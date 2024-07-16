9 Ways to Get Free Upgrades on Flights

From better food options to more comfortable seating that can make it easier to sleep in the air, being able to sit in premium, first, or business class on a flight undoubtedly improves the travel experience. But if you're paying out of pocket, sitting at the front end of the plane can be wildly expensive. That doesn't mean you have to relegate yourself to economy for all your future trips, however. Read on for tips for getting free upgrades on your next flight, according to travel experts.

1 Sign up for the airline's frequent flyer program.

Being loyal to a carrier can lead to significant benefits over time as you build status with the company. But even if you rarely fly, you'll likely need to be a member of the airline's frequent flyer program if you're hoping to get bumped up to a better seat.

"Even basic membership puts you ahead of non-members if extra seats open up in business class," says Echo Wang, CEO and founder of Cool Travel Vibes. "I actually got bumped to business class on a long flight recently, and I'd never flown with that airline before: I just signed up for their frequent flyer program on a whim."

In many cases, registering comes with other perks that can make it feel like you're in a better seat even if you don't score an upgrade. Some airlines extend free Wifi, access to in-flight entertainment libraries, and more, simply for signing up.

2 Reach out to your frequent flyer friends.

Thanks to how competitive upgrades have become, even being a regular traveler sometimes isn't enough to win those coveted seats in higher classes. But you may be able to leverage the seriously frequent flyer in your life.

"In case you don't fly often enough, it is also possible to use the benefits of people you know," says Alonso Marly, travel expert at Skyluxtavel.

Traveling together with a person who has an elite loyalty status on the same itinerary can be the easiest way to instantly boost your standing with an airline.

"Otherwise, you can still ask someone who doesn't use their earned upgrades for their upgrade credits," he says. This is especially helpful towards the end of the year when many upgrade certificates are set to expire if they're not used."

3 Get the right credit card.

By now, you probably know that having the right credit card in your wallet can help with everything from saving money on gas to scoring discounts at your favorite stores. Many companies also offer options that can make it easier to fly in style.

"Consider getting a travel credit card that offers miles," says Wang. "Use the card for everyday purchases and pay it off in full to avoid interest. Then, use those points you earn to directly upgrade your seat or even cover the cost of an upgrade at the airport."

4 Fly at the right times.

Any frequent traveler will warn you that free upgrades are becoming increasingly rare as more flyers opt to outright pay for more expensive seats. However, you can increase your odds of getting bumped up if you can be flexible about when you book your flights. According to David Yeskel, a travel journalist also known as the Cruise Guru, "shoulder" seasons are usually the best times for premium, first, and business class availability.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"When kids are back in school in the fall (before Thanksgiving, then early to mid-December) and just after New Year's can be especially good," he tells Best Life. "And traveling midweek—when flights are less full—is also key."

This can also be helpful if you're looking to get a better deal using your points. "Usually, the more empty your flight, the better the upgrade offer. I've received offers to and from Europe for lie-flat business seats for $300 multiple times!" says Kendyl Grender, travel writer and founder of Kendyl Travels. "The biggest thing you need to do to snag these offers is to wait and see what upgrade offer you can snag: Usually, two weeks to a few days before your flight, you'll get the best deals."

5 Be polite and courteous.

It's not uncommon for travelers to butter up airline staff in the hopes of a free upgrade. But simply taking the time to be courteous and understanding can go even further than flattery, especially at a time when airline staff frequently have to deal with belligerent customers.

"This is my top tip that applies to flight upgrades as much as it does in all other areas of life," says Jo Hayes, a frequent flyer and etiquette expert. "We radically underestimate the power of being a good person."

She says that showing kindness, patience, charity, respect, and humility are the basic character traits of a good person—and good people attract good things.

"These traits radiate from us, and airline staff will naturally choose to give favor—in this case, upgrades—to someone displaying them," Hayes says. "Some people call this 'manifestation,' 'karma,' or the 'law of attraction.' I call it the rewards of being a decent human."

6 Try your luck at the gate.

In many cases, free upgrades won't clear until just before your flight begins boarding. Because of this, Phil Salcedo, head of market at TravelPirates, says it pays to ask about getting bumped up at check-in.

"There's a chance you could snag a cheaper upgrade by negotiating at the check-in counter at the airport," he says. "If the airline hasn't sold all the seats on that flight, they may be able to offer a significantly discounted rate for the upgrade that you can pay for with points or miles."

Of course, this last-minute tactic is anything but guaranteed for success, so he warns that if you're determined to score an upgrade, this likely isn't the best option for you.

7 Agree to get "bumped" from your original flight.

Being stuck in an airport due to flight cancellations or other scheduling snarls isn't typically ideal. But if you're willing to be a little flexible, you could wind up getting a better seat on another departure.

"Volunteer to be bumped from the flight," Salcedo suggests. "If your flight is oversold, the airline may ask for volunteers to take a later flight, which can sometimes include perks like compensation or a free upgrade."

8 Fly alone.

There are plenty of perks to being a solo traveler, including being a small enough party to take advantage of special offerings on the road. In this case, that could also mean getting your seat bumped up the next time you fly alone.

"Piggybacking on someone's elevated status can help, but there's also a case for booking a trip by yourself or keeping others off your itinerary," Salcedo says. "There's more chance of bagging a free upgrade if you're traveling alone, as they only need to upgrade one person."

9 Make the best case of a bad situation.

Part of the traveling experience is accepting the fact that there will be problems along the way. But if you're facing serious issues with an airline, you might be able to convert your grief into a better seat.

"It always pays to be patient, but some conditions go beyond what is acceptable—especially when it's a long-haul flight," says Hayes. "Things like a TV screen not working, failure to provide for pre-ordered dietary needs (leaving one starving), or lost luggage stand out in particular."

In these cases, she suggests taking your grievances to airline staff, emphasizing it should always be done in a very kind but clear way.

"Ask how they may be able to compensate you for the inconvenience, including suggesting an upgrade on your next flight," she says.