Smarter Living

Property Brothers Warn Against 4 Popular Home Trends "You Need to Stop"

The HGTV stars are speaking out about the fads they don't want you following.

By Kali Coleman
January 31, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Kali Coleman
January 31, 2024

Some people assume they have to follow all the latest design trends to keep their homes looking up to snuff. But just because something is popular doesn't mean it'll work well for your space. In a  Jan. 12 interview for Good Housekeeping's Instagram, Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott opened up about the design fads they want to "de-influence" homeowners from following. Read on to discover four popular home trends they say "you need to stop doing."

RELATED: 10 Home Design Trends That Make Your House Look Dated.

1
Epoxy countertops

Creating a resin product
iStock

Applying epoxy to cheaper countertops could seem like a good way to get that luxurious glossy look for less. But according to the Property Brothers, this is trend that often only looks good temporarily.

"Don't epoxy your counters," Jonathan advised. "It doesn't last, and it starts to look even worse when it peels aways."

"Don't do it. It really doesn't work," Drew added.

In a Dec. 2022 episode of their show, the Property Brothers recommended a quartz countertop, and suggested a matte finish instead of something shiny.

RELATED: 7 Low-Cost Kitchen Renovations With Instantly Dramatic Results.

2
Non-functional mirrors

patina mirror design in home
Shutterstock

Don't make the "look" of mirrors in your house more important than their functionality either, the HGTV stars urged. According to Drew, fancy mirrors like patina mirrors, or those with an aged look to them, don't belong in certain rooms in particular.

"Stop doing that for the mirrors that you use in your bathroom, that is not meant for there," he explained. "It's meant for a decorative wall, but not the mirror you need to use every day."

Of course, mirrors can be functional and serve a design purpose. House Digest reports that the Property Brothers' app suggests using mirrors to make your space appear larger.

RELATED: 6 Design Mistakes You're Making in Your Bathroom, According to Experts.

3
DIY projects

man in glovers using pliers working with electrical wires
iStock

The twins also want people to stop trying to tackle complicated DIY projects, like wiring or plumbing. "Why are you DIY-ing to save money when, in the end, it's actually going to cost you money?" Drew asked.

"Invest in permanent solutions," Jonathan added in agreement.

4
Barn doors

barn door in home
iStock

If you ask the Property Brothers, "barn doors have been kind of overdone" as a trend, especially if you use them for things like your bathroom.

"There's new hardware now that actually looks even better," Jonathan said. "Barn doors are perfect for certain solutions, but not for every solution."

Per Realtor.com, a Jan. 2020 episode of Property Brothers did have Drew and Jonathan using a barn door to close off a bike room, but they clearly don't consider it a one-size-fits-all fix.

For more home advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Kali Coleman
Kali Coleman is a Senior Editor at Best Life. Her primary focus is covering news, where she often keeps readers informed on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and up-to-date on the latest retail closures. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • New York, NY, USA - April 26, 2013: Three US Postal Service delivery vans are parked beside the Canal Street Station on Church Street in Downtown Manhattan. The USPS uses these Grumman vans to collect and deliver bags of mail and packages to local drop off areas and to sorting offices. The eagles head logo printed on the rear of these trucks is a current advertising trademark used by the USPS. The USPS web site URL is printed on the side of the van. Red, white, and blue are the colors used by the USPS in their advertising.
    New York, NY, USA - April 26, 2013: Three US Postal Service delivery vans are parked beside the Canal Street Station on Church Street in Downtown Manhattan. The USPS uses these Grumman vans to collect and deliver bags of mail and packages to local drop off areas and to sorting offices. The eagles head logo printed on the rear of these trucks is a current advertising trademark used by the USPS. The USPS web site URL is printed on the side of the van. Red, white, and blue are the colors used by the USPS in their advertising.
    Smarter Living

    USPS Slammed for Massive Delays

    "We've had mail delivered twice in two weeks."

  • A Bank of America branch location in a city
    A Bank of America branch location in a city
    Smarter Living

    Bank of America, Chase, and PNC Closing Branches

    Here's where more locations are shuttering in 2024.

  • Close-up of cute yorkshire terrier sitting on table by female owner against young male veterinarian making prescription notes in document
    Close-up of cute yorkshire terrier sitting on table by female owner against young male veterinarian making prescription notes in document
    Smarter Living

    The Dog Breeds Most Likely to Get Cancer

    A new study links a dog's size to cancer.

  • richard simmons making a 2013 appearance in a floral swim cap
    richard simmons making a 2013 appearance in a floral swim cap
    Entertainment

    Richard Simmons Shares Hopeful Message

    The fitness guru has not been seen for 10 years.

  • A senior woman coughing into her hand
    A senior woman coughing into her hand
    Wellness

    Dangerous Fungal Infection Spreading in U.S.

    The CDC warns it's been found in new regions.

  • Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve at AFI Salute to Alfred Hitchcock in 1979
    Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve at AFI Salute to Alfred Hitchcock in 1979
    Entertainment

    Robin Williams & Christopher Reeve's Story

    The late actors were extremely close friends.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.