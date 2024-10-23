Walmart Is Making 3 Big Changes That'll Save You Money and Time

A recent survey conducted by consulting firm Deloitte found that American consumers will spend an average of $1,778 this holiday season, up 8 percent from last year, reports USA Today. And given that many shoppers head to their local Walmart for everything from gifts and decorations to household essentials, it might be comforting to note that the big-box retailer is making some changes that may ease the burden on your wallet.

$7 Thanksgiving Meals

Walmart

Before you even start shopping for gifts, you'll have to prepare your Thanksgiving feast, which can really add up. That's why Walmart announced its "inflation-free Thanksgiving meal," which costs less than $7 a person.

"Walmart’s Thanksgiving meal is jam-packed with all its customers’ holiday favorites, everything from turkey (at an amazing value of $.88/lb.) and trimmings to desserts. This year's meal features 29 items and serves eight people for less than $7 per person," the company explained in a press release. At $7 a head, you're looking at $56 total for a turkey and all the fixin's.

Shoppers can take advantage of this deal both in-store and online. They can also choose to donate a meal to a friend or family member anywhere in the country.

Prescription Delivery

Walmart

Whether it's the holidays or any time of year, time is money, as they say. And if you get your prescriptions through Walmart, you'll soon be able to save yourself a trip to the store with the company's new nationwide same-day pharmacy delivery.

The service will deliver new prescriptions and refills directly to your door, along with any general merchandise and groceries you may need to order from the store. It's currently available in six states—Arkansas, Missouri, New York, Nevada, South Carolina, and Wisconsin—but is expected to reach 49 states by the end of January 2025.

"Walmart’s extensive existing footprint across the U.S. enables delivery to more than 86% of households," the company noted a press release.

Expanded Pet Services

Walmart

Do you know about the Walmart Pet Services center in Dallas, Georgia? The pilot location offers "affordable in-person and virtual veterinary care, pet prescription delivery, grooming services, pet food and supplies, all in one convenient experience for pet owners," the company shared.

And soon, Walmart will expand its pet-care footprint, opening two new locations in Georgia and three in Arizona.

If you don't live near one of these centers, however, you can still take advantage of Walmart's new partnership with Pawp. "This new online pet care service will give Walmart+ members free, 24/7 access to Pawp's team of veterinary professionals with unlimited $0 visits via text or video," Walmart said.