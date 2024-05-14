35 Places to Get Birthday Freebies on Your Special Day

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It's your birthday! We feel strongly that the universe owes you good things on your special day, and thankfully, these stores and restaurants agree. Check out all the birthday freebies you can get just for turning another year older—an excellent way to kick off the festivities.

Whether you're looking for a celebratory donut, fragrance, or chicken wing, this list has it all. So the next time your birthday rolls around, add something special to your day (or online shopping cart) courtesy of these participating chains. This is one page you're going to want to bookmark.

1 Olive Garden

At Olive Garden, "when you're here, you're family," which means they're happy to celebrate your birthday with no hassle. No need to sign up for a rewards membership to get a b-day offer either: "Olive Garden guests can receive a complimentary dessert on their birthday when they dine with us," according to the website.

2 CVS

CVS knows that what you really want for your birthday is free money. When you sign up for the Extracare Membership, you receive a $3 birthday reward on your special day.

3 Auntie Anne's Pretzels

The aroma of Auntie Anne's Pretzels brings back fond memories of mall shopping. Feeling hungry? Add some free salty-sweet treats to your life by downloading the Auntie Anne's Rewards app. When you join the rewards program, you get a free birthday pretzel if you spend $10 or more that year. You're also able to rack up points for more free pretzels!

4 Edible Arrangements

Edible Arrangements isn't just about celebrating others—you can treat yourself, too! Once you join the Edible Rewards program, if you've spent at least $29 during the past year, you can get a free box of six chocolate-dipped fruits (which is normally priced $12.99).

5 IHOP

Your list of birthday breakfast options just got a little longer. Who needs a cake when you can have pancakes? Thanks to IHOP's loyalty program, International Bank of Pancakes, you can get free stack of pancakes on your birthday. Just be sure to sign up so you can take full advantage of this pancake perk.

6 Applebees

Applebees is known for its nifty meal deals and tasty appetizers. And if you're a member of its rewards program, Club Applebee's, you can also get a free gift on your birthday. With a minimum purchase of $15 or more, members get a free birthday dessert from the menu, but exclusions do apply based on the location.

7 Baja Fresh Mexican Grill

Get your tex-mex fix for free by using your Baja Fresh birthday reward, which is issued to you a week before the big day. You will then have 14 days to use your reward in-store. Just be sure you're signed up for the Club Baja Rewards program to qualify. You can sign up at any location or online.

8 Friendly's

Who can say no to a free sundae? After you become a Friendly's Sweet Rewards member, you not only get a free medium sundae for your birthday, but also for signing up.

9 Baskin Robbins

To get a free scoop of ice cream (a 2.5-oz scoop, to be exact) at participating Baskin Robbins locations, you must first sign up to be a member of the Birthday Club. Subscribers will receive a scoop coupon sent to their email that they can use on their birthday. Keep in mind, this does not include waffle cone varieties or toppings.

10 Bath & Body Works

Looking to add more beautifully scented products to your collection of candles and creams? If you sign up for MyBath&Body Rewards, you'll get the chance to "unwrap an annual birthday gift." The body care site doesn't specify what the offering is, but according to a Reddit post from one subscriber, they received an $8.50 credit toward a product of their choosing.

11 Benihana

When Benihana customers register for The Chef's Table membership, they get a slew of special offers and Benihana news—but also a birthday treat. In celebration of a subscriber's special day, members receive a complimentary $30 Benihana Birthday Certificate during their b-day month. Members typically get their certificate eight to 10 days before the actual day, and then 29 days from when the certificate is issued to redeem it.

12 Buffalo Wild Wings

If you sign up for Buffalo Wild Wings' Blazin Rewards program, you are eligible to receive a saucy treat for your birthday. Members can receive six free wings during their special month.

13 California Pizza Kitchen

For California Pizza Kitchen lovers looking for a little more birthday love, sign up for the CPK Rewards program. Only members can receive a free dessert for their birthday, and it doesn't stop there. For every dollar you spend within 24 hours at CPK, you earn 1 point, and if you rack up 350 points or more, you can get a free entree, too!

14 Chili's

Customers who join the Chili's rewards program can get a free dessert on their birthday. But the general perks for members of this casual dining chain also include free chips and salsa, free non-alcoholic beverages, and free appetizers.

15 Cinnabon

As a Cinnabon rewards member, you can receive a 16-oz cold brew for your birthday. And if you're looking for a Cinnabon treat to go with that coffee, you can get four bonbites just for signing up!

16 Crumbl

Prefer cookies to cake? Make a Crumbl account through the Crumbl App or online for your free birthday cookie. Click "Earn Free Crumbl," and the option to "Add your birthday" should be available online. For the app, a "Join Birthday Club" tab will appear instead.

17 Del Taco

To qualify for Del Taco birthday freebies, customers must first sign up to be Del Yeah! Rewards members. Subscribers get a free regular-sized shake, and those with more than 1,000 points get a regular-sized shake or dessert (except for cheesecake bites).

18 Yankee Candle

Candle lovers unite! Yankee Candle is as classic as gifts get, and according to the website, members of the Yankee rewards program, Fragrance Family, are eligible to receive a free birthday gift. Ensure you're subscribed to Yankee Candle's emails, beause once you're a member, the store will send an email letting you know your birthday gift reward is available.

You can use this reward to pick up an item in-store or online. Remember, however, that your birthday gift reward expires 30 days after it's available, so be sure to use it before then. Based on your Fragrance Family membership status, Fragrance Fans can use their birthday reward to get a free Signature Small Tumbler Candle, while Fragrance Lovers can get a Signature Large Candle as their free gift.

19 GAP Inc.

GAP Inc. is comprised of four clothing brands: GAP, Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta. To access a birthday freebie from these stores, you must first sign up for the loyalty program.

"As a member, you will be eligible to receive a birthday gifts once a year if your birthday is included in your profile at least seven business days before the first day of your birthday month," the terms state. "The birthday gift may be additional bonus points or items we've selected at our discretion."

20 Sephora

When it comes to free birthday gifts, Sephora is one brand that isn't afraid to switch up its offerings each year. Customers must be enrolled in one of three Sephora memberships: Beauty Insider, VIB, or Rouge. The 2024 gift lineup includes products like a Kosas Lip and Brown Set, Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Look Birthday Set, and the Youth To The People Cleanse & Hydrate Skincare Birthday Set, to name a few.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Online, however, a $25 purchase or more is required to redeem your gift online. Keep in mind that the gifts can vary depending on whether you're shopping online or in-store. Make sure to redeem your birthday gift during your cake month or a few weeks before or after your birthday.

21 Starbucks

To celebrate your birthday with Starbucks, sign up for Starbucks Rewards. Include your birthday information when you register, and on your special day, you can expect a reward for a handcrafted beverage, a food item, or a ready-to-drink bottled beverage.

Your birthday reward does not include multi-service food or beverage items like coffee travelers or packaged coffee. And make sure you sign up at least seven days before your birthday.

22 CAVA

Snag a $9 birthday credit when you sign up for a CAVA Rewards account. Just note that you are only eligible for this freebie if you have spent at least $100 on CAVA beforehand.

23 Golden Corral

According to its website, members of Golden Corral's Good as Gold Club are eligible for "special birthday offers." The website doesn't list which items are offered, but members do get a free drink upon sign-up and exclusive coupons with the membership.

24 Krispy Kreme

As if Krispy Kreme couldn't get any more appealing, when you sign up for Krispy Kreme Rewards, you get free donuts during you birthday month. There are other perks and exclusive offers as well.

25 Longhorn Steakhouse

Join Longhorn Steakhouse's eClub to receive "special offers and coupons on your special day."

26 Moe's Southwest Grill

Moe's Southwest Grill is all about giving its customers "rewards they can eat." After you sign up for Moe Rewards, you will receive a "special offer on your birthday," and to top it all off, you get a free cup of queso just for joining!

27 Papa Johns

When you're a member of the Papa Rewards program, you can get a free dessert during your birthday month. Subscribers can expect a message from Papa Johns on their birthday notifying them that their gift has been added to their rewards account.

This offer will only work for 14 days, and when redeeming Papa Johns rewards, it's good practice to call ahead to see if your location participates.

28 Quiznos

Once you join the Quiznos loyalty program, there are some great perks for sandwich lovers. For your birthday, when you buy an eight-inch sub, you get one free. And when you first sign up, you'll receive $5 off your order on the app, and another free eight-inch sub for inviting a friend.

29 TGI Friday's

If you sign up for Fridays Rewards, you can get a free dessert for your cake day. But even if it's not your birthday, members get free chips and salsa and appetizers!

30 Pizzeria Uno

To get birthday perks at Pizzeria Uno, make sure to join the Uno Extras program. If you've spent $20 or more at Uno over the past year, you get a birthday coupon. Members also get a free individual pizza with any purchase when signing up.

31 Wingstop

People who sign up with Wingstop's The Club rewards program can get a "free birthday gift" from the chicken eatery. Just fill out your birthday so Wingstop knows when to send your gift.

32 JCPenney

When you join the JCPenney Rewards program, the retailer will help you celebrate your birthday in style. Members get a $10 JCPenney CashPass Reward, which is 200 points added to their account. You can also combine your CashPass with other coupons to maximize your deal!

33 Victoria's Secret

If you are a member of the Victoria's Secret & PINK Rewards program, you can receive $10 in rewards for your birthday. That reward can rise to $15 if you have a Victoria's Secret or PINK credit card and have spent $750 or more within the past year.

34 Ulta Beauty

Become an Ultimate Rewards member to add some glamour to your special day. For your birthday, Ulta offers you a variety of beauty gifts, and this year you can expect products like the travel size OUAI Leave-In Conditioner, Alterna Caviar Moisture CC Cream deluxe sample, and the Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots deluxe sample, to name a few.

If you're a platinum or diamond member, you also get a $10 coupon. But Ulta showers you with birthday treatment your entire b-day month, as all the purchases you make during that time will earn you double points. Keep in mind that the gifts are limited, so be sure to act fast!

35 Ben & Jerry's

When you sign up for the Flavor Fanatic ice cream rewards program, you are indeed in store for a sweet treat. Next to cake, ice cream is definitely on the birthday menu, so why not celebrate with a free ice cream cone?

Ben & Jerry's rewards redemption process is also sweet, as there's no sign-up needed. Simply use your mobile number at checkout for in-store or online purchases to enjoy your birthday freebie. Subscribers also get a 10 percent discount on every purchase.