKNING nightstand Copyright @annieelliottdesign / TikTok It's always nice when your nightstand can double as a genuine storage space and a spot for a lamp or phone charging station. But you might want to avoid this basket/table hybrid when you see it in Ikea. "You are doing too much," Elliott warns. "You are overachieving, and it is not attractive." In her video, she then struggles with the product, realizing the baskets are actually attached. "It is trying to do too much. There are baskets, and there are tables."

8 | HEMNES desk Copyright @annieelliottdesign / TikTok The rise in work-from-home arrangements has made having a good home office more critical than ever before. In this case, Elliott says you should avoid this store standard. “It feels so flimsy,” pointing out that the item isn’t made of solid wood. “And it’s almost $300! Can we all just go to some vintage stores and find just some formica tables from the 50s?”

9 | IVAR folding table/desk Copyright @annieelliottdesign / TikTok A folding desk can be a fantastic option for anyone looking to save space in their home. However, Elliott speaks from experiences when explaining why shoppers should skip this folding table and pine cabinet combo when setting up a workspace. "This makes me so nervous. And you know what? I had a desk like this when I was little. But it didn’t have doors, it had a fold-down desk, and guess what? Once I climbed on it, the whole thing fell over on me," she warns. "That was before safety. We didn’t have safety in the 70s! That was invented…By lawyers."