30 Must-Pack Travel Essentials Under $25
The products will help you take your next trip without a hitch.
Packing for a trip usually requires specific items, whether you're heading on a beach vacation, checking out a city's thriving food scene, or just visiting family and loved ones. But no matter where you're headed, there are some items that should always be in a traveler's bag to ensure they're not caught shorthanded. From ways to stay comfortable on a long flight to tools to keep your items organized, you'll want to have these products on hand before you book your next journey. Read on for the must-pack travel essentials under $25 you should have in your suitcase.
Prices are current at the time of publication but are subject to change.
30 Travel Essentials Under $25 to Pack for Your Next Trip
1
These packing cubes
You may have managed to get everything into your suitcase before leaving for the airport, but how organized will it stay when you get to your destination and start digging in? These packing cubes will keep your clothes organized while also maximizing your space.
2
These compression socks
Staying comfortable on a long flight involves more than just finding the right pair of comfy pants. Compression socks can help reduce the swelling that comes with traveling at high altitudes, reducing the pressure you may feel in your lower extremities when you fly.
3
These luggage tags
A trip is only successful if both you and your luggage make it to your destination and back without getting lost. Attaching one of these durable silicone tags to your suitcase will not only increase the odds of it finding its way back to you if it ever goes missing, but also makes it easier to spot at the baggage carousel.
4
These travel toothbrushes
Your toothbrush is likely one of the first items you grab when you pack. Why not use one that's designed to stay clean while it's in your bag? This pair of travel toothbrushes fold into themselves as a built-in case and have soft bristles that work for even the most sensitive teeth and gums.
5
This vitamin and pill organizer
Unfortunately, there is no way to fit your entire medicine cabinet into your suitcase. But you can keep your vitamins, OTC medicines, and prescriptions organized with this handy case that fits right into your carry-on. It also features multiple compartments and comes with labels, making it easy to arrange by day of the week or type of pill.
6
These wireless earbuds
Need a backup for your noise-canceling headphones? These compact earbuds offer great sound and long battery life, perfect for watching movies during a flight, answering calls on the road, or listening to music while you walk around a new city.
7
This travel charging station
One of the hardest parts of traveling is remembering to pack all of the individual charging cables that come with your everyday devices. Fortunately, this handy charging station is a compact way to keep your most important gadgets juiced up while you're on the go—all without the fuss of multiple cords.
8
This plane organization station
No matter where you're sitting on the plane, if you're in economy, it's a challenge to find space to get work done and take advantage of the drink cart when it passes by. This innovative item can be a traveler's best friend, turning that coveted window seat into a place where you can stash your drinks and phone while taking the burden off your tray table. It also folds flat for easy packing and is compatible with most commercial aircraft models.
9
This travel eye mask
Trying to get some sleep on a long flight? This 3-D eye mask is designed to keep light out without pressing against your eyelids and is breathable, making it easier to get comfortable and doze off while you're en route. You'll also be able to catch some shut-eye in a bright hotel room once you arrive.
10
This adjustable travel pillow
Getting comfortable in your seat on a long trip requires some creativity. This memory foam travel pillow offers the literal flexibility to fit any situation thanks to its pose-able design that contours to the shape you need. It also snaps to your carry-on luggage for easy portability and features a removable cover for quick washing between uses.
11
This passport holder
Having a carrier to organize your vital documents and IDs is one of the best ways to avoid one of the worst kinds of travel emergencies. This passport holder and travel wallet provides just that, complete with pockets for credit cards and other important items.
12
This refreshing moisturizer
Just because you're on the go doesn't mean your skin shouldn't look and feel its best. Dry airplane cabins and harsh conditions at your destination are no match for this travel-sized moisturizer, no matter how sensitive your skin is.
13
These sanitizing wipes
Research has shown just how dirty airplanes can be—including your seat and tray table. Wipw down your area with these large and sturdy sanitizing wipes, which will easily fit in your pocket or bag.
14
This in-flight cocktail kit
Even with your aircraft's limited options, you can still enjoy your favorite drink as you fly. This handy cocktail kit comes with all the ingredients you'll need to turn an order from the beverage cart into that Manhattan or Mai Tai you're craving. It even includes the necessary hardware, such as muddlers and a linen napkin to really elevate the experience.
15
This charger organizer case
Keeping your charging cables from becoming a tangled mess is a challenge. This simple organizer makes it easy to stash your cords, plugs, battery packs, and more in one convenient and coherent space so you'll never be rummaging around for them.
16
This insulated water bottle
Being on the road doesn't make staying hydrated any less important. From super dry airplane cabins to quenching your thirst while taking a walking tour, this insulated bottle will ensure you always have a drink within reach on your trip. It's also leakproof and will keep your beverage cold for up to 24 hours.
17
This travel plug adapter
If you're taking a trip abroad, a plug converter is an absolute travel essential. This model will convert your cables in over 200 countries. The small device also conveniently includes multiple USB ports to easily charge several devices at once.
18
This travel garment steamer and iron
No matter how well you pack, wrinkles are practically unavoidable when you're on the road. Fortunately, you can still look your best thanks to this packable steamer and iron. It's especially ideal if you're traveling for a formal event or plan on doing laundry on your trip.
19
This Apple AirTag
With this gadget, you can keep an eye on your bag even when it's not in your sightline. Travel experts say stashing a small Apple AirTag in your luggage is one of the best ways to avoid the frustrations of losing your bags. The small disc sends up-to-the-minute updates on its location right to your phone.
20
This portable door lock
There's nothing more important than peace of mind when you're traveling. This portable door lock immediately adds an extra layer of security to your hotel or lodging. It's also designed to be easily installed and removed, making it safe even in an emergency situation—especially for solo travelers.
21
These travel toiletry containers
Don't fret about clearing a TSA checkpoint with your favorite products—these toiletry containers can be used for creams, serums, and other liquids, making practically any item compliant with the agency's carry-on liquid rules.
22
This portable power bank charger
Your devices take on an extra level of importance while traveling, serving as your roadmap, guidebook, boarding pass, and more. Make sure you're never stuck with a dead battery by bringing along a reliable power bank. This slim, lightweight option holds enough for more than two full charges of an iPhone and one charge of an iPad.
23
These earplugs
Whether you're trying to get to sleep on a flight or accidentally booked a hotel in a bustling part of town, the right earplugs can be true saviors on the road. This comfortable option even includes a handy carrying case for bringing a pair wherever you go.
24
This handheld fan
A portable fan can be the difference between staying comfortable and feeling miserable on a trip. This model conveniently flips shut for ultimate portability and can run for up to 19 hours on a single charge. It also doubles as a backup battery charger for your phone and other devices and features a handy flashlight.
25
These chewable toothpaste tablets
Long travel days can leave you feeling less than confident about your hygiene. These chewable toothpaste tablets will freshen your mouth without a sink and a toothbrush.
26
This packable umbrella
No one wants to deal with rain on their trip, but it's always best to be prepared for the elements. This travel umbrella is compact and packable, designed to withstand strong wind and keep you dry during any downpours.
27
This seatback phone mount
Depending on which airline you're flying, seatback in-flight entertainment might not be an option. Stay entertained on your next flight with this handy mount that conveniently turns your phone into a screen and frees up your hands. It can also attach to luggage, which is handy for passing time in the airport during a delay or a long layover.
28
This hanging toiletry kit
Make unpacking your toiletries a breeze with this well-designed case, which can hang for easy use once you're at your accommodations. It also features vinyl pouches for storing any products that might leak, potentially saving you from a luggage disaster.
29
These hand sanitizer sprays
There may not always be access to running water and soap on the road, but that doesn't mean you can't keep your hands clean. These convenient sprays are slim enough to fit into your pocket while also smelling great. And most importantly, they kill 99.9 percent of germs while moisturizing your mitts.
30
This silky sunscreen
No matter where you're headed, having good sunscreen on hand is absolutely essential for travelers. This formula goes on silky smooth, providing 40 SPF without stickiness or a chemical odor. This version also happens to be perfectly sized to fit in your pocket or bag for maximum portability.