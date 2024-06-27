10 Best Rewards Programs for Free Food

Everyone loves to score a freebie from their favorite stores and companies, whether it's a perk on your birthday or a free plane ticket thanks to your stash of frequent flyer miles. However, there's something extra special about being able to grab a bite without having to pay up. And there are plenty of businesses that reward customers with meals, snacks, or treats on the house for their loyalty. Read on for the best rewards program for free food.

RELATED: 4 Ways to Get Things for Free at Walmart.

1 Pizza Hut

Pizza night is always a hit, and Pizza Hut provides customers with an easy way to earn pies on the house.

"Pizza Hut introduced their Hut Rewards program about seven years ago, and it's still going strong," says Todd Stearn, founder of The Money Manual. "Customers simply sign up for the program online or on the app, then place all their orders on the website or the app to earn points."

He explains that every dollar spent earns customers two points. Free food starts at 75 points for free breadsticks and goes up to 300 points for any large pizza.

"You'll also be notified of special offers periodically and will receive an offer on your birthday," he adds.

2 Chick-fil-A

It's a struggle for chicken sandwich fans to pass a Chick-fil-A without pulling into the drive-thru to beat their craving. Fortunately, you could eventually eat for free if you enroll for the chain's loyalty benefits.

"Chick-fil-A's One Rewards program gives great loyalty rewards for regular customers who log into their app," Erika Kullberg, personal finance expert and founder of Erika.com, tells Best Life. "Simply by making purchases, members accrue the points necessary to redeem for free menu items, including sandwiches and beverages, while the app also rewards users with exclusive deals and challenges to earn bonus points, allowing you to accumulate points fast and cash them in for free food in no time."

Freebies start at just 200 points for an ice cream cone and run up to 1,200 for a 12-piece order of chicken nuggets. Anyone who's enrolled also receives a free cookie on their birthday each year.

RELATED: How to Spend Less on Dining Out, Finance Experts Say.

3 Benihana

Who doesn't love a lively night out for their birthday? Anyone who signs up for Benihana's Chef's Table will automatically receive a $30 gift certificate to the iconic Japanese restaurant chain for their birthday month. Typically, members will receive theirs 10 days before the actual big day and then have 29 days to use it.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 Taco Bell

Some loyalty programs take at least a few meals before you see any benefits. But at Taco Bell, you can start raking in the freebies right away.

"Taco Bell is offering a free cantina chicken crispy taco, beefy 5-layer burrito, or soft taco just for joining Taco Bell Rewards," says Stearn. "Then you earn points by ordering on the app, scanning receipts, or signing in on store kiosks."

He explains that every dollar spent at Taco Bell earns you 10 points. When you hit 250 points, customers can use it to get one of 11 popular menu items, including tacos, burritos, sodas, and sides.

"And once you've reached 2,000 points, you unlock 'Fire Tier' status, where each dollar spent earns you 11 points, and you'll qualify for various offers and giveaways on top of the rewards you earn with your points," he says.

5 Panera Bread

Kullberg says that Panera Bread is another chain that offers a very generous rewards program that pays back fast.

"On a basic level, MyPanera rewards customers with points for every dollar they spend," she says. "Rewards like free bakery items, free drinks, and even free meals are delivered based largely on your spending history. But what makes MyPanera even more special is the ever-changing nature of Panera's promotions and bonus point offers, ensuring that loyal customers are constantly treated to free food."

Customers who sign up for the program receive a free pastry right away, while also unlocking free delivery on all orders for the first 30 days of membership. The personalized offers also include a free birthday week treat and other perks like early access to new menu items.

6 Moe's Southwest Grill

In the mood for Tex-Mex? Sign up for Moe Rewards at Moe's Southwest Grill and you'll immediately receive a free cup of queso with your order. The chain also offers $10 in banked rewards for every 100 points you earn that you can spend however you'd like, which you acquire with each dollar spent (or less during special offers). Naturally, there's also a special offer that's unlocked on your birthday.

RELATED: 11 Easy Ways to Save Money on Groceries, Experts Say.

7 Burger King

A burger and fries may not set you back too much compared to other meals, but it never hurts to get them for free. That's why Burger King fans might want to take note of the chain's system for rewarding repeat customers.

"You can sign up for Burger King's Royal Perks program on the Burger King website or download the app," says Stearn. "You earn 10 'crowns' for every dollar spent, and you can start redeeming your crowns for free food starting at 250 crowns."

Besides filling up for free, you'll also qualify for exclusive offers, get enrolled in challenges you can complete to earn extra crowns, earn double crowns the entire month of your birthday, and more.

8 Buffalo Wild Wings

Don't pass up the opportunity to get some sauce-doused chicken for free at Buffalo Wild Wings. Guests who join Blazin' Rewards will not only receive points for every dollar they spend but they'll also get treated to six wings each year during their birthday month. You can even work towards your next freebie by earning extra points playing games on the restaurant's app.

9 Starbucks

There are probably few places you visit more often than your favorite coffee shop. Why not turn your repeat business into a reward?

"Arguably, one of the best food and drink loyalty schemes is Starbucks Rewards," says Kullberg. "For every purchase, customers earn stars that can be redeemed for free drinks, food, and even merchandise."

The best part is that most offers are based on your individual profile, meaning you're more likely to get the items you want for free. It's also easy to build up your credits thanks to events including double-star days.

10 Chili's

The loyalty program offered by Chili's also has some great perks. In addition to the customary free dessert on your birthday, members of the loyalty program can also expect free chips and salsa and a non-alcoholic beverage with every order, as well as personalized offers for free appetizers and desserts once they've ordered enough.