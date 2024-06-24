 Skip to content
Travel

30 Must-Pack Travel Essentials Under $25

The products will help you take your next trip without a hitch.

By Zachary MackMorgan Greenwald
June 24, 2024
June 24, 2024
June 24, 2024
Packing for a trip usually requires specific items, whether you're heading on a beach vacation, checking out a city's thriving food scene, or just visiting family and loved ones. But no matter where you're headed, there are some items that should always be in a traveler's bag to ensure they're not caught shorthanded. From ways to stay comfortable on a long flight to tools to keep your items organized, you'll want to have these products on hand before you book your next journey. Read on for the must-pack travel essentials under $25 you should have in your suitcase.

30 Travel Essentials Under $25 to Pack for Your Next Trip

1
These packing cubes

Travelwise packing cubes
Amazon

You may have managed to get everything into your suitcase before leaving for the airport, but how organized will it stay when you get to your destination and start digging in? These packing cubes will keep your clothes organized while also maximizing your space.

$21 at Amazon
2
These compression socks

Travel compression socks
Amazon

Staying comfortable on a long flight involves more than just finding the right pair of comfy pants. Compression socks can help reduce the swelling that comes with traveling at high altitudes, reducing the pressure you may feel in your lower extremities when you fly.

$18 at Amazon
3
These luggage tags

Silicone luggage tags
Amazon

A trip is only successful if both you and your luggage make it to your destination and back without getting lost. Attaching one of these durable silicone tags to your suitcase will not only increase the odds of it finding its way back to you if it ever goes missing, but also makes it easier to spot at the baggage carousel.

$6 at Amazon
4
These travel toothbrushes

Dr. Plotkas travel toothbrushes
Amazon

Your toothbrush is likely one of the first items you grab when you pack. Why not use one that's designed to stay clean while it's in your bag? This pair of travel toothbrushes fold into themselves as a built-in case and have soft bristles that work for even the most sensitive teeth and gums.

$10 at Amazon
5
This vitamin and pill organizer

A Holii travel pill organizer
Amazon

Unfortunately, there is no way to fit your entire medicine cabinet into your suitcase. But you can keep your vitamins, OTC medicines, and prescriptions organized with this handy case that fits right into your carry-on. It also features multiple compartments and comes with labels, making it easy to arrange by day of the week or type of pill.

$7 at Amazon
6
These wireless earbuds

Soundcore p20i wireless earbuds
Amazon

Need a backup for your noise-canceling headphones? These compact earbuds offer great sound and long battery life, perfect for watching movies during a flight, answering calls on the road, or listening to music while you walk around a new city.

$25 at Amazon
7
This travel charging station

A magnetic travel charging station
Amazon

One of the hardest parts of traveling is remembering to pack all of the individual charging cables that come with your everyday devices. Fortunately, this handy charging station is a compact way to keep your most important gadgets juiced up while you're on the go—all without the fuss of multiple cords.

$16 at Amazon
8
This plane organization station

A Bev Ledge organization station
Amazon

No matter where you're sitting on the plane, if you're in economy, it's a challenge to find space to get work done and take advantage of the drink cart when it passes by. This innovative item can be a traveler's best friend, turning that coveted window seat into a place where you can stash your drinks and phone while taking the burden off your tray table. It also folds flat for easy packing and is compatible with most commercial aircraft models.

$20 at Amazon
9
This travel eye mask

A Nidra sleep eye mask
Amazon

Trying to get some sleep on a long flight? This 3-D eye mask is designed to keep light out without pressing against your eyelids and is breathable, making it easier to get comfortable and doze off while you're en route. You'll also be able to catch some shut-eye in a bright hotel room once you arrive.

$20 at Amazon
10
This adjustable travel pillow

A Dot&Dot memory foam travel pillow
Amazon

Getting comfortable in your seat on a long trip requires some creativity. This memory foam travel pillow offers the literal flexibility to fit any situation thanks to its pose-able design that contours to the shape you need. It also snaps to your carry-on luggage for easy portability and features a removable cover for quick washing between uses.

$25 at Amazon
11
This passport holder

A Melsbrinna passport holder and travel wallet
Amazon

Having a carrier to organize your vital documents and IDs is one of the best ways to avoid one of the worst kinds of travel emergencies. This passport holder and travel wallet provides just that, complete with pockets for credit cards and other important items.

$14 at Amazon
12
This refreshing moisturizer

Embryolisse facial moisturizer
Amazon

Just because you're on the go doesn't mean your skin shouldn't look and feel its best. Dry airplane cabins and harsh conditions at your destination are no match for this travel-sized moisturizer, no matter how sensitive your skin is.

$16 at Amazon
13
These sanitizing wipes

Flygiene satizing wipes
Amazon

Research has shown just how dirty airplanes can be—including your seat and tray table. Wipw down your area with these large and sturdy sanitizing wipes, which will easily fit in your pocket or bag.

$9 at Amazon
14
This in-flight cocktail kit

A Cocktail Box Co. in-flight cocktail kit
Amazon

Even with your aircraft's limited options, you can still enjoy your favorite drink as you fly. This handy cocktail kit comes with all the ingredients you'll need to turn an order from the beverage cart into that Manhattan or Mai Tai you're craving. It even includes the necessary hardware, such as muddlers and a linen napkin to really elevate the experience.

$23 at Amazon
15
This charger organizer case

A Nishel travel cord organizer case
Amazon

Keeping your charging cables from becoming a tangled mess is a challenge. This simple organizer makes it easy to stash your cords, plugs, battery packs, and more in one convenient and coherent space so you'll never be rummaging around for them.

$13 at Amazon
16
This insulated water bottle

A Hydro Flask water bottle with a screw top
Amazon

Being on the road doesn't make staying hydrated any less important. From super dry airplane cabins to quenching your thirst while taking a walking tour, this insulated bottle will ensure you always have a drink within reach on your trip. It's also leakproof and will keep your beverage cold for up to 24 hours.

$22 at Amazon
17
This travel plug adapter

An Epicka travel plug adapter
Amazon

If you're taking a trip abroad, a plug converter is an absolute travel essential. This model will convert your cables in over 200 countries. The small device also conveniently includes multiple USB ports to easily charge several devices at once.

$24 at Amazon
18
This travel garment steamer and iron

A travel steamer and iron
Amazon

No matter how well you pack, wrinkles are practically unavoidable when you're on the road. Fortunately, you can still look your best thanks to this packable steamer and iron. It's especially ideal if you're traveling for a formal event or plan on doing laundry on your trip.

$23 at Amazon
19
This Apple AirTag

An Apple AirTag
Amazon

With this gadget, you can keep an eye on your bag even when it's not in your sightline. Travel experts say stashing a small Apple AirTag in your luggage is one of the best ways to avoid the frustrations of losing your bags. The small disc sends up-to-the-minute updates on its location right to your phone.

$25 at Amazon
20
This portable door lock

An AceMining portable door lock
Amazon

There's nothing more important than peace of mind when you're traveling. This portable door lock immediately adds an extra layer of security to your hotel or lodging. It's also designed to be easily installed and removed, making it safe even in an emergency situation—especially for solo travelers.

$15 at Amazon
21
These travel toiletry containers

Gemice travel toiletry containers
Amazon

Don't fret about clearing a TSA checkpoint with your favorite products—these toiletry containers can be used for creams, serums, and other liquids, making practically any item compliant with the agency's carry-on liquid rules.

$10 at Amazon
22
This portable power bank charger

An Anker Power Bank travel charger
Amazon

Your devices take on an extra level of importance while traveling, serving as your roadmap, guidebook, boarding pass, and more. Make sure you're never stuck with a dead battery by bringing along a reliable power bank. This slim, lightweight option holds enough for more than two full charges of an iPhone and one charge of an iPad.

$16 at Amazon
23
These earplugs

Mack's earplugs
Amazon

Whether you're trying to get to sleep on a flight or accidentally booked a hotel in a bustling part of town, the right earplugs can be true saviors on the road. This comfortable option even includes a handy carrying case for bringing a pair wherever you go.

$7 at Amazon
24
This handheld fan

A pink Jisulife handheld fan
Amazon

A portable fan can be the difference between staying comfortable and feeling miserable on a trip. This model conveniently flips shut for ultimate portability and can run for up to 19 hours on a single charge. It also doubles as a backup battery charger for your phone and other devices and features a handy flashlight.

$14 at Amazon
25
These chewable toothpaste tablets

Chewable toothpaste tablets
Amazon

Long travel days can leave you feeling less than confident about your hygiene. These chewable toothpaste tablets will freshen your mouth without a sink and a toothbrush.

$17 at Amazon
26
This packable umbrella

A Yoobure travel umbrella
Amazon

No one wants to deal with rain on their trip, but it's always best to be prepared for the elements. This travel umbrella is compact and packable, designed to withstand strong wind and keep you dry during any downpours.

$10 at Amazon
27
This seatback phone mount

Perilogics in-flight airplane phone mount
Amazon

Depending on which airline you're flying, seatback in-flight entertainment might not be an option. Stay entertained on your next flight with this handy mount that conveniently turns your phone into a screen and frees up your hands. It can also attach to luggage, which is handy for passing time in the airport during a delay or a long layover.

$10 at Amazon
28
This hanging toiletry kit

A Pavilia hanging toiletry kit
Amazon

Make unpacking your toiletries a breeze with this well-designed case, which can hang for easy use once you're at your accommodations. It also features vinyl pouches for storing any products that might leak, potentially saving you from a luggage disaster.

$22 at Amazon
29
These hand sanitizer sprays

Bee Clean hand sanitizer sprays
Amazon

There may not always be access to running water and soap on the road, but that doesn't mean you can't keep your hands clean. These convenient sprays are slim enough to fit into your pocket while also smelling great. And most importantly, they kill 99.9 percent of germs while moisturizing your mitts.

$18 at Amazon
30
This silky sunscreen

SuperGoop unseen sunscreen
Amazon

No matter where you're headed, having good sunscreen on hand is absolutely essential for travelers. This formula goes on silky smooth, providing 40 SPF without stickiness or a chemical odor. This version also happens to be perfectly sized to fit in your pocket or bag for maximum portability.

$18 at Amazon
This story has been updated to include additional entries, fact-checking, and copy-editing.

