9 Best Rewards Programs for Free Clothes

Everyone enjoys scoring something for free every once in a while, whether it's a tasty meal or a little birthday treat. But it's not just complimentary food that's available to loyal shoppers: Devoted fans of some fashion retailers and apparel brands can also get their fair share of freebies. If you're looking to expand your wardrobe without spending anything, there are a few options to consider. Read on for the best rewards programs for free clothes, according to shopping and money-saving experts.

1 Kohl's

Fans of Kohl's know that the store makes it easy to get rewarded for spending. Their famously generous Kohl's Cash program will have you reaping the benefits of free clothes in practically no time.

"When you shop during one of Kohl's Cash earning periods, you will get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend," says money-saving expert Andrea Woroch. "This store reward can be redeemed toward purchases during the specified redemption period printed on the voucher."

She adds that another significant perk of their program is that you don't have to spend a certain amount to claim the reward, as other stores may require.

"That means the $10 reward can be used toward a $10 purchase," she explains, adding that you can also stack this with other coupons and discounts to really maximize your mileage.

2 Express

Some retailers require a decent amount of spending before you see any return on your loyalty. But according to Lauren Keys, founder of Trip of a Lifestyle, Express is one store where you can rack up rewards without having to open your wallet.

"If you join their Express Insiders program, you'll automatically earn $5 Express Cash birthday and half-birthday gifts each year, regardless of whether you buy anything else," she explains.

She says that as part of their program, you also gain access to "style quizzes" and other ways to earn more of these loyalty dollars. "I regularly rack up $10 to $25 worth of free Express Cash that easily redeems for a shirt, dress, or accessories—especially during their massive 60 to 80 percent off clearance events," she tells Best Life.

However, there is one caveat to this free money. "The only catch is shipping," she warns. "I used to always trigger a free shipping coupon email when I'd add something to my cart at Express.com and then abandon it for about a day, but that particular deal is showing up less frequently in my inbox these days. However, shipping at Express is typically about $8, so it's definitely worth it to wait out a coupon to get your whole order for free."

3 Old Navy

Old Navy has maintained its reputation for everyday deals on great clothing. It's also a great place for loyal shoppers to score free apparel from time to time.

"Old Navy's reward program offers shoppers the opportunity to earn Super Cash that can be applied toward future purchases during a certain period of time," says Woroch. "Specifically, you'll earn $10 in Super Cash for every $25 you spend—which can quickly add up to free purchases!"

However, she explains that unlike Kohl's Cash, there are some limitations to using Old Navy's reward money. Namely, you must spend a certain amount to redeem your Super Cash.

"To use $10 in Super Cash, your order total must be $25 or more," she says. "This means you have to shell out another $15 to use your $10 reward. If you were planning to spend $25 or more anyway, this is a great way to save. However, don't spend just to get the savings unless there's something you need!"

4 Victoria's Secret

Keys notes that even regular Victoria's Secret shoppers may not be aware of all the lingerie store's program offers.

"They offer special member discounts and early sale access in addition to a $10 birthday gift each year, redeemable for any full-priced item," she says. "But just being a member to get special coupons is useful, too: Just last year, I bought an entire bikini for just $13 shipped!"

If you really want to get the most out of it, try to wait out your purchase until one of the store's big sales. "Rather than buying my bikini at the beginning of swim season, I waited a month until it went on sale for 60 percent off," she explains. "Then, when I got a 'one-day-only' promo email for 40 percent off a single item plus free shipping, I knew it was time to strike."

5 H&M

Even if it's consistently affordable, it's still nice to score free clothing from your favorite stores. That's where H&M shoppers can really benefit: Anyone who signs up for the retailer's loyalty program automatically earns 10 percent off their first purchase, which can immediately equate to a free item, per the store's website.

From then on, they'll receive an annual birthday gift, a $5 reward for every 200 points earned, and exclusive discounts. Members also get double-point days where they can more easily achieve rewards and are automatically entered into a monthly gift card giveaway.

6 Nordstrom

It's even possible to earn free clothes even while shopping at iconic high-end department stores. Woroch says customers who join Nordstrom's loyalty program, The Nordy Club, will start earning points towards lucrative Nordstrom Notes.

"For every 1,000 points you earn, you get a $10 Nordstrom Note," she explains. "Nordstrom also offers bonus point days that you can opt into when making a purchase which can help you earn these rewards faster."

And it's not just at the full-price store. "These rewards can be redeemed at both Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack!" Woroch adds.

7 DSW

On the hunt for some free footwear? You might want to consider signing up for the loyalty program at DSW.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

According to Keys, members earn a $5 birthday gift to use on anything in the store. Then, anyone who's made at least one purchase of $29 or more since signing up will earn an additional $10 MyPerk every year.

"That means you can actually redeem $15 worth of free stuff on your birthday if you save your MyPerk until then," she says. Properly stacking this with a sale or deep discount means you might not have to spend a single cent for a new pair of shoes!

8 Target

Savvy shoppers know to visit the Bullseye if they want to score a deal. But it can also work out pretty well for loyal customers who appreciate the retailer's clothing selections.

"Even though it's not technically clothing-specific, the Target Circle Card—previously called RedCard—gets you five percent off every purchase in-store and online," says Keys. "Plus, being a Circle member also gets you access to tons of special deals only available to Circle members, like 20 percent off dresses or $5 off $20 spent on beauty, in addition to bonuses that trigger at certain spend amounts."

9 J. Crew

Looking to treat yourself to a new outfit to celebrate your birthday? Keys notes that J. Crew offers a yearly bonus for its Passport rewards members that can help. Each year, they'll receive $10 off a purchase on their birthday—along with free shipping on items if you're shopping online.