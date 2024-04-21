Traveling brings a wealth of new experiences, but it comes at a cost, and we don't just mean to your wallet. Dealing with changes to your routine and exploring unfamiliar places can take a real toll on your health—and no one wants to be sick while they're away from home. That's why it's helpful to have certain aids on hand. While you may not be able to take your entire medicine cabinet with you, experts say there are some specific items you should be packing whenever you're leaving town. Read on the discover the 10 essential supplements to always travel with.

1 Ginger

Many people suffer from motion sickness, and that can be a huge issue when you're traveling. That's one of the reasons Amy Reichelt, PhD, neuroscience researcher and chief innovation officer at PurMinds Neuropharma, recommends always having ginger supplements on you.

"Ginger can help to relieve nausea from motion sickness—which can be helpful if you are going out on a boat, or traveling long distances in a car or bus," she says.

As Reichelt explains, the active compound gingerol (found in ginger) is an antiemetic, which reduces nausea and vomiting. So, not only can ginger help with motion sickness, but it can also help "settle your stomach following any over-indulgences" you might experience during your trip.

2 Fiber

Another way to make sure your stomach stays in a good mood when you're traveling is by carrying fiber supplements, according to Emily Van Eck, MS, registered dietitian and certified intuitive eating counselor.

Fiber can help improve your digestive function, which can be "disrupted during travel, especially if sleep will be disturbed or you're changing timezones," Van Eck notes.

3 Psyllium husk

Changes to your diet while on vacation can affect your normal bowel movements as well, according to Reichelt. There's a reason why constipation is such a common complaint of travelers.

The solution to getting things back on track? Psyllium husk, which is a specific type of soluble fiber that can "effectively help with relieving both diarrhea and constipation," Reichelt says.

4 Probiotics

As with fiber, probiotic supplements can help combat the digestive issues we may experience when faced with unfamiliar foods and water sources away from home, Jennifer Silver, DDS, owner of Macleod Trail Dental Clinic, tells Best Life.

"Probiotics are essential for maintaining a healthy gut microbiome, supporting digestion, and bolstering immune function," she shares.

5 Turmeric

Taking turmeric supplements will help make you feel in tip-top shape on your travels. That's because turmeric contains that active compound curcumin, which "boasts powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties," according to Silver.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"These qualities make it indispensable for supporting joint health, reducing inflammation, and boosting immunity—particularly important for active travelers who enjoy exploring new destinations and engaging in outdoor activities," she explains.

Curcumin is anti-bacterial as well, so taking turmeric supplements could also "help with food poisoning," Reichelt adds.

6 Omega-3

Alanna Kate Derrick, certified personal trainer and endurance sports nutrition coach, says she likes to pack omega-3 fish oil capsules when traveling for their "powerful anti-inflammatory" properties.

"These supplements help combat the aches, pains, and mobility restrictions that can crop up from long hours seated on planes or in the car," Derrick notes, explaining that the benefits she's experienced firsthand from omega-3s range from "better joint lubrication to speedier muscle recovery between active outings."

7 Melatonin

Traveling doesn't just put strain on your digestion or muscles: You can also expect to experience sleep pattern disruptions, especially if you're dealing with long flights and time changes. With that in mind, don't forget to pack some melatonin, Reichelt advises.

"The shift in circadian rhythms can be eased by melatonin supplements," she shares.

8 Magnesium

Magnesium can help you sleep better in new places, too, because it "calms the mind by activating GABA receptors in your brain," according to Reichelt.

"This can help with getting to sleep faster in a different location than usual—like a hotel room—a phenomenon called 'first night effect' where your brain is more vigilant, which reduces the quality of your sleep," she explains.

9 L-theanine

Flight delays, long layovers, and unfamiliar environments can also increase stress when you're traveling. Silver says she relies on L-theanine supplements to ease any anxiety and tension she might face when away from home.

"They promote relaxation and alleviate travel-related stress without causing drowsiness," she says. "Derived from green tea, L-theanine helps me stay calm, composed, and focused."

10 Vitamin C

Don't forget to pack vitamin C to avoid catching whatever illnesses might be spreading in the places you're visiting.

"Taking vitamin C with you while traveling can help boost your immune system and prevent you from getting sick," Jesse Feder, RDN, registered dietitian and personal trainer, says.

Best Life offers the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance.When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.