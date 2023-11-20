7 Low-Cost Kitchen Renovations With Instantly Dramatic Results

If you've been dreaming of giving your kitchen a facelift this winter, you're certainly not alone. Real estate experts at Agent Advice recently analyzed data from Instagram and found that the most popular room of choice for home renovations right now is indeed the kitchen. There are over 1.8 million Instagram posts showcasing major makeovers in this space—proving that the kitchen "continues to be a source of pride for homeowners seeking both functionality and aesthetics" as the heart of the home, according to the Agent Advice experts.

"Homeowners, designers, and renovation enthusiasts alike can use this data as a source of inspiration for their future projects," Chris Heller, a real estate expert from Agent Advice, said in a statement. "With Instagram serving as a virtual gallery of home transformations, the possibilities for enhancing and customizing living spaces are limitless."

But upgrading your kitchen can end up costing you a pretty penny if you're not careful. If you want to make sure you're not draining your bank account, consider taking a tip from other home experts on how you can get the Instagram-ready look for less. Read on to discover seven low-cost kitchen renovations that provide instantly dramatic results.

1 Be bold with your backsplash.

Sometime all it takes to get a space that feels brand new is "adding some fresh and colorful accents," according to Nicole Saunders, senior interior design specialist and founder of The Design Build Vault.

With that in mind, consider going bold with your backsplash by using a checkered tile. You can always go with a classic black-and-white look, or take things to the next level with a different hue, Saunders suggests.

"Adding a pop of color with decorative tiles for your backsplash will instantly brighten up the space," she says.

2 Put out some plants.

You may be used to keeping your plants confined to the living room. But some kitchen renovation enthusiasts on Instagram want homeowners to "imagine being surrounded by beautiful plants" in this space. And Joy Aumann, licensed realtor, interior designer, and founder of LuxurySoCalRealty, is inclined to agree.

"A small herb garden or plants in the kitchen are a cheap way to bring life and color into the room," she shares. "Plants can change the way a kitchen looks by adding color and texture. In addition to improving the air, they can make the space feel calm and peaceful, which is a big effect for a small investment."

3 Change the color of your cabinets.

It costs a lot of money to replace all of the cabinets in your kitchen—but fortunately, you don't need to start from scratch to get dramatic results.

"Cabinets play a pivotal role in defining the overall aesthetic of a kitchen," Mark Buskuhl, home expert and founder of Ninebird Properties in Dallas, Texas, confirms. "But if you find your cabinets outdated or sporting an unappealing color, fear not! There's an easy solution to transform your kitchen's look."

That quick fix? "Consider giving them a fresh coat of paint," Buskuhl recommends.

For example, switch to a fresh green or dramatic black to change the look of your cabinets for less. "By selecting a modern and trendy color, you can instantly breathe new life into your space and create a captivating ambiance that will leave you and your guests in awe," Buskuhl notes.

4 Find some new fixtures.

Many people assume that updating the core fixtures in their kitchen costs a fortune, so they don't think twice about switching out something like a stainless steel sink faucet for a brass one. But that's a common misconception, as this is "actually one of the most cost-effective ways to give your kitchen a whole new look," according to Saunders.

"Simply replacing old handles, knobs, faucets, and light fixtures can make a huge difference in upgrading the overall aesthetics of your kitchen," she says. "It will also make your kitchen look more modern and updated without breaking the bank."

5 Switch up your spice storage.

A new spice rack or organizer can not only make your kitchen look better, but also make it more functional, according to Aumann. Maybe you want to hide your spices in a pull-out system or display them neatly near your oven. Whatever the case, "there are many good solutions that won't break the bank," Aumann notes.

She says that an essential spice rack or organizer might only cost you between $10 to $50, but you can save even more money by considering a DIY solution.

"Using an organizer to clean up your kitchen cabinets and countertops can make it easier to work and look better," Aumann shares. "A space that is well-organized can also look bigger and friendlier, which is a big improvement in looks for a small investment."

6 Get rid of your old outlets.

When it comes to the electrical outlets in your kitchen, it should be out with the old and in with new if you want to revamp things in a low-cost way. One way to do this is by upgrading the design, color, and material of your outlet covers.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"New switch plates can modernize a space with minimal effort," Michael Reeve, kitchen designer and well-known YouTube influencer @Kitchinsider, says. "Choose metallic finishes for a sleek look or colored options for a playful touch."

You can also update your older outlets to ones that include USB ports, as this adds "functionality to your kitchen," according to Reeve.

"I think every kitchen should have these now with all the devices we have and the charging we do," he points out.

7 Give your floors a facelift.

Finding a new look for your kitchen floors can also make quite the difference in your space.

"If you're operating on a relatively small budget, investing in some alternative flooring can be a great way to revitalize your kitchen," Wilma Brown, property and construction expert and sales manger at Kingdom Park Home, says.

The most budget-friendly material to consider is vinyl flooring, according to Brown.

"Vinyl flooring is easy to clean, durable, and extremely versatile, and it would be unlikely if there wasn't a vinyl option out there that suits the style of your kitchen," she explains. "It can also be installed at home by yourself, so you wouldn't need to pay for a professional to do so."

