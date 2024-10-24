These 2 Common Household Items Will Keep Your Home Bug- and Mouse-Free All Winter

On the subject of common household pests, spiders, ants, gnats, cockroaches, and mosquitoes are typically top of mind. These insects usually make their presence known during summer, but did you know there’s another host of critters who like to come out and play in the wintertime? According to Anchor Pest Control, mice are most likely to take refuge in your home “during the fall and winter months when temperatures are cooler.” We know, yikes. Fortunately, you can keep your home vacant of these unwelcome guests with just two common household items.

Barbara Costello, better known as simply Babs ( @brunchwithbabs ), is the internet’s favorite grandmother, a cookbook author, and a lifestyle influencer with nearly four million followers on Instagram. In a recent post, she demonstrated two easy ways to keep your home bug- and mouse-free all winter. Spoiler alert: You probably already have these items on hand—and if you don’t, they won’t cost you more than $10.

To keep mice out, Costello recommends filling any holes (under the sink, in the garage, near the pantry, or even outside around the exterior of your home) with steel wool.

“Unfortunately, mice can chew through almost anything—except for steel wool! It is too sharp and uncomfortable even for those razor-sharp teeth,” she explained in the caption. In the video, Costello added that she prefers using copper-coated steel wool over stainless steel because it doesn’t rust.

Simply take a scouring pad or handful of tangled steel wool and stuff it into any crevices you think a mouse could sneak through—both outside and inside the house.

“Problem solved,” cheered Costello after filling a few gaps, also warning viewers to stuff some in holes beneath the kitchen sink.

You can find copper-coated scouring pads at Home Depot for $3.28 per pack. The retailer also sells copper steel wool by the roll.

However, you may need professional backup if you think you might have a mice infestation on your hands. Telltale signs include rodent droppings, burrows or holes, teeth marks on food packaging, and noises (like scurrying or squeaking) coming from within the walls and underneath the floors, per Anchor Pest Control.

When it comes to keeping bugs at bay, Costello recommends her garlic spray.

To make Costello’s miracle bug repellent, all you need is four teaspoons of garlic powder and two cups of warm water. Combine both in a spray bottle and shake.

“Shake well, and spray around window sills and doors where you see the most bug activity. The garlic will keep them away!” she wrote in the caption.

This will deter stink bugs, ladybugs, spiders, and flies. “Repeat about once a month or every two weeks for persistent bug issues,” Costello suggested.



But why garlic? The bulb-shaped vegetable contains compounds diallyl disulfide and diallyl sulfide, which weaken the sensory receptors in pests. “By interfering with the sensory receptors, garlic causes disorientation and even death,” explains Natran Garden Pest Control.

If you prefer all-natural pest repellents to chemical sprays, this homemade garlic spray is for you. Garlic powder can be found in the spices aisle at any grocery store.

“Winter is coming, get ready!” Costello exclaimed.