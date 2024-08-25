Skip to content
5 Unexpected Freebies Included in Your Walmart+ Membership

There’s a lot more that comes with your subscription than you probably realized.

Zachary Mack
By Zachary MackAug 25, 2024
Zach is a freelance writer who has been active in media since 2009. In the more than a decade and a half since he moved to New York City to pursue a career in the industry, he has covered everything from pop culture and tech to food and New York City life and almost everything in between. His work has appeared in Thrillist, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, GQ, VinePair, Inside Hook, Forbes, Parents, Hop Culture, Gawker, and myriad other websites covering a wide range of topics from travel and food to the wine and spirits world, including as a reviewer for Liquor.com. He is also a Certified Cicerone® and serves on numerous tasting and judging panels, including the New York International Beer Competition and Ultimate Spirit Challenge. Besides writing, Zach supplements his writing with entrepreneurial endeavors as the owner of two award-winning bars and restaurants in Manhattan. He's also an active hospitality educator and consultant, providing knowledge and training curriculums both in-house and for hire around New York City. He has appeared as an expert on nationally syndicated television shows, web series, and podcasts including Thrillist's "Best (and the Rest)," Heritage Radio Network's "Beer Sessions Radio," and more. In 2021, he signed on as the co-host of Back of House’s first podcast, So You Want To Run a Restaurant, which highlights conversations with owners, operators, and luminaries from the hospitality industry.
If you’re a regular Walmart shopper, there’s a decent chance you’ve been tempted by a Walmart+ membership. The subscription service gives customers access to free shipping on items purchased on the store’s website for $12.95 a month or $98 for a full year—making it even cheaper than Amazon Prime. But there are plenty of Walmart Plus benefits you’ll enjoy if you decide to sign up. Read on for the unexpected freebies included in your Walmart+ membership.

1. Access to Paramount Plus

Paramount + app on an iPhoneDANIEL CONSTANTE / Shutterstock

Streaming services might be replacing traditional cable TV, but signing up for so many different memberships can ultimately make it just as expensive to cut the cord. However, adding to your on-demand watching lineup with a Walmart+ membership is a little easier on your budget.

Customers who sign up for the service receive free access to Paramount+, according to Walmart. Besides shows and movies, you’ll also have access to live sports on the service’s Essential Plan tier. Just keep in mind that this level—which normally costs $4.99 a month—is still ad-supported.

2. Unlimited Free Deliveries

Walmart+ van driving through a neighborhood in Tampa, Florida

Shutterstock

Want to make your Walmart runs a lot easier? Besides purchases on the store’s website, signing up for Walmart+ also comes with unlimited free deliveries from your local store.

Subscribers can order groceries, household essentials, and other select items right to their door using the Walmart app. You’ll just have to hit a $35 minimum to access the perk.

3. Free Food from Burger King

the exterior of a Burger King restaurantJonathan Weiss / Shutterstock

Everyone loves a little free food now and then, whether it’s a birthday promo from your favorite chain or a hard-earned freebie from a reward program. But it just so happens that Walmart+ subscribers can look forward to a few free burgers just for signing up.

On Aug. 22, the retailer announced that starting in September, members will receive one free flame-grilled Whopper every three months with any purchase. Subscribers just have to link their Walmart+ account to their Burger King Royal Perks account (or create one) to activate the deal.

And don’t worry too much if you’re still hungry after your comped burger: You’ll also receive 25 percent off all digital orders at the iconic burger chain.

4. Free Flat Tire Repair

Car with a deflated tireShutterstock

Vehicle maintenance is a necessity, but an unexpected problem can seriously strain your budget. However, you won’t have to worry about one vital part of your car if you sign up for Walmart+.

Subscribers receive free tire repair and a free road hazard warranty at Walmart Auto Care Centers across the U.S. However, certain vehicle restrictions apply, and repairs are limited to tires purchased and installed by Walmart.

5. Access to Cheaper Gas

A Sam's Club gas station, operated by Walmart.Nolichuckyjake / Shutterstock

Even if your car is running well, it can still cost a lot of money to keep it on the road. Fortunately, Walmart+ members can also expect to find a little relief at the pump.

As part of the service, subscribers get free access to discounted gas at more than 13,000 stations nationwide, including Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, and Murphy. And, of course, Walmart+ members will also get access to the competitively priced pumps at the retailer’s sister warehouse store, Sam’s Club.


